Gordon Hayward exits Celtics-Hawks game with strained neck
After checking into Saturday’s Celtics-Hawks game late in the first quarter, forward Gordon Hayward exited the court just over a minute later.
While guarding Hawks point guard Trae Young, Hayward rammed into a screen set by forward John Collins. Upon making contact with Collins’ shoulder, Hayward looked visibly shaken up on the play and rubbed his eyes before checking out. He immediately visited the locker room and did not return to the court.
Later in the first half, the Celtics announced Hayward would be unavailable for the remainder of the game due to a strained neck.
Hayward is OUT for the rest of the game vs the Hawks (strained neck) due to this play (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/BbNEXXUjn0
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 16, 2019