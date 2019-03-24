Celtics face the Spurs on three-game skid

By
The Associated Press
HERO Sports,
3:05 AM

San Antonio Spurs (42-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (43-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup against San Antonio after losing three straight games.

The Celtics have gone 26-11 at home. Boston averages 44.5 rebounds per game and is 22-6 when winning the rebound battle.

The Spurs are 13-23 in road games. San Antonio averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 28-10 when winning the turnover battle. The two teams square off for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving leads the Celtics with 7.0 assists and scores 24 points per game. Jaylen Brown is shooting 57.2 percent and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

DeMar DeRozan has averaged 21.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 21.8 points and totaled 9.4 rebounds while shooting 55.0 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-2, averaging 110.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 117 points, 42 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams III: day to day (back), Al Horford: out (left knee soreness), Aron Baynes: out (left ankle sprain), Gordon Hayward: out (concussion).

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

