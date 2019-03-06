Kyrie Irving out vs. Kings with bruised left thigh

Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in a Celtics-Warriors game in January. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
AP,
March 6, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss the game against the Sacramento Kings with a thigh injury.

The team said Irving will miss the game Wednesday night with a bruised left thigh. Irving played the previous night in Golden State, recording 19 points and 11 assists in 30 minutes of a 128-95 victory for the Celtics.

Irving is Boston’s leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, along with 7.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

The Celtics entered the game in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, 2½ games behind Philadelphia in the race for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Sam Kennedy and Rob Manfred in Boston.
MLB
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred: ‘More challenging’ dealing with Trump administration March 6, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/21/2019 - Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) and Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19). Day 10 Red Sox Spring Training at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, FL.. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 22Red Sox, LOID: 8.5.480462370.
Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s mid-game interview got interrupted by a fly ball March 6, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Steven Wright Red Sox 2018
Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright suspended for 80 games by MLB March 6, 2019 | 4:35 PM
Chris Wagner Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Catching up? Here's 4 things to know about the surging Bruins' season so far. March 6, 2019 | 4:26 PM
Torey Krug Brad Marchand Bruins
Bruins
A history of Brad Marchand and Torey Krug's Twitter rivalry March 6, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Northeastern Virginia Tech NCAA Basketball
College Sports
Which Massachusetts college basketball teams have a shot at the NCAA Tournament? March 6, 2019 | 12:32 PM
Celtics Rozier Tatum Baynes Warriors
Celtics
Here are the key plays from the Celtics’ thrashing of the Warriors March 6, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant
Celtics
An ESPN reporter explained how Kevin Durant could end up in Boston March 6, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Stephen Gostkowski Patriots NFL
Patriots
As free agency looms, Patriots decide not to use franchise tag March 6, 2019 | 8:40 AM
Jake DeBrusk, Whalers, Bruins
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' exciting 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes March 6, 2019 | 2:19 AM
Gordon Hayward, Golden State
Celtics
Celtics hand Warriors their worst loss of the season March 6, 2019 | 1:14 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Shaq blames Kyrie Irving for Celtics' problems, and offers one simple fix March 5, 2019 | 11:23 PM
David Krejci scores the game-winning goal past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Curtis McElhinney in overtime.
Bruins
Krejci, DeBrusk combine for overtime winner as Bruins point streak hits 17 March 5, 2019 | 10:41 PM
David Backes and Carolina/Hartford's Micheal Ferland came to blows soon after the latter's leveling of Marcus Johansson.
Bruins
Bruins trade-deadline pickup Marcus Johansson injured by crushing hit March 5, 2019 | 9:24 PM
Luis Severino, Yankees
MLB
The Yankees' 2018 Opening Day starter won't be ready to start 2019 March 5, 2019 | 8:14 PM
Rob Manfred, MLB
MLB
MLB, players close on agreement for 26-man rosters in 2020 March 5, 2019 | 7:54 PM
Animals
Twenty-one horses have died at a California track in 14 weeks March 5, 2019 | 6:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Sports Q: Where will Kyrie Irving play next season? March 5, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft ramps up his defense March 5, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Former Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun, left, presents former player Khalid El-Amin with a plaque during a special halftime ceremony honoring the 1999 national championship team during an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Cincinnati, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
Former UConn basketball star jailed over child support March 5, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Jessica Mendoza of ESPN speaks on set the day before Game 1 of the 2015 World Series.
Red Sox
ESPN's Jessica Mendoza hired as baseball operations adviser by the Mets March 5, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Bryce Harper, Mike Trout
MLB
Bryce Harper says he'll lobby for Mike Trout to come to Philadelphia March 5, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
'I don’t want to get too excited': Dustin Pedroia could play in a game this week for Red Sox March 5, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Dwayne Allen New England Patriots
Patriots
Patriots release Dwayne Allen and Darren Andrews March 4, 2019 | 6:38 PM
Can third baseman Rafael Devers make the leap for the Red Sox in 2019?
Sports Q
Who will be the Red Sox' breakthrough player this year? March 4, 2019 | 4:41 PM
Patrice Bergeron Tuukka Rask
Bruins
The Bruins’ goal is simple: Keep this roll going March 4, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Clayton Kershaw
MLB
Dodgers say Clayton Kershaw may be unavailable to start season March 4, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora is not sure whether the Red Sox will use just one closer in 2019 March 4, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Antoine Walker Paul Pierce Celtics
Celtics
Antoine Walker went on WEEI and called Kyrie Irving's comments not 'Celtic-like' March 4, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Watch Kyrie Irving's full press conference after the Celtics lost to the Rockets March 4, 2019 | 11:34 AM