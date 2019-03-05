Sports Q: Where will Kyrie Irving play next season?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, or email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Everyone thinks Kyrie Irving is leaving the Celtics after this season. Do you? He’s changed his mind once already about his plans. I still think there’s a good chance he returns. – Chris L.

I’ve just about given up trying to figure out what Kyrie is going to do, Chris. He contradicts himself often, he seems to lack self-awareness even when he’s trying to say the right thing — his explanation of his recent downcast mood seemed genuine, but I don’t know how he can complain about the annoyances of fame when he’s pursued the perks, having made one movie with another coming — and as he should, he reserves the right to change his mind. (Trademark: Bill Parcells). I’m not sure even he knows what he will do come July 1.

If you’re going to make me guess, I do think he leaves, probably for New York, and probably to team up with fellow contradictory enigma Kevin Durant. Maybe it depends on how the Celtics fare in the playoffs and whether the disarray — or toxicity, as Jaylen Brown put it most recently — can be remedied this season. I don’t think his departure is a certainty — The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, whose work I respect immensely, said executives around the league still think he’ll take a two-year deal with the Celtics.

But if I had to bet, I’d say he’s an ex-Celtic no later than July 2. I reserve the right to change my mind if we start seeing that Nike commercial with him and his dad playing one-on-one at the Garden again.

What does everyone else think? Will Kyrie Irving be a Celtic next year? I’ll hear you in the comments.