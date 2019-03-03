Gordon Hayward’s agent on his client’s recovery and how the Isaiah Thomas trade affected the Celtics’ reputation

"Sometimes it breaks your heart when some of these decisions are made."

Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards on Friday. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
March 3, 2019

Mark Bartelstein, the agent who represents Gordon Hayward, is preaching patience when it comes to the forward’s recovery.

On WEEI Late Night with Patrick Gilroy, Bartelstein noted it might take until next season for his client to regain the All-Star, max contract-worthy form he was in with the Utah Jazz.

“There’s no doubt in my mind,” Bartelstein said. “My guess is he doesn’t get his game all the way back where we’re accustomed to seeing it until next year. He’s going to need a summer to get back in the gym and get back in the laboratory and the weight room and build on everything he did last year. But there’s not a doubt in my mind. He’ll be an All-Star in this league many, many times over.”

Advertisement

The agent noted that people don’t quite understand the severity of Hayward’s injury. He suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated left ankle five minutes into his Celtics’ debut, then underwent a second surgery, missed an entire season, and couldn’t fully prepare for this season over the summer.

“He’ll be right back where we’re used to seeing him,” he said. “Everybody just needs to be a little patient with him, that’s all.”

Bartelstein also addressed the idea that free agents would avoid Boston because general manager Danny Ainge dealt Isaiah Thomas in 2017 months after the point guard, while grieving the loss of his sister and dealing with a hip injury, led the Celtics to the conference finals.

“I don’t think there’s anything like that at all,” he said. “Danny does a sensational job. I have the utmost respect for Danny. He’s forthright, honest about everything, tells you exactly what he’s thinking. We have a great relationship. I trust him implicitly. I don’t think that feeling or reputation is out there at all.

“When it’s all said and done, this is a tough business, and it is a business. The teams, rightly so, their job is to try to make decisions that puts the very best product on the floor for Celtics fans, so they’ll enjoy coming to the Garden and tune in and feel like their team has a chance to win a championship. And that’s a team’s prerogative. Sometimes they’ve got to make very tough decisions.”

Advertisement

The agent, who also represents Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, acknowledged that there can be tension between the players’ interest and the teams’ interest. However, he offered that if people are honest and transparent in their thought process, “then you have to respect a decision.”

“I think teams respect when a player makes a decision in his best interests, and we try to do the same thing,” Bartelstein said. “Sometimes you don’t like it, and sometimes it breaks your heart when some of these decisions are made, but at the end of the day, we all know we have a master we have to live up to. From my perspective, it’s doing what’s in the player’s best interest, and from Danny’s perspective, he’s got to do what’s in the best long-term interest of the franchise.”

TOPICS: Celtics Gordon Hayward
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Sports Q: Where will Kyrie Irving play next season? March 5, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Former Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun, left, presents former player Khalid El-Amin with a plaque during a special halftime ceremony honoring the 1999 national championship team during an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Cincinnati, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
Former UConn basketball star jailed over child support March 5, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Jessica Mendoza of ESPN speaks on set the day before Game 1 of the 2015 World Series.
Red Sox
ESPN's Jessica Mendoza hired as baseball operations adviser by the Mets March 5, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Can third baseman Rafael Devers make the leap for the Red Sox in 2019?
Sports Q
Who will be the Red Sox' breakthrough player this year? March 4, 2019 | 4:41 PM
Patrice Bergeron Tuukka Rask
Bruins
The Bruins’ goal is simple: Keep this roll going March 4, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora is not sure whether the Red Sox will use just one closer in 2019 March 4, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Antoine Walker Paul Pierce Celtics
Celtics
Antoine Walker went on WEEI and called Kyrie Irving's comments not 'Celtic-like' March 4, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Watch Kyrie Irving's full press conference after the Celtics lost to the Rockets March 4, 2019 | 11:34 AM
Sen. Amy Klobuchar at an event in Concord, New Hampshire on Feb. 24.
Patriots
A presidential candidate told a 'dirty' Robert Kraft joke during speech March 4, 2019 | 10:14 AM
Craig Kimbrel MLB Free Agency
MLB
Craig Kimbrel is reportedly linked to three National League East teams March 4, 2019 | 10:05 AM
LeBron James LA Lakers NBA
NBA
The NBA Playoffs may not include LeBron James for the first time since 2005 March 4, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft's misdemeanor charges may tarnish his standing among NFL owners March 4, 2019 | 9:17 AM
Celtics
James Harden scores 42 points, Rockets hold off Celtics 115-104 March 3, 2019 | 6:32 PM
Youth tackle football
Parenting
Here's what happened in the five other states that tried to ban youth tackle football March 3, 2019 | 4:56 PM
Ray Allen UConn jersey retirement
College Sports
UConn Huskies retire Ray Allen's number March 3, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Trey Flowers
Patriots
Trey Flowers reportedly undergoes shoulder surgery March 3, 2019 | 10:50 AM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz on the Red Sox: ‘I have an even better feeling this year' March 3, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Washington Nationals reportedly have interest in signing Craig Kimbrel March 3, 2019 | 9:58 AM
Bruins John Moore checks Devils Kenny Agostino hard into the boards in the 3rd period. Photo by John
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 1-0 win over the Devils March 3, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL combine Saturday.
NFL
Former UMass player runs fastest 40-yard dash at NFL combine March 2, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Brad Marchand celebrates his goal during the first period Saturday.
Bruins
Brad Marchand's goal keeps Bruins rolling with 1-0 win vs. New Jersey Devils March 2, 2019 | 9:40 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Are the Celtics in trouble if they end up as the No. 4 or 5 seed? March 2, 2019 | 9:20 PM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
For Wyc Grousbeck, it’s the ‘worst February’ he can remember March 2, 2019 | 7:45 PM
Kieran Tuntivate
College Sports
A Harvard runner won a championship despite losing his shoe March 2, 2019 | 5:23 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick receives Game Ball award for commitment to diversity March 2, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Dwayne Allen
Patriots
Patriots will release tight end Dwayne Allen March 2, 2019 | 12:49 PM
In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper bats during a baseball game against the New York Mets, in Washington.
MLB
Phillies announce Bryce Harper's $330 million deal March 2, 2019 | 10:41 AM
Bill de Blasio is a Red Sox fan.
Red Sox
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio remains a big Red Sox fan March 2, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Antonio Brown
NFL
Antonio Brown says there's 'too much smoke' to return to Steelers March 1, 2019 | 11:01 PM
Celtics
Celtics beat Wizards 107-96 to end 4-game slide March 1, 2019 | 10:37 PM