Isaiah Thomas’s presence was a reminder of more satisfying times with the Celtics

Thomas, who spent three seasons with the Celtics, was honored with a video at TD Garden Monday night.

By
12:29 PM

The Celtics honored Isaiah Thomas, probably the most beloved player in franchise history to play fewer than three full seasons in green, with a pitch-perfect video Monday night that brought a prolonged cheer from the Garden crowd and left the fearless little guard, currently a Denver Nuggets afterthought, on the verge of tears.

In retrospect, it’s a blessing that he didn’t get his homecoming salute in the shadow of Paul Pierce Night last February, an unnecessary controversy at the time when he returned to town during his brief, ill-fitting time as a Cavalier. He’s not within a three-quarter-court heave of Pierce in terms of his place in Celtics lore. We know this. But any cynicism you might hear regarding the ovation he received lands somewhere between ignorant and pathetic.

Advertisement

Celtic fans adored him because he was an extraordinary, fun player who used his underdog status to fuel success few but Thomas himself ever believed he could achieve. Thomas, who just two seasons ago led the overachieving Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals with an overall postseason performance — most unforgettably, and nearly unfathomably too, a 52-point game the day after his younger sister Chyna died in a car accident — that was about as valiant as professional sports gets. That the fans’ love for him was reciprocated by his genuine appreciation for the city only bolstered his popularity.

But if there wasn’t a broader and more pointed meaning to the fans’ salute to Thomas, well, there should have been. The current Celtics, who are 43-28 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference after an uninspiring, erratic 114-105 loss to the Nuggets, are vastly more talented than the IT-led, 53-win Celtics of two seasons ago.

But those Celtics — who featured only Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and youngsters Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier from the current roster — played with relentless effort, relatively selfless offense, and unyielding belief in themselves when outsiders and alleged experts were skeptical, and were infinitely more likable.

Advertisement

For much of this season, these Celtics have played pretty much opposite of the way they played during Thomas’s last season here. Thomas wasn’t effective during his seven-minute cameo Monday night, airballing a floater, and coming up short on a three. But his struggles now are a reminder of how much he gave in 2017, playing though a hip injury that damaged his career and bank account, and just seeing him back at the Garden and fighting through the latest reason to doubt him was a reminder of more satisfying times.

This is not to suggest that the Celtics made a mistake trading him in a package for Kyrie Irving in August 2017. Irving is a vastly superior and more conventional player, one of the top dozen talents in the NBA. You make that deal a hundred times out of a hundred.

Buy Tickets

But Irving, whose feelings for Boston appear to change more often than he changes sneakers, will never know what it’s like to be beloved in Boston until he lifts his more talented team in the postseason the way Thomas did in ’17. It also would help if he’d stop being such a contradictory enigma, especially in the way he talks about leadership.

The Nuggets, who are just a game back of the Warriors for the No. 1 seed in the West, played like the ’17 Celtics Monday night. They moved the ball, knocked down open shot after open shot, and seemed to come up with every loose ball that didn’t involve a pursuit by Marcus Smart. It seems like an easy team to appreciate.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Celtics played like the 2019 Celtics. The defensive effort and results fluctuated, they missed too many layups (I’m really starting to believe Kobe Bryant sabotaged Jayson Tatum in their offseason workouts) and gave up a 29-14 Denver run late in the third quarter to near the four-minute mark in the fourth.

Advertisement

A late attempt at a rally faltered when Irving (30 points after starting 1 for 9 from the field), missed a three, Al Horford (20 points and good heavens does their ball movement stop when he’s not on the floor) couldn’t complete a follow-up dunk attempt, and the Nuggets sprinted the other way, resulting in a Gary Harris three and a 104-94 lead. That was that, and it might have been more disappointing if it weren’t so familiar already.

There was a palpable sentiment Monday night that the Celtics should bring back Thomas someday — something he happily talks about himself, understandable given that his time here was the best time of his career. Though Danny Ainge will never make a move for sentimental reasons — nor should he — I’ll admit I’d like to see it happen, even with doubts about whether Thomas can ever be an effective NBA player again. If he knows his role, why not?

But better than IT Part 2 would be to witness the current talent collection on this roster actually morph into a team in all the enjoyable ways. Right now, it’s hard to envision either happening.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Pedro Martinez Gerald Williams MLB Brawl
Sports News
9 obscure sports villains from Boston's past March 19, 2019 | 12:33 PM
Blake Bortles NFL Jaguars Rams
NFL
Blake Bortles signed a one-year deal with the Rams to be Jared Goff's backup March 19, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Kenneth To Australia Hong Kong Swimmer
Sports News
Swimmer Kenneth To dies at 26 while training in Florida March 19, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Paul Pierce
NBA
Paul Pierce's controversial thoughts on Zion Williamson and the Lakers March 19, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Red Sox Blue Jays Exhibition Spring Training
Red Sox
Red Sox-Blue Jays spring training game rained out again March 19, 2019 | 10:12 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward March 19, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Geno Auriemma UConn Coach
NCAA Tournament
Coaches frustrated after ESPN botches NCAA bracket rollout March 19, 2019 | 8:05 AM
Jacoby Ellsbury New York Yankees
MLB
'It’s almost like I have a new leg’ March 19, 2019 | 8:04 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas drives past Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, rear, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, March 18, 2019. Thomas returned to play in his first game after being traded in 2017 for Irving. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
What Kyrie Irving had to say about Isaiah Thomas's return to Boston March 19, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia (15) throws to first after fielding a ground ball from Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia to begin the 2019 season on the Injured List March 19, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
'The world knew my name when I played for the Boston Celtics' March 19, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Ed Markey
Patriots
Ed Markey gives Robert Kraft’s campaign funds to antitrafficking group March 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas drives past Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, rear, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, March 18, 2019. Thomas returned to play in his first game after being traded in 2017 for Irving. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Celtics fall to Nuggets 114-105 in Isaiah Thomas' TD Garden return March 18, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Martellus Bennett is excited that his brother, Michael, will play in New England.
Patriots
Martellus Bennett explains his decision to stay in retirement March 18, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas finally gets his Celtics tribute video March 18, 2019 | 7:56 PM
Boston, MA--03/17/2019--Northeastern guard Vasa Pusica walks to the stage in the Curry Student Center at Northeastern University during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: northeasternbracket Reporter:
College Sports
What national writers are saying about Northeastern's upset potential against Kansas March 18, 2019 | 6:27 PM
College Sports
ESPN leaks women's NCAA bracket hours before selection show March 18, 2019 | 5:40 PM
Michael Bennett NFL
Patriots
A look at how the Patriots roster has changed — so far March 18, 2019 | 1:44 PM
Robert Kraft Roger Goodell NFL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is Boston's biggest sports villain as an opponent? March 18, 2019 | 12:28 PM
Boston police check bags of spectators near the finish line before the start of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Marathon
Heading to watch the Boston Marathon? Leave these banned items at home. March 18, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Desiree Linden reacts after winning the Boston Marathon in 2018.
Marathon
How much prize money do you get for winning the Boston Marathon? March 18, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Hopkinton, MA - 4-17-17 - Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon from Hopkinton, MA. on April. 17, 2017. Bill Greene / Globe Staff.
Marathon
What time does the Boston Marathon start? March 18, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas plays for the Nuggets in 2019.
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas played pickup basketball at Emerson on Sunday March 18, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Marquette Seton Hall NCAA Basketball
NCAA Tournament
5 potential first-round upsets in the NCAA Tournament March 18, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Jozy Altidore Goal MLS
Soccer
Video: Jozy Altidore scores winner to lead Toronto FC over Revolution March 18, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Jason McCourty, who delivered in the Super Bowl, is coming back to the Patriots on a two-year deal.
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots' offseason so far March 18, 2019 | 5:50 AM
Columbus Crew New England Revolution
Soccer
Robert Kraft's other problem: Soccer March 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
Duke earns No. 1 overall seed in men’s NCAA Tournament March 17, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Joel Embiid 76ers
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 52, but Joel Embiid's 40 lead Sixers over Bucks March 17, 2019 | 8:16 PM
College Sports
What Northeastern had to say about its first-round opponent in NCAAs March 17, 2019 | 6:47 PM