Kyrie Irving’s triple-double leads Celtics past Kings 126-120

Kyrie Irving drives against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox in the first half. –The Associated Press
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
March 14, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics are running out of time to work out their kinks with the postseason a month away.

For the second time in just over a week, they needed some late-game heroics to fend off a Kings team whose playoff hopes have been fading for weeks.

Kyrie Irving had 31 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Boston overcome a 17-point first-half deficit to beat Sacramento 126-120 on Thursday night.

It was Irving’s second career triple-double. His first was with Cleveland on Feb. 28, 2014, against Utah.

Jaylen Brown added 22 points, and Marcus Morris finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Advertisement

It was Boston’s second victory over Sacramento in eight days, and the Celtics’ fourth win in five games overall.

As happy as he was with the comeback, Irving said it doesn’t compare to the mentality Boston will need in the postseason to be successful.

“It’s going to be a dogfight, no matter who you are playing against,” Irving said. “Obviously, when you have a team fighting for playoff position, it is going to be that type of intensity and you have to be ready for it.”

Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 34 points. Harrison Barnes added 20, and De’Aaron Fox had 19 points, nine assists and seven rounds as the Kings lost for the 11th straight time in Boston.

The Kings have dropped 13 of 17 road games as their hopes of catching the Clippers for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot took another hit.

“Still believe we have a chance to make the playoffs,” Hield said. “We suck right now. We have to close out games better and I don’t know if it’s the pressure or something else.”

Sacramento had split the first two games of its four-game trip. The Kings were hoping for a boost with rookie Marvin Bagley III returning after spraining his left knee in a home loss to Milwaukee on Feb. 27 and missing five games.

Advertisement

He played only 10 minutes in the first half but had 10 points to help the Kings build a 17-point lead. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Celtics returned home on the mend following a 3-1 West Coast trip.

Jayson Tatum was back in the starting lineup after missing a game with right shoulder soreness. Smart was battling a cold but also started. Meanwhile, Terry Rozier and Daniel Theis both sat out with illnesses.

It had its effect. Despite playing on two days’ rest, the Celtics were slow on switches on defense and relied on jump shots early. They stayed close thanks in large part to Irving’s 19 first-half points.

Buy Tickets

Boston was much more energetic in the third quarter, opening on a 9-2 run to take its first lead since early in the first quarter.

Sacramento led 89-79 with less than three minutes to play in the period before a 3 by Irving and three straight 3-pointers by Brown put the Celtics back in front.

Boston led by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter.

Tip-ins

Kings: Outscored the Celtics 22-11 in fast-break points.

Celtics: Irving is the first Celtics player to record 30-plus points and a triple-double in the same game since Rajon Rondo on Feb. 12, 2012, against the Bulls. … Boston shot 39 percent (10 for 26) in the field in the first quarter and 1 for 12 from the 3-point line in the first half.

Accurate Kings

Boston missed eight of its first 10 shots as the Kings sprinted out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter

And much like in the Celtics’ 25-point loss against the Clippers on Monday, Sacramento was able to rack up easy transition baskets.

Advertisement

The Kings ended the quarter with a 38-25 lead, shooting 70 percent from the field and connecting on four 3-pointers. Barnes led Sacramento with 11 points in the quarter. Hield added 10, going 4 for 4 from the field and 2 for 2 from deep.

Up next

Kings: Visit Philadelphia on Friday.

Celtics: Host Hawks on Saturday.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Malcolm Brown
Patriots
Malcom Brown signs three-year, $15 million deal with New Orleans March 14, 2019 | 4:23 PM
Tom Brady and Michael Bennett
Patriots
Michael Bennett admits he used to 'hate' the Patriots partly because of Tom Brady's hair March 14, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Kelly Catlin Olympics Cycling
Olympics
Remembering Kelly Catlin: Concussion questions follow death of beloved Olympic cyclist March 14, 2019 | 12:31 PM
John Simon
Patriots
Patriots re-sign defensive end John Simon March 14, 2019 | 12:21 PM
College admissions scandal
Sports News
The 145-pound long snapper and other tales from the college admissions scandal March 14, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook
Celtics
'People always expect us to turn the shoulder' March 14, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Bruins
Bruins
Here's the latest news on injured Bruins players March 14, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Michael Bennett Patriots Seahawks NFL
Patriots
Here's a rundown of the Patriots' offseason moves so far March 14, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Odell Beckham Jr Giants Browns
NFL
These 5 NFL teams have made significant moves already this offseason March 14, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Nick Foles
NFL
Jaguars officially agree to terms with Nick Foles, release Blake Bortles March 13, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Patriots extend qualifying offers to Josh Gordon, Jonathan Jones March 13, 2019 | 5:47 PM
Josh McDaniels
Super Bowl
CBS and NBC swap Super Bowl telecast years in 2021 and 2022 March 13, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Jason McCourty Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots are retaining Jason McCourty March 13, 2019 | 3:57 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Celtics haven’t earned our complete trust, but the signs are good March 13, 2019 | 2:53 PM
Brandon Bolden, Jacob Hollister
Patriots
Brandon Bolden is returning to the Patriots March 13, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Charles Barkley Kyrie Irving LeBron James
Celtics
Charles Barkley had strong words for a potential Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant partnership in New York March 13, 2019 | 10:23 AM
FILE- In this April 5, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Aaron Hernandez expected to be released from jail and resume his football career shortly after his arrest on a murder charge, according to newly released jailhouse telephone calls. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)
Crime
Court reinstates Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction March 13, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Josh Anderson Brandon Carlo NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets March 13, 2019 | 6:51 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving trusts the Celtics. Should anyone else? March 13, 2019 | 6:13 AM
Isaiah Thomas
NBA
Isaiah Thomas appears to be bumped from the Nuggets' rotation March 13, 2019 | 2:18 AM
Le'Veon Bell
NFL
Jets reportedly agree to sign Le'Veon Bell March 13, 2019 | 2:00 AM
James Dolan
NBA
Knicks owner claims Bill Simmons conspiracy with NBA GM March 12, 2019 | 10:51 PM
CAA Northeastern Hofstra Basketball
College Sports
'We're so excited to be included and so excited to play wherever they send us' March 12, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Bruins
Bruins fall to Blue Jackets 7-4 for second-straight loss March 12, 2019 | 10:07 PM
Russell Westbrook
NBA
Russell Westbrook fined, Utah Jazz fan banned for altercation March 12, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Odell Beckham
NFL
Browns reportedly to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. from Giants March 12, 2019 | 8:27 PM
Jerry Remy
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Jerry Remy March 12, 2019 | 7:00 PM
David Krejci Bruins NHL
Bruins
David Krejci's success comes alongside a rotating cast of linemates March 12, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Darrelle Revis Patriots NFL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What was the best one-year association between a Boston athlete and team? March 12, 2019 | 5:14 PM
FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, staff members for the NCAA place the names of the teams in the Sweet 16 on a bracket in the media work room before the start of practices, at the East Regional of the NCAA college basketball tournament in New York. You think brackets are just for basketball and that they only get filled out at this time of year, in the days leading up to the start of the NCAA Tournament? If so, think again. Of course, the NCAAs and the billions of dollars spent in bracket pools move the needle more than anything else. But these days, there are brackets for just about everything _ best presidents, best movies, best Aerosmith songs, and so much more. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
College Sports
NCAA Tournament selection show to return to CBS, traditional bracket-first format March 12, 2019 | 4:33 PM