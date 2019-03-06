Here are the key plays from the Celtics’ thrashing of the Warriors

Gordon Hayward scored 30 points.

By
Andrew Mahoney
10:23 AM

Well, that was unexpected.

Celtics fans were hoping the team would show up as it opened up a four-game West Coast swing at the defending champion Golden State Warriors after dropping five of their previous six games.

Showing up would be one thing. Rolling to an easy 128-95 win was another.

For those who didn’t make it to the 10:30 p.m. start, here’s what you missed. And for those who did, we’re guessing you won’t mind looking back on the win.

Gordon Hayward went off

Hayward was huge off the bench, scoring 30 points on 12 for 16 shooting from the field. He had 19 points and four rebounds in the first half as the Celtics jumped out to a 73-48 lead at the break.

Advertisement

Taking control early

The Celtics scored the first 11 points of the game and led 32-24 after the first quarter. Everyone got involved as the passing was crisp, and the Celtics showed they weren’t afraid to take it to the hole.

Jaylen Brown’s monster dunk

Perhaps no play was more indicative of both teams’ ball movement and aggressiveness than Brown’s impressive dunk in the first half. The play began with Al Horford dishing to Terry Rozier on the wing, and Rozier circled back out to the top of the key while Horford rolled to the post. Rozier kicked the ball over to Jayson Tatum on the wing, and Tatum dumped the ball to Horford down low.

When he drew a double-team, Horford found Brown cutting to the hoop for the easy slam.

Marcus Smart behind the back to Hayward

It wasn’t all slam dunks. The Celtics continued to pound away down low late in the first half. Smart took a pass from Kyrie Irving on the left wing, then proceeded to work his way to the middle of the key, where he dropped a no-look, behind the back bounce pass to Hayward, who was cutting along the baseline and spun around for the easy layup.

Advertisement

Tatum stuffs Durant

The Celtics did it on defense too. The Warriors appeared to get an easy basket when Steph Curry lobbed the ball from halfcourt ahead to Kevin Durant, who got away with a travel as he mishandled the ball. His failure to control the ball allowed a hustling Tatum to get back into the play. Tatum was able to stuff Durant from behind, ripping the ball away with both hands and gaining possession.

Hayward did it on defense, too

Hayward showed great anticipation on the defensive end, snagging a cross-court pass by Durant before halfcourt and cruising in for an easy dunk late in the third quarter.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant
Celtics
An ESPN reporter explained how Kevin Durant could end up in Boston March 6, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Stephen Gostkowski Patriots NFL
Patriots
As free agency looms, Patriots decide not to use franchise tag March 6, 2019 | 8:40 AM
Jake DeBrusk, Whalers, Bruins
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' exciting 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes March 6, 2019 | 2:19 AM
Gordon Hayward, Golden State
Celtics
Celtics hand Warriors their worst loss of the season March 6, 2019 | 1:14 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Shaq blames Kyrie Irving for Celtics' problems, and offers one simple fix March 5, 2019 | 11:23 PM
David Krejci scores the game-winning goal past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Curtis McElhinney in overtime.
Bruins
Krejci, DeBrusk combine for overtime winner as Bruins point streak hits 17 March 5, 2019 | 10:41 PM
David Backes and Carolina/Hartford's Micheal Ferland came to blows soon after the latter's leveling of Marcus Johansson.
Bruins
Bruins trade-deadline pickup Marcus Johansson injured by crushing hit March 5, 2019 | 9:24 PM
Luis Severino, Yankees
MLB
The Yankees' 2018 Opening Day starter won't be ready to start 2019 March 5, 2019 | 8:14 PM
Rob Manfred, MLB
MLB
MLB, players close on agreement for 26-man rosters in 2020 March 5, 2019 | 7:54 PM
Animals
Twenty-one horses have died at a California track in 14 weeks March 5, 2019 | 6:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Sports Q: Where will Kyrie Irving play next season? March 5, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft ramps up his defense March 5, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Former Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun, left, presents former player Khalid El-Amin with a plaque during a special halftime ceremony honoring the 1999 national championship team during an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Cincinnati, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
Former UConn basketball star jailed over child support March 5, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Jessica Mendoza of ESPN speaks on set the day before Game 1 of the 2015 World Series.
Red Sox
ESPN's Jessica Mendoza hired as baseball operations adviser by the Mets March 5, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Bryce Harper, Mike Trout
MLB
Bryce Harper says he'll lobby for Mike Trout to come to Philadelphia March 5, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
'I don’t want to get too excited': Dustin Pedroia could play in a game this week for Red Sox March 5, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Dwayne Allen New England Patriots
Patriots
Patriots release Dwayne Allen and Darren Andrews March 4, 2019 | 6:38 PM
Can third baseman Rafael Devers make the leap for the Red Sox in 2019?
Sports Q
Who will be the Red Sox' breakthrough player this year? March 4, 2019 | 4:41 PM
Patrice Bergeron Tuukka Rask
Bruins
The Bruins’ goal is simple: Keep this roll going March 4, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Clayton Kershaw
MLB
Dodgers say Clayton Kershaw may be unavailable to start season March 4, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora is not sure whether the Red Sox will use just one closer in 2019 March 4, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Antoine Walker Paul Pierce Celtics
Celtics
Antoine Walker went on WEEI and called Kyrie Irving's comments not 'Celtic-like' March 4, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Watch Kyrie Irving's full press conference after the Celtics lost to the Rockets March 4, 2019 | 11:34 AM
Sen. Amy Klobuchar at an event in Concord, New Hampshire on Feb. 24.
Patriots
A presidential candidate told a 'dirty' Robert Kraft joke during speech March 4, 2019 | 10:14 AM
Craig Kimbrel MLB Free Agency
MLB
Craig Kimbrel is reportedly linked to three National League East teams March 4, 2019 | 10:05 AM
LeBron James LA Lakers NBA
NBA
The NBA Playoffs may not include LeBron James for the first time since 2005 March 4, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft's misdemeanor charges may tarnish his standing among NFL owners March 4, 2019 | 9:17 AM
Celtics
James Harden scores 42 points, Rockets hold off Celtics 115-104 March 3, 2019 | 6:32 PM
Youth tackle football
Parenting
Here's what happened in the five other states that tried to ban youth tackle football March 3, 2019 | 4:56 PM
Ray Allen UConn jersey retirement
College Sports
UConn Huskies retire Ray Allen's number March 3, 2019 | 2:45 PM