Kemba Walker sparks late rally as Charlotte Hornets stun Celtics 124-117

Boston lost its third consecutive game despite hitting 19 3-pointers.

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker reacts after scoring and getting fouled by the Celtics in the second half Saturday.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker reacts after scoring and getting fouled by the Celtics in the second half Saturday. –Jason E. Miczek / AP Photo
By
RICHARD WALKER
AP,
March 23, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte had three veterans out of action and three first- or second-year players in the lineup down the stretch. The Hornets hardly looked like a team capable of rallying from an 18-point deficit against the Boston Celtics.

But that is exactly what the Hornets did.

Kemba Walker scored 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Hornets rallied to a 124-117 victory over the Celtics on Saturday night.

“You just keep playing,” said Walker, who also had 11 rebounds and nine assists in his 23rd game of 30 or more points this season. “In the league, anything can happen. Once one team gets momentum, things can change really fast.”

Advertisement

That’s what happened as Charlotte closed the game on a 30-5 run that included all 18 of Walker’s fourth-quarter points. The Hornets trailed 112-94 with 8:22 remaining.

“Obviously, when you lose an 18-point lead, there is a lot of things that go wrong,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “I thought they did a good job of chipping away at it. (And) we did everything that the book is written on to lose a game that you are up 18 at that point.”

Rookie Miles Bridges scored a career-high 20 points, Marvin Williams and Malik Monk added 13 points apiece and second-year player Dwayne Bacon scored 11. Another rookie, Devonte Graham, made two key defensive plays during the fourth quarter as Charlotte won its second straight, improved to 33-39 and kept its faint postseason hopes alive.

Boston fell to 43-30 with its third straight loss.

In front of a sellout crowd of 19,438 at Spectrum Center, Kyrie Irving scored 16 of his team-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Celtics appeared to take control of the game.

But Charlotte rallied and closed within 64-63 at halftime.

After the Celtics built the game-high 18-point lead with 8:22 left. Charlotte scored on 12 of its last 19 possessions to catch and pass Boston. Walker scored his 18 fourth-quarter points in the final 7:43, including two clinching free throws with 5.9 seconds left.

Advertisement

Boston scored twice on its final 20 offensive possessions.

“This game was over in the beginning of the fourth quarter,” Irving said. “We took our foot off the gas pedal, got it to a five-point game and momentum shifted from there.”

It was Charlotte’s largest come-from-behind win of the season and largest comeback in more than a year.

The Hornets now have 10 wins in games in which they trailed by 10 or more points, the largest previous comeback in a 125-118 home win over Chicago in which they trailed by 15.

It was the franchise’s largest comeback since Charlotte trailed by 23 points in a March 21, 2018, win at Brooklyn.

Buy Tickets

“We were down 18 in the fourth quarter, so I love the way they stuck with it,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “Kemba drove a lot of that fourth quarter, but you have to give Marvin a lot of credit, the way he battled and Miles’ big steal down the stretch, Devonte’ took two big charges and his defense really ignited us as well so I think it was just a fantastic, overall team effort.”

Jaylen Brown added 29 points and Marcus Morris 15 for the Celtics.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Aron Baynes (left ankle sprain) and Gordon Hayward (concussion protocol) could be back in action on Sunday, though neither was in Charlotte with the team. Baynes injured his ankle in Wednesday’s 118-115 loss at Philadelphia and Hayward missed his third game on Saturday. The Celtics lost another player, 6-foot-10 rookie Robert Williams, who suffered a lower back injury when he landed hard after missing a follow dunk in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Hornets: Cody Zeller (left knee) missed his sixth straight game and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion protocol) his second straight game on Saturday. Nicolas Batum also missed Saturday’s game — his second of the year — due to illness.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host San Antonio on Sunday.

Hornets: Visit Toronto on Sunday.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Zdeno Chara signed a new one-year contract with the Bruins.
Bruins
New contract extension a win-win for Zdeno Chara and the Bruins March 23, 2019 | 8:04 PM
Robert Williams fall vs Hornets
Celtics
Robert Williams leaves game after nasty fall March 23, 2019 | 7:32 PM
Bill Belichick is preparing for another season with the Patriots.
Patriots
Paparazzi grilled him outside a restaurant, but Bill Belichick never budged March 23, 2019 | 7:09 PM
Geno Auriemma
NCAA Tournament
Geno Auriemma celebrates his 65th birthday ahead of 2nd-round game March 23, 2019 | 4:39 PM
Justin Verlander takes great pride in his durability.
MLB
Justin Verlander, Houston Astros to add $66 million for 2020, '21 March 23, 2019 | 3:30 PM
FILE -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks onto the field before the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Feb. 3, 2019. President Donald Trump has told aides that he wants Kraft, his friend, to be part of a celebration at the White House of the Patriots’ victory in the Super Bowl, ignoring concerns about Kraft’s recent arrest on charges of soliciting prostitution. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Patriots
Robert Kraft releases first personal statement on prostitution solicitation charges March 23, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Zdeno Chara is in his 13th season with Boston and 21st in the NHL.
Bruins
Bruins sign 42-year-old Zdeno Chara to 1-year extension March 23, 2019 | 2:59 PM
National
Thrifty minor leaguer to live in school bus during season March 23, 2019 | 2:39 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale, Red Sox agree to deal adding $145 million to contract March 23, 2019 | 10:55 AM
Harvard North Carolina 2015
College Sports
NC State, Harvard meet in NIT second round March 23, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Leonard Hamilton
NCAA Tournament
In Hartford, Florida State grieving after death of senior forward Phil Cofer's father March 23, 2019 | 7:29 AM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
What Robert Kraft's attorney had to say about his client's case March 23, 2019 | 5:04 AM
D'Angelo Russell
NBA
D'Angelo Russell, surging Nets eliminate Lakers from playoff picture March 23, 2019 | 2:24 AM
Tim Craft Gardner-Webb
NCAA Tournament
'Don't you dare leave anything in this locker room': No. 1 Virginia avoids 2nd straight collapse against No. 16 seed March 22, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Joe Morgan Reds MLB 1975
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is the best athlete in baseball history, pound-for-pound? March 22, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Zion Williamson RJ Barrett Duke Basketball
NCAA Tournament
Duke's title run revives status as Wall Street's favorite team March 22, 2019 | 2:13 PM
Tom Brady and his sons skiing in Montana.
Patriots
It appears Tom Brady is getting better at skiing March 22, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale, Red Sox are nearing agreement on a contract extension March 22, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Stephon Gilmore Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly create more cap space by reworking Stephon Gilmore's contract March 22, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Baylor Women's Basketball Kim Mulkey
NCAA Tournament
Baylor, Notre Dame favorites as women's NCAA Tournament opens Friday March 22, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Eric Reid San Francisco 49ers
NFL
NFL's settlement with Kaepernick, Reid reportedly 'considerably less' than $10 million March 22, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Bill Russell Wilt Chamberlain NBA
Sports News
3 of Boston's earliest sports villains March 22, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Duke Zion Williamson NCAA Basketball
NCAA Tournament
Zion Williamson and Duke take the stage in second day of March Madness March 22, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Alex Rodriguez
Media
Chad Finn: What ESPN's Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza had to say about working with each other March 22, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Rosie Ruiz Boston Marathon 1980
Marathon
'Pulling a Rosie': The legacy of Boston's most controversial marathon runner March 22, 2019 | 7:28 AM
Sean McDonough WEEI Red Sox
Red Sox
'The first thing I thought when they proposed this opportunity was, ‘That would be fun'' March 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Kevin Durant, Myles Turner
NBA
Kevin Durant helps lead Warriors past Pacers after childhood friend was shot to death March 22, 2019 | 1:25 AM
Wofford guard Fletcher Magee (3) celebrates with teammates after hitting a 3-point basket during the final moments of the second half against Seton Hall in a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Jacksonville, Fla. Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
NCAA Tournament
Wofford’s Fletcher Magee sets Div. I career record for 3-pointers in win vs. Seton Hall March 22, 2019 | 12:49 AM
Tuukka Rask is as hot as any goaltender in the game.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Devils March 22, 2019 | 12:25 AM
Blake Snell Rays
MLB
AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell signs $50 million deal with Tampa Bay March 21, 2019 | 10:30 PM