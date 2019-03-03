James Harden scores 42 points, Rockets hold off Celtics 115-104

Kyrie Irving drives past Houston Rockets' James Harden during the first half. –The Associated Press
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
March 3, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — James Harden and the Houston Rockets are at their best when they are knocking down 3-pointers, getting points in the paint and racking up points to the foul line.

They did all three against the Boston Celtics and it added up to a mostly easy outing against a team that is continuing to struggle.

Harden had 42 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter and Houston held on to beat Boston 115-104 on Sunday for its fifth straight victory.

Harden made six 3-pointers and scored 40 or more points for the 24th time this season. Houston entered the day in fifth place in the Western Conference standings, a game behind of fourth-place Oklahoma City.

Eric Gordon added 32 points and had eight 3-pointers.

“We’re finally healthy, so yeah. It feels good,” Harden said. “We winning, guys know their roles, we’re executing defensively, we’re helping each other out, we’re talking. That’s all it’s about.”

Boston has lost five of six since returning from the All-Star break. Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Al Horford finished with 19 points.

Boston did a decent job trying to contain Harden, limiting him to 14-of-31 shooting from the field and nine free throw attempts.

But the Celtics were inefficient when they had the ball, shooting 48 percent (37 of 77) for the game and 29 percent (8 of 28) from beyond the arc.

The Celtics started the fourth quarter with a 17-6 run to cut what had been a 28-point deficit to 106-96 with 6:08 to play.

Terry Rozier got fouled on a 3-pointer at the five-minute mark, but missed all three free throws.

It was 109-100 when Nene’s rebound gave Houston a second opportunity after a Gordon miss. It wound up in Harden’s hands and he stepped back and swished his final 3 of the game to push the lead back up to 12.

But leading 112-104 Harden fouled out when he was called for an offensive foul with 1:44 left.

The Celtics came up empty on their next trip down the floor and they were forced to foul after failing to corral Austin Rivers’ miss from deep.

Boston earned its first victory since the All-Star break on Friday night against Washington. But on Sunday the Celtics fell back into many of the same bad habits that had caused them to lose four straight prior to that win over the Wizards.

Horford said he couldn’t point to just one thing as the main culprit of their issues right now.

“We’ve had some good moments. But right now, unfortunately, we’re going through a really bad stretch,” Horford said. “This is when our group needs to make sure that we stay together.”

Things don’t get any easier for Boston, which plays its next four on the road. Its trip out West begins with a matchup against Golden State and ends with games against the Lakers and Clippers.

Tip-ins

Advertisement

Rockets: Harden and Gordon combined to score 74 points on 51 percent shooting. … Iman Shumpert missed his second straight game with a sore right calf.

Celtics: Shot 1 for 13 from 3-point line in the first half.

Fast start

Houston was the more aggressive team on both ends from the outset and led 65-43 at the half. Harden (23 points) and Gordon (20 points) matched the Celtics’ output by themselves in the opening 24 minutes.

The Celtics were often careless in the half court on offense. They turned it over five times in the five minutes of the game, leading to 10 Rockets’ points.

Boston’s giveaways were exacerbated by its slowness getting back in transition.

Other times the Celtics failed to help out teammates when they were beaten off the dribble, allowing to Rockets — and particularly Harden — to get uncontested layups. Houston scored 16 of its first 31 points in the paint.

Boston hoped to get some defensive help with Aron Baynes returning to action after missing this last 11 games with a left foot contusion. But Harden repeatedly forced the Celtics to switch Baynes onto him on defense. Harden easily drove past the big man for layups on three separate occasions.

When Boston did have the ball, they often settled for jumpers or tried to attack Houston one-on-one.

Advertisement

With the Celtics trailing 53-36 late in the first half Marcus Morris airballed a desperation 3-pointer as the shot clock wound down, prompting a chorus of boos from the home crowd.

Up next

Rockets: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

Celtics: At Golden State on Tuesday night.

TOPICS: Celtics Sports
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Craig Kimbrel MLB Free Agency
MLB
Craig Kimbrel is reportedly linked to three National League East teams March 4, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft's misdemeanor charges may tarnish his standing among NFL owners March 4, 2019 | 9:17 AM
Youth tackle football
Parenting
Here's what happened in the five other states that tried to ban youth tackle football March 3, 2019 | 4:56 PM
Ray Allen UConn jersey retirement
College Sports
UConn Huskies retire Ray Allen's number March 3, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward’s agent on his client's recovery and the Isaiah Thomas trade March 3, 2019 | 11:14 AM
Trey Flowers
Patriots
Trey Flowers reportedly undergoes shoulder surgery March 3, 2019 | 10:50 AM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz on the Red Sox: ‘I have an even better feeling this year' March 3, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Washington Nationals reportedly have interest in signing Craig Kimbrel March 3, 2019 | 9:58 AM
LeBron James LA Lakers NBA
NBA
The NBA Playoffs may not include LeBron James for the first time since 2005 March 3, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Bruins John Moore checks Devils Kenny Agostino hard into the boards in the 3rd period. Photo by John
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 1-0 win over the Devils March 3, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL combine Saturday.
NFL
Former UMass player runs fastest 40-yard dash at NFL combine March 2, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Brad Marchand celebrates his goal during the first period Saturday.
Bruins
Brad Marchand's goal keeps Bruins rolling with 1-0 win vs. New Jersey Devils March 2, 2019 | 9:40 PM
Kyrie Irving is confident the Celtics can play their best basketball in the postseason.
Celtics
Are the Celtics in trouble if they end up as the No. 4 or 5 seed? March 2, 2019 | 9:20 PM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
For Wyc Grousbeck, it’s the ‘worst February’ he can remember March 2, 2019 | 7:45 PM
Kieran Tuntivate
College Sports
A Harvard runner won a championship despite losing his shoe March 2, 2019 | 5:23 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick receives Game Ball award for commitment to diversity March 2, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Dwayne Allen
Patriots
Patriots will release tight end Dwayne Allen March 2, 2019 | 12:49 PM
In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper bats during a baseball game against the New York Mets, in Washington.
MLB
Phillies announce Bryce Harper's $330 million deal March 2, 2019 | 10:41 AM
Bill de Blasio is a Red Sox fan.
Red Sox
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio remains a big Red Sox fan March 2, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Antonio Brown
NFL
Antonio Brown says there's 'too much smoke' to return to Steelers March 1, 2019 | 11:01 PM
Celtics
Celtics beat Wizards 107-96 to end 4-game slide March 1, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Adam Silver
NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver: 'A lot of these young men are generally unhappy' March 1, 2019 | 9:30 PM
MLB
Video shows Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife March 1, 2019 | 9:21 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes could return to action Sunday March 1, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes appears to have shaved off his man bun March 1, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Adam Silver is looking for ways to improve the All-Star Game.
NBA
Adam Silver: Changes to NBA All-Star Game 'an earring on a pig' March 1, 2019 | 5:08 PM
High School Sports
Rather than wrestle a girl in the state tournament, this high schooler forfeited March 1, 2019 | 4:12 PM
Mookie Betts World Series
Sports Q
Sports Q: How much money will Mookie Betts make when he signs a long-term contract? March 1, 2019 | 2:06 PM
Noel Acciari Boston Bruins Lightning
Bruins
Noel Acciari took a puck to the face. Two days later, he had his best NHL game. March 1, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Blake Swihart Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Blake Swihart posted a tribute to his late brother on Instagram March 1, 2019 | 12:30 PM