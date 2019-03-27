Back in Cleveland, watch Gordon Hayward put down a thunderous dunk

It was another strong game in Cleveland as the Celtic continues his recovery.

By
6:43 AM

Seven weeks ago, Gordon Hayward made his return to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, site of his first game in a Celtics uniform and the night that forever altered, at the very least, how we think about his career. He admitted that night that he took a moment to think about “the aftermath of everything” to do with his grotesque ankle injury, one which still has him struggling to find the consistency that made him the marquee player Boston sought for so long.

Hayward played great on Feb. 5, potting 18 points on 9 of 14 shots, including — as he noted — a dunk. He had another on Tuesday night, as the Celtics ended their 4-game losing streak with a 10-point victory earned while Kyrie Irving took a night off to rest before the playoffs.

Advertisement

This one, however, was on the same end of the floor as the tumble on an alley-oop on Oct. 17, 2017, that so altered Hayward’s career. And it came one night after Portland’s Jusuf Nurcic suffered a compound fracture of his left leg in the waning moments of a game against Brooklyn.

Hayward had another strong game against the Cavs, who’ve been playing improved basketball since the All-Star break: 15 points on 7 of 12 shooting, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in 30 minutes. It gives Hayward back-to-back games in double figures since essentially missing four games due to a heavy hit on a screen against Atlanta and time in NBA concussion protocol.

It’s all progress. As we’ve seen, recovery doesn’t come quick.

 

 

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
The Red Sox will likely be paying Chris Sale until he's 50 years old March 26, 2019 | 11:01 PM
Marcus Morris, who was pulled from the starting lineup after 52 straight games on Tuesday, buries a dunk.
Celtics
No Kyrie, no problem as Celtics beat Cleveland, clinch playoff spot March 26, 2019 | 10:02 PM
Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks
NFL
The Patriots apparently got away with pass interference at the end of the Super Bowl March 26, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Leah Hextall CWHL
College Sports
A former NESN anchor will become the first woman on NCAA tournament play-by-play March 26, 2019 | 6:00 PM
One bracket had UC Irvine beating Kansas State, as well as everything else up to the Sweet 16.
College Sports
The last perfect NCAA bracket has a surprising champion chosen March 26, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Adnan Virk was fired from ESPN after a leak investigation. He starts a new job at DAZN this week.
Media
A leak investigation cost this host his ESPN career. Now he's starting over. March 26, 2019 | 4:10 PM
Patriots
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to soliciting prostitution March 26, 2019 | 3:36 PM
NFL Owners Meetings Coaches Breakfast
NFL
'Can women coach? Hell, yes. I've seen it': Bruce Arians wants more women on NFL coaching staffs March 26, 2019 | 3:26 PM
Adam Gase Tom Brady age
Patriots
Jets coach Adam Gase humorously compared his age to Tom Brady's March 26, 2019 | 3:04 PM
NBA
As Kyrie Irving sits, how much does rest help in the NBA? March 26, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Conor McGregor UFC
Sports News
Conor McGregor announces retirement on Twitter March 26, 2019 | 2:10 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Gordon Hayward wished injured Trail Blazer Jusuf Nurkić a quick recovery March 26, 2019 | 2:03 PM
Tom Brady contract
Patriots
Here's the latest on Tom Brady's contract March 26, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Bill Belichick Sean McVay NFL Coaches
NFL
NFL coaches express frustration with competition committee over replay March 26, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Steve Pearce
Red Sox
Red Sox to put World Series MVP Steve Pearce on injured list March 26, 2019 | 7:15 AM
Bruins Lightning Patrice Bergeron NHL
Bruins
'Poor decisions': 3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-4 loss to the Lightning March 26, 2019 | 6:58 AM
Christian Vazquez, Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Rick Porcello drilled in the head by a line drive, laughs it off March 26, 2019 | 6:43 AM
Jusuf Nurkic injury
NBA
'It made me sick to my stomach': Blazers lose Jusuf Nurkic to severe leg injury March 26, 2019 | 6:36 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Gronk's legacy: How will the Patriots replace him? March 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman celelbrates his goal against the Bruins during the third period.
Bruins
Lightning rally past Bruins for 59th win March 25, 2019 | 10:44 PM
ALCS Red Sox Astros Baseball
Red Sox
How hard will it be for the Red Sox to repeat? March 25, 2019 | 10:38 PM
Rob Gronkowski delivered a body tackle to the WWE's Jinder Mahal during a match at WrestleMania 33 on April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
Patriots
WWE's Lio Rush took a shot at Rob Gronkowski at Boston's Monday Night Raw March 25, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Bucky Dent Yankees Red Sox MLB
Sports News
Here are 8 Boston sports villains from the 1970s March 25, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox put Sandy Leon on waivers March 25, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
What the Jets' CEO and coach had to say about Rob Gronkowski's retirement March 25, 2019 | 8:52 PM
TJ Hockenson
Patriots
Here are the top tight end prospects in the NFL Draft March 25, 2019 | 8:33 PM
Jayson Tatum Celtics 76ers
Celtics
Who is the Celtics' No. 2 option? March 25, 2019 | 6:19 PM
Rob Gronkowski Patriots
Patriots
What experts are saying about Rob Gronkowski's retirement March 25, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager MLB
Red Sox
How Alex Cora is projected to use his roster this season March 25, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Donald Trump, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, Ted Leonsis
NHL
Trump hosts Stanley Cup champion Capitals at White House March 25, 2019 | 4:15 PM