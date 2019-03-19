Gordon Hayward doubtful for Wednesday’s game against 76ers

Hayward remains in concussion protocol.

Gordon Hayward
Celtics forward Gordon Hayward questions an offensive foul called on him during the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. –Barry Chin/The Boston Globe
By
9:21 AM

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward missed Monday’s game because he remains in concussion protocol. Coach Brad Stevens said that Hayward would likely be doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the 76ers and may be able to rejoin the team for Saturday’s game at Charlotte.

“But I don’t know,’’ Stevens said. “I don’t want to speak out of turn here. And that would depend on if he passes each step of the protocol.’’

Hayward was injured late in the first quarter of Boston’s win over the Hawks on Saturday when he collided with Atlanta forward John Collins, who was setting a screen. Collins’s shoulder struck Hayward in the head area, and Hayward was visibly dazed and quickly taken out of the game. He was sent home from TD Garden at halftime.

Hayward was initially diagnosed with a neck strain, and the next day it was announced that he had a concussion.

Al Horford, who missed part of the Hawks game after banging knees with an Atlanta player, played against the Nuggets and registered 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. Stevens reiterated Monday that Horford will likely miss several games over the final few weeks of the regular season for rest reasons.

