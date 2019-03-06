Morning sports update: An ESPN reporter explained how Kevin Durant could end up in Boston

Also: Gordon Hayward highlights a Celtics win, Chris Wagner keeps scoring, and some Red Sox trivia.

Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in a Celtics-Warriors game in January. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
10:22 AM

The Bruins defeated the “Whaler” Hurricanes at TD Garden on Tuesday night in overtime, 4-3. It was the team’s 17th straight game without a regulation loss. Walpole native Chris Wagner scored yet again.

And later in the night, the Celtics defeated the Warriors on the West Coast, 128-95. It was Golden State’s worst loss of the season, and a crucially-timed victory for Boston after the team’s recent struggles. It was a good night for Gordon Hayward, who scored 30 points in 28 minutes off the bench. Marcus Smart found him with a nice behind-the-back assist in the first half:

Advertisement

And Hayward’s timely defensive read led to a “pick six”:

Brian Windhorst speculates about Kevin Durant coming to Boston: While much of the recent NBA free agency discussion has involved Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant teaming up in New York with the Knicks, ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst offered an alternative.

“Some other thing about that,” Windhorst began. “It’s not impossible for the Celtics to get their hands on Kevin Durant this offseason. I’m not saying I think it’s going to happen, I’m just saying it’s not impossible.”

Windhorst cited all of Boston’s assets, alluding to the possibility of a sign-and-trade to get Durant (who, like Irving, is a free agent after the season).

“Remember that the team that finished in ‘second place’ when he signed with the Warriors was Boston,” Windhorst added. “When people look at Kyrie and KD, I think they automatically assume it’s just going to be in New York. There are other teams out there that can do it.”

“I’m just saying, don’t just assume because KD and Kyrie have a relationship that they only would want to potentially play together in New York,” Windhorst summarized. “And here we have Kevin praising the Celtics.”

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

Trivia: Since 1935, eight Hall of Famers in Major League Baseball have each played in four decades. Three of them played at least one game for the Red Sox during their lengthy careers. Can you name those three players? Hint: One spent his entire career in Boston, another played the first 11 years of his career in Boston before leaving, and the third was a member of the 2002 Red Sox. And no, “Boston” is not a subtle reference to the Boston Braves, it still means the Red Sox. (The answer is at the bottom).

A lot has changed in a year for Ryan Brasier: Red Sox relief pitcher Ryan Brasier is coming off a World Series year in which he became a prominent member of Boston’s bullpen. Looking to 2019, his role could be increased even more without Craig Kimbrel. Looking back to spring training a year ago, things were a lot different. Arriving at 2018 camp after being out of Major League Baseball and pitching in Japan, Braiser knew he had a lot to prove.

Buy Tickets

“It was basically what they told me before I got here. They didn’t say it like that. But they said, ‘We have some innings for you. If you pitch well, you might make a team,'” Brasier told MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “So I came in thinking I’m either going to make a [minor league] team or I’m going to be done.”

And given his international excursion, Brasier was less than familiar with Boston’s roster.

“To be honest, I couldn’t have told you half the roster before I got here after playing in Japan and not really following it for a whole year,” Brasier explained to Smith. “I couldn’t have told you who was on our team. I could tell you the bigger-name guys.”

The Raiders are reportedly leading the way to acquire Antonio Brown:

And, a deal is going to potentially happen by Friday:

Advertisement

The latest Max Kellerman hot take is about Kyrie Irving:

On this day: In 1964, the man until then known as Cassius Clay, the heavyweight champion of the world, changed his name to Muhammad Ali. The announcement appeared in the Globe in a short Associated Press story.

“Heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay has a new name – Muhammad Ali.”

Later in March, Ali would offer a short explanation of why he didn’t want to go by the name his parents had given him.

“Cassius Clay is a slave name,” Ali told UPI. In a 1967 fight against Ernie Terrell – a former Ali sparring partner – he showed how he felt about the large group of people, including numerous media members, who refused to call him by his chosen name. Terrell repeatedly referenced Ali as “Clay,” inspiring moments in the ensuing bout where he taunted his opponent, shouting, “What’s my name?” Ali won in a 15-round unanimous decision.

Also on this day in 1982, the Bucks and Spurs played the NBA’s highest scoring game. San Antonio won in triple overtime, 171-166. Amazingly, backup Spurs guard Mike Bratz was the only player on the winning team to make a three, going 1-3 from behind the arc. George Gervin’s 50 points guided the Spurs, while Brian Winters led the Bucks with 42 off the bench.

And in 1985, Mike Tyson won his first professional fight in a first round knockout against Hector Mercedes.

Daily highlight: Tobin Heath fired home a characteristically quality finish on a rebound to help the U.S. defeat Brazil 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Tuesday. The replay reveals just how perfectly placed Heath’s shot was.

Also, Ajax ousted three-time defending Champions League winners Real Madrid in the round of 16 on Tuesday with a resounding 4-1 win in Spain. Lasse Schone scored the final goal on a long range free kick to complete the Dutch team’s impossible dream.

Trivia answers: Ted Williams, Carlton Fisk, and Rickey Henderson.

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving Bruins Soccer Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics Rozier Tatum Baynes Warriors
Celtics
Here are the key plays from the Celtics’ thrashing of the Warriors March 6, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Stephen Gostkowski Patriots NFL
Patriots
As free agency looms, Patriots decide not to use franchise tag March 6, 2019 | 8:40 AM
Jake DeBrusk, Whalers, Bruins
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' exciting 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes March 6, 2019 | 2:19 AM
Gordon Hayward, Golden State
Celtics
Celtics hand Warriors their worst loss of the season March 6, 2019 | 1:14 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Shaq blames Kyrie Irving for Celtics' problems, and offers one simple fix March 5, 2019 | 11:23 PM
David Krejci scores the game-winning goal past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Curtis McElhinney in overtime.
Bruins
Krejci, DeBrusk combine for overtime winner as Bruins point streak hits 17 March 5, 2019 | 10:41 PM
David Backes and Carolina/Hartford's Micheal Ferland came to blows soon after the latter's leveling of Marcus Johansson.
Bruins
Bruins trade-deadline pickup Marcus Johansson injured by crushing hit March 5, 2019 | 9:24 PM
Luis Severino, Yankees
MLB
The Yankees' 2018 Opening Day starter won't be ready to start 2019 March 5, 2019 | 8:14 PM
Rob Manfred, MLB
MLB
MLB, players close on agreement for 26-man rosters in 2020 March 5, 2019 | 7:54 PM
Animals
Twenty-one horses have died at a California track in 14 weeks March 5, 2019 | 6:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Sports Q: Where will Kyrie Irving play next season? March 5, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft ramps up his defense March 5, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Former Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun, left, presents former player Khalid El-Amin with a plaque during a special halftime ceremony honoring the 1999 national championship team during an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Cincinnati, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
Former UConn basketball star jailed over child support March 5, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Jessica Mendoza of ESPN speaks on set the day before Game 1 of the 2015 World Series.
Red Sox
ESPN's Jessica Mendoza hired as baseball operations adviser by the Mets March 5, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Bryce Harper, Mike Trout
MLB
Bryce Harper says he'll lobby for Mike Trout to come to Philadelphia March 5, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
'I don’t want to get too excited': Dustin Pedroia could play in a game this week for Red Sox March 5, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Dwayne Allen New England Patriots
Patriots
Patriots release Dwayne Allen and Darren Andrews March 4, 2019 | 6:38 PM
Can third baseman Rafael Devers make the leap for the Red Sox in 2019?
Sports Q
Who will be the Red Sox' breakthrough player this year? March 4, 2019 | 4:41 PM
Patrice Bergeron Tuukka Rask
Bruins
The Bruins’ goal is simple: Keep this roll going March 4, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Clayton Kershaw
MLB
Dodgers say Clayton Kershaw may be unavailable to start season March 4, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora is not sure whether the Red Sox will use just one closer in 2019 March 4, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Antoine Walker Paul Pierce Celtics
Celtics
Antoine Walker went on WEEI and called Kyrie Irving's comments not 'Celtic-like' March 4, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Watch Kyrie Irving's full press conference after the Celtics lost to the Rockets March 4, 2019 | 11:34 AM
Sen. Amy Klobuchar at an event in Concord, New Hampshire on Feb. 24.
Patriots
A presidential candidate told a 'dirty' Robert Kraft joke during speech March 4, 2019 | 10:14 AM
Craig Kimbrel MLB Free Agency
MLB
Craig Kimbrel is reportedly linked to three National League East teams March 4, 2019 | 10:05 AM
LeBron James LA Lakers NBA
NBA
The NBA Playoffs may not include LeBron James for the first time since 2005 March 4, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft's misdemeanor charges may tarnish his standing among NFL owners March 4, 2019 | 9:17 AM
Celtics
James Harden scores 42 points, Rockets hold off Celtics 115-104 March 3, 2019 | 6:32 PM
Youth tackle football
Parenting
Here's what happened in the five other states that tried to ban youth tackle football March 3, 2019 | 4:56 PM
Ray Allen UConn jersey retirement
College Sports
UConn Huskies retire Ray Allen's number March 3, 2019 | 2:45 PM