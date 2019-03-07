Video: Gordon Hayward’s game-winner lifts Celtics over Kings

"I was trying to get that one back for us."

By
JOSH DUBOW
AP,
1:34 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Instead of dwelling on his mistake that let Sacramento tie the game in the closing seconds, Gordon Hayward made it moot.

Hayward made up for a costly foul by hitting a tiebreaking shot with 2 seconds to play that helped the Boston Celtics overcome the absence of injured star Kyrie Irving in a 111-109 victory over the Kings on Wednesday night.

Hayward fouled Buddy Hield on a 3-point attempt with 7.6 seconds left, allowing Sacramento to pull even. Boston had no timeouts and inbounded the ball to Hayward, who went the length of the court before hitting a fall-away for the win.

Advertisement

“It felt good more than anything because I almost lost us the game with the foul,” he said. “I was trying to get that one back for us. More than anything, just happy for our team and we found a way to win these last two games, especially with what we were going through. It’s been a roller coaster and we want to be on an up when we get to the playoffs.”

Harrison Barnes then missed a 3 at the buzzer, giving the Celtics their second win in two nights to start a four-game California swing. Boston had lost five of six before starting this trip with a 33-point win at two-time defending champion Golden State and then the dramatic victory over the Kings the following night.

Hayward scored 30 points against the Warriors and is rounding back into the form he showed before suffering a gruesome ankle injury in the opener last season after signing a $128 million, four-year deal to join the Celtics.

“It shows you the confidence he still has,” teammate Marcus Morris said. “It’s building and building. A lot of people are trying to write him off and say he’s not going to be who he was. As a player, that’s tough. ”

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 24 points, Al Horford had 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Hayward finished with 12 points.

Barnes scored 24 points and Hield added 23 for the Kings, who have lost four of five and trail San Antonio by four games in the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

“It’s always a tough one to lose a close game like that,” point guard De’Aaron Fox said. “Sometimes it comes down to a few key possessions. They made a lot of tough shots.”

The Kings erased a six-point deficit in the final three minutes thanks in part to two drives by Fox and a hustle block by Hield that prevented a fast-break layup for Marcus Smart.

Buy Tickets

Hield’s free throws then tied the game before Hayward delivered the game-winner for Boston.

“Everyone was tight on their man,” Hayward said. “It was almost just like 1-on-1. The lane kind of cleared out and I was able to make the move.”

Tip-ins

Celtics: Irving was more sore than expected after banging his thigh the previous night at Golden State and was held out. Boston has won seven straight games without its leading scorer in the lineup. … The Celtics had just three offensive rebounds on 39 misses from the field as they placed a priority on getting back on defense against the speedy Kings.

Kings: Sacramento got off to a fast start, making 14 of 22 shots in the first quarter for a six-point lead. But the Kings went just 6 of 22 in the second and were tied 49-all at halftime. … Sacramento rookie Marvin Bagley III remains sidelined after spraining his left knee last Wednesday. Kings coach Dave Joerger said Bagley is progressing in his rehab but there is no timetable for his return.

Up next

Advertisement

Celtics: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Kings: At the New York Knicks on Saturday.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Gordon Hayward NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
David Pastrnak was on pace for a 40-goal season before his injury.
Bruins
What will the Bruins' lineup look like when David Pastrnak returns? March 7, 2019 | 7:07 AM
Steve Pearce hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series in Los Angeles.
Red Sox
World Series hero Steve Pearce was 'kind of anxious' for his first Spring Training game March 6, 2019 | 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant
Celtics
Kyrie Irving out vs. Kings with bruised left thigh March 6, 2019 | 7:54 PM
Sam Kennedy and Rob Manfred in Boston.
MLB
MLB's commissioner discussed Bryce Harper and the Trump administration on his visit to Boston March 6, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/21/2019 - Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) and Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19). Day 10 Red Sox Spring Training at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, FL.. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 22Red Sox, LOID: 8.5.480462370.
Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s mid-game interview got interrupted by a fly ball March 6, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Steven Wright Red Sox 2018
Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright suspended for 80 games by MLB March 6, 2019 | 4:35 PM
Chris Wagner Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Catching up? Here's 4 things to know about the surging Bruins' season so far. March 6, 2019 | 4:26 PM
Torey Krug Brad Marchand Bruins
Bruins
A history of Brad Marchand and Torey Krug's Twitter rivalry March 6, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Northeastern Virginia Tech NCAA Basketball
College Sports
Which Massachusetts college basketball teams have a shot at the NCAA Tournament? March 6, 2019 | 12:32 PM
Celtics Rozier Tatum Baynes Warriors
Celtics
Here are the key plays from the Celtics’ thrashing of the Warriors March 6, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant
Celtics
An ESPN reporter explained how Kevin Durant could end up in Boston March 6, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Stephen Gostkowski Patriots NFL
Patriots
As free agency looms, Patriots decide not to use franchise tag March 6, 2019 | 8:40 AM
Jake DeBrusk, Whalers, Bruins
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' exciting 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes March 6, 2019 | 2:19 AM
Gordon Hayward, Golden State
Celtics
Celtics hand Warriors their worst loss of the season March 6, 2019 | 1:14 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Shaq blames Kyrie Irving for Celtics' problems, and offers one simple fix March 5, 2019 | 11:23 PM
David Krejci scores the game-winning goal past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Curtis McElhinney in overtime.
Bruins
Krejci, DeBrusk combine for overtime winner as Bruins point streak hits 17 March 5, 2019 | 10:41 PM
David Backes and Carolina/Hartford's Micheal Ferland came to blows soon after the latter's leveling of Marcus Johansson.
Bruins
Bruins trade-deadline pickup Marcus Johansson injured by crushing hit March 5, 2019 | 9:24 PM
Luis Severino, Yankees
MLB
The Yankees' 2018 Opening Day starter won't be ready to start 2019 March 5, 2019 | 8:14 PM
Rob Manfred, MLB
MLB
MLB, players close on agreement for 26-man rosters in 2020 March 5, 2019 | 7:54 PM
Animals
Twenty-one horses have died at a California track in 14 weeks March 5, 2019 | 6:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Sports Q: Where will Kyrie Irving play next season? March 5, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft ramps up his defense March 5, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Former Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun, left, presents former player Khalid El-Amin with a plaque during a special halftime ceremony honoring the 1999 national championship team during an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Cincinnati, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
Former UConn basketball star jailed over child support March 5, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Jessica Mendoza of ESPN speaks on set the day before Game 1 of the 2015 World Series.
Red Sox
ESPN's Jessica Mendoza hired as baseball operations adviser by the Mets March 5, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Bryce Harper, Mike Trout
MLB
Bryce Harper says he'll lobby for Mike Trout to come to Philadelphia March 5, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
'I don’t want to get too excited': Dustin Pedroia could play in a game this week for Red Sox March 5, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Dwayne Allen New England Patriots
Patriots
Patriots release Dwayne Allen and Darren Andrews March 4, 2019 | 6:38 PM
Can third baseman Rafael Devers make the leap for the Red Sox in 2019?
Sports Q
Who will be the Red Sox' breakthrough player this year? March 4, 2019 | 4:41 PM
Patrice Bergeron Tuukka Rask
Bruins
The Bruins’ goal is simple: Keep this roll going March 4, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Clayton Kershaw
MLB
Dodgers say Clayton Kershaw may be unavailable to start season March 4, 2019 | 4:32 PM