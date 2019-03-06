Morning sports update: An ESPN reporter explained how Kevin Durant could end up in Boston

The Bruins defeated the “Whaler” Hurricanes at TD Garden on Tuesday night in overtime, 4-3. It was the team’s 17th straight game without a regulation loss. Walpole native Chris Wagner scored yet again.

"I love the city through and through…10 goals, I don't know if I could have ever dreamt of that when I was 16 playing at Xaverian. It's pretty crazy." 🎥 @chriswags23 after potting his 10th goal of the season in the B's win over Carolina last night: pic.twitter.com/TXG0vYFpe8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 6, 2019

And later in the night, the Celtics defeated the Warriors on the West Coast, 128-95. It was Golden State’s worst loss of the season, and a crucially-timed victory for Boston after the team’s recent struggles. It was a good night for Gordon Hayward, who scored 30 points in 28 minutes off the bench. Marcus Smart found him with a nice behind-the-back assist in the first half:

Marcus Smart with the DIME pic.twitter.com/klNUcH4hKj — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2019

And Hayward’s timely defensive read led to a “pick six”:

Gordon with the steal and the flush! pic.twitter.com/7uT1e8PwVW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2019

Brian Windhorst speculates about Kevin Durant coming to Boston: While much of the recent NBA free agency discussion has involved Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant teaming up in New York with the Knicks, ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst offered an alternative.

“Some other thing about that,” Windhorst began. “It’s not impossible for the Celtics to get their hands on Kevin Durant this offseason. I’m not saying I think it’s going to happen, I’m just saying it’s not impossible.”

Windhorst cited all of Boston’s assets, alluding to the possibility of a sign-and-trade to get Durant (who, like Irving, is a free agent after the season).

“Remember that the team that finished in ‘second place’ when he signed with the Warriors was Boston,” Windhorst added. “When people look at Kyrie and KD, I think they automatically assume it’s just going to be in New York. There are other teams out there that can do it.”

“I’m just saying, don’t just assume because KD and Kyrie have a relationship that they only would want to potentially play together in New York,” Windhorst summarized. “And here we have Kevin praising the Celtics.”

More from Boston.com:

Trivia: Since 1935, eight Hall of Famers in Major League Baseball have each played in four decades. Three of them played at least one game for the Red Sox during their lengthy careers. Can you name those three players? Hint: One spent his entire career in Boston, another played the first 11 years of his career in Boston before leaving, and the third was a member of the 2002 Red Sox. And no, “Boston” is not a subtle reference to the Boston Braves, it still means the Red Sox. (The answer is at the bottom).

A lot has changed in a year for Ryan Brasier: Red Sox relief pitcher Ryan Brasier is coming off a World Series year in which he became a prominent member of Boston’s bullpen. Looking to 2019, his role could be increased even more without Craig Kimbrel. Looking back to spring training a year ago, things were a lot different. Arriving at 2018 camp after being out of Major League Baseball and pitching in Japan, Braiser knew he had a lot to prove.

“It was basically what they told me before I got here. They didn’t say it like that. But they said, ‘We have some innings for you. If you pitch well, you might make a team,'” Brasier told MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “So I came in thinking I’m either going to make a [minor league] team or I’m going to be done.”

And given his international excursion, Brasier was less than familiar with Boston’s roster.

“To be honest, I couldn’t have told you half the roster before I got here after playing in Japan and not really following it for a whole year,” Brasier explained to Smith. “I couldn’t have told you who was on our team. I could tell you the bigger-name guys.”

The Raiders are reportedly leading the way to acquire Antonio Brown:

From @gmfb: As trade talks continue for #Steelers WR Antonio Brown, the interest is real. And while there are others talking with Pittsburgh, the #Raiders are one team continually staying in the mix. pic.twitter.com/qwvOnjDuKo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2019

And, a deal is going to potentially happen by Friday:

Teams that have spoken to the Steelers about a potential Antonio Brown trade have been told that a deal is expected to be in place by Friday, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2019

The latest Max Kellerman hot take is about Kyrie Irving:

On this day: In 1964, the man until then known as Cassius Clay, the heavyweight champion of the world, changed his name to Muhammad Ali. The announcement appeared in the Globe in a short Associated Press story.

“Heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay has a new name – Muhammad Ali.”

Later in March, Ali would offer a short explanation of why he didn’t want to go by the name his parents had given him.

“Cassius Clay is a slave name,” Ali told UPI. In a 1967 fight against Ernie Terrell – a former Ali sparring partner – he showed how he felt about the large group of people, including numerous media members, who refused to call him by his chosen name. Terrell repeatedly referenced Ali as “Clay,” inspiring moments in the ensuing bout where he taunted his opponent, shouting, “What’s my name?” Ali won in a 15-round unanimous decision.

Also on this day in 1982, the Bucks and Spurs played the NBA’s highest scoring game. San Antonio won in triple overtime, 171-166. Amazingly, backup Spurs guard Mike Bratz was the only player on the winning team to make a three, going 1-3 from behind the arc. George Gervin’s 50 points guided the Spurs, while Brian Winters led the Bucks with 42 off the bench.

35 years ago we played the @Bucks in a triple OT classic, winning 171-166 behind 50 from the Iceman. 👀 more tonight at 7:30 on @CW35SA! pic.twitter.com/T29Q44KtKp — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 10, 2017

And in 1985, Mike Tyson won his first professional fight in a first round knockout against Hector Mercedes.

Daily highlight: Tobin Heath fired home a characteristically quality finish on a rebound to help the U.S. defeat Brazil 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Tuesday. The replay reveals just how perfectly placed Heath’s shot was.

Also, Ajax ousted three-time defending Champions League winners Real Madrid in the round of 16 on Tuesday with a resounding 4-1 win in Spain. Lasse Schone scored the final goal on a long range free kick to complete the Dutch team’s impossible dream.

AJAX FREE KICK DAGGER 🔥🤯 The Dutch club leads 5-3 on aggregate now Watch on #BRLive: https://t.co/KIMVh9cN4C pic.twitter.com/HP6fMtqmKt — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 5, 2019

Trivia answers: Ted Williams, Carlton Fisk, and Rickey Henderson.