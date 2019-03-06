Celtics hand Warriors their worst loss of the season

Gordon Hayward poured in 30 points as Boston went wire-to-wire on the back-to-back champions.

Gordon Hayward, Golden State
Gordon Hayward drives between Golden State's DeMarcus Cousins and Stephen Curry during the second half on Tuesday night. –AP Photo
By
JANIE McCAULEY
AP,
1:14 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. — Gordon Hayward scored 30 points off the bench, Kyrie Irving had 19 points and 11 assists, and the Celtics ran away from the Golden State Warriors early on the way to a 128-95 win Tuesday night in a game that turned testy with the two-time defending champions down big.

DeMarcus Cousins and Terry Rozier received double technicals with 8:44 to play. Cousins was called for his fifth foul on a charge drawn by Aron Baynes, then the fiery Warriors center stood over Baynes in clear frustration. Jayson Tatum bumped Cousins with his right arm and Cousins pushed back with some force, then Rozier entered the fray and he and Cousins traded shoves.

Advertisement

“It was silly. It was nothing, absolutely nothing,” Cousins said without elaborating.

Boogie’s moment summed up an ugly evening of basketball by his team — and fans seeing their final season in the East Bay made a mad dash for the Oracle Arena exits in the closing minutes.

Stephen Curry provided a bright spot with 23 points and four 3-pointers on a night Splash Brother Klay Thompson sat out with soreness in his right knee.

Kevin Durant scored 18 points but committed five turnovers, while Cousins wound up with 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting — missing all five of his 3-point tries — and nine rebounds to go with four turnovers.

The Warriors, who had won the last two meetings with Boston and had snapped the Celtics’ 10-game home winning streak with a 115-111 win on Jan. 26, couldn’t overcome a lackluster first half in which they were outhustled on both ends and faced a daunting 73-48 halftime deficit.

Tatum scored 17 points for the Celtics, who came in having lost five of six since the All-Star break and play late again on Wednesday night at Sacramento.

“I think we played with purpose all the way through. We were very businesslike the whole night, even at halftime and just now after the game,” said coach Brad Stevens, whose team was 14 of 34 from deep and got four 3s from Hayward. “We know we haven’t played like that enough but It’s encouraging as a reminder that we can.”

Advertisement

Golden State missed its initial four shots and fell behind 11-0 as Boston started 5 of 7 before Curry’s jumper at 8:26. The Warriors made five straight shots and used a 12-2 burst to get right back in it.

Alfonzo McKinnie started in place of Thompson and contributed seven points in 17 minutes.

Baynes’s minutes

Reserve Boston big man Baynes will remain on a minutes restriction with Boston playing consecutive nights. He returned Sunday against Houston from an 11-game absence because of a bone bruise in his left foot.

“He’s on a minutes restriction for the foreseeable future, so 15 max, especially with a back-to-back,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Right now, our thought is that he would be able to play in both games in the next two nights. We will see how he comes out of tonight.”

