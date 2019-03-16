Gordon Hayward exits Celtics-Hawks game with strained neck

After checking into Saturday’s Celtics-Hawks game late in the first quarter, forward Gordon Hayward exited the court just over a minute later.

While guarding Hawks point guard Trae Young, Hayward rammed into a screen set by forward John Collins. Upon making contact with Collins’ shoulder, Hayward looked visibly shaken up on the play and rubbed his eyes before checking out. He immediately visited the locker room and did not return to the court.

Later in the first half, the Celtics announced Hayward would be unavailable for the remainder of the game due to a strained neck.