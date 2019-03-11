Sore shoulder will keep Jayson Tatum out of Clippers game

LOS ANGELES — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will miss Monday night’s game against the Clippers because of a sore right shoulder.

Tatum said he does not believe the injury is serious, and he hopes to return against the Kings at TD Garden on Thursday.

“It’s been bothering me a little bit lately,’’ Tatum said. “I bruised it when we played Golden State, and kind of hit it again when we played [Sacramento], so it’s just been lingering a little bit. Nothing too major. Want to feel 100 percent. [I’ll] Get some treatment until it feels all the way there.’’