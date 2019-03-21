Marcus Smart fined $50,000 by NBA for shoving Joel Embiid

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $50,000 for forcefully shoving 76ers center Joel Embiid to the floor in Wednesday night’s game at Philadelphia, the NBA announced Thursday.

Smart, however, was not suspended. The large fine was a result of Smart’s two prior incidents this season, which also drew fines.

The Sixers won the game, 118-115, just their third victory against Boston in the last five seasons, including last season’s 5-game playoff series between the teams.

“Stuff like that, it gets me going, it gets the crowd going. And everybody knows that I play better when the crowd is involved. So, that energy was definitely good for us,” Embiid told reporters after the game, declaring Smart’s move a “cheap shot.”