No Kyrie, no problem as Celtics end skid by beating Cleveland

The Cavaliers erased a 12-point deficit and tied the game with nine minutes to play, but Boston held on.

By
STEVE HERRICK
AP,
March 26, 2019

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points, and the Boston Celtics broke away from a fourth-quarter tie to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-106 on Tuesday night for a road victory.

Kyrie Irving (rest) didn’t play, but the Celtics snapped a four-game losing streak and are 11-2 without their leading scorer.

Al Horford had 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter and the go-ahead layup early in the period. The Celtics ended the game with a 24-14 run also sparked by three-point plays from Smart and Marcus Morris to pull away.

Hayward had 15 points and Morris added 14. Terry Rozier, a Northeast Ohio native who played high school basketball in suburban Shaker Heights, scored 11 points. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 24 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 18.

The Celtics’ slide dropped them to fifth in the Eastern Conference with seven games to play in the regular season, the next of which comes Friday against Indiana, the team they’re chasing for home-court in the first round of the playoffs.

Cleveland trailed 82-70 late in the third quarter, but Sexton scored nine points and Marquese Chriss’ 3-pointer tied the game at 92 with 9 minutes to play.

Horford had a basket in the lane and Gordon Hayward scored on a layup off a turnover. Horford’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 100-94.

Tatum returned after missing Sunday’s loss to San Antonio because of a bruised back and scored all his points in the first half. He was 9 of 14 and hit three 3-pointers.

Horford missed the two previous games with a sore left knee.

Irving played his first six seasons with Cleveland. The six-time All-Star demanded a trade following the 2016-17 season and was dealt to Boston. He hasn’t played in Cleveland since the 2017-18 opener.

Kevin Love entered 27 points short of 12,000 in his career. He scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds, but was 3 of 13 from the field.

The arena’s Humungotron went out late in the first quarter, forcing the teams and fans to use the upper-corner scoreboards to keep track of things. The video and numbers returned soon after halftime and drew a loud ovation from the crowd.

