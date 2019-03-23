Robert Williams leaves game after nasty fall

Robert Williams
Robert Williams. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
7:32 PM

CHARLOTTE — In his first NBA start, Celtics forward Robert Williams sustained a nasty fall trying to dunk a rebound of a Marcus Smart miss and left Saturday’s game after being on the floor for several moments.

Late in the second period against the Hornets, Williams soared in the air to try to jam home the Smart shot but missed and landed horizontally, hitting his lower back and head on the floor.

The entire Celtics team walked out on the floor as head trainer Art Horne attended who Williams, who rose and walked slowly to the locker room under his own power. The team later announced Williams would not to return to the game due to a lower back contusion.

The Celtics were already shorthanded with Aron Baynes (ankle) and Al Horford (knee) out for Saturday.

TOPICS: Celtics
