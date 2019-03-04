Watch Kyrie Irving’s full press conference after the Celtics lost to the Rockets
"Gotta play better."
One minute and 21 seconds, 37 words, and one affirmative nod.
That was the extent of Kyrie Irving’s statements to the media following the Celtics’ 115-104 loss to the Houston Rockets Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.
Here’s all 1 minute and 21 seconds of Kyrie Irving’s Post Game media availability pic.twitter.com/kpO2Sghozf
— Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 3, 2019
Irving scored 24 points in the loss, taking 11 shots in 35 minutes. The Celtics have now lost 5 of their last 6 games.
Of the regular season, Irving said last week he “can’t wait for all this BS” to be over, citing his desire to prove the Celtics are a better team in the playoffs. The Celtics have 18 games remaining on their regular season schedule.