Morning sports update: Recent mock drafts have the Celtics picking Bol Bol

Also: Lawyer Milloy's cameo at the Red Sox-Mariners game, and NBA player-coach trivia.

Bol Bol NBA draft Celtics
Oregon center Bol Bol blocks the shot of Portland State forward Sal Nuhu in a November NCAA basketball game. –Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP
By
9:49 AM

The Red Sox got off to a slow start defending their World Series title on Thursday, losing the season opener to the Mariners, 12-4.

Who the Celtics are taking in NBA mock drafts: With the NCAA Tournament in full swing, and the NBA regular season coming to a close, it’s not too early to begin thinking about how the 2019 draft will play out.

The Celtics, who will have either three or four picks in the first round (depending on how the Grizzlies finish the season), are currently projected to make an initial selection with the 14th pick.

Two recent mock drafts – Yahoo and NBC Sports – have Boston taking center Bol Bol out of Oregon. Bol, son of former NBA center Manute Bol, is 7’2″ and phenomenally gifted. While other seven-footers tend to struggle shooting, Bol hit 13 of 25 three-pointers, and shot 75.7 percent from the free throw line. He averaged 21 points per game before suffering a season-ending injury.

One of the main concerns around Bol’s NBA future is his durability. A foot injury suffered in December eventually ruled him out for the rest of the season. Questions will linger about his injury history, potentially affecting where he gets drafted.

Still, his talent is undeniable. Combined with his size, Bol is one of the most intriguing draft prospects. Should he fall to the 14th pick (or below), Bol will be an option for Boston.

Trivia: Who was the last player-coach in the NBA? (Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He helped the Celtics win multiple championships.

More from Boston.com:

The struggles of Chris Sale: The Red Sox ace did not get a swing-and-a-miss on his fastball during the opening day loss to the Mariners on Thursday. Also, his velocity dropped below its 2018 average after the first inning. Is this cause for concern? [Boston Globe]

Lawyer Milloy was a credentialed photographer at the Red Sox-Mariners game:

And the former Patriots safety, who was drafted by MLB teams twice (including the same year as Tom Brady), explained his connection to both teams.

Lorenzo Cain made a leaping catch to preserve the Brewers’ 5-4 Opening Day win against the Cardinals:

Josh Harper on Mookie Betts potentially getting a larger contract:

On this day: In 1999, the University of Connecticut won the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time in school history, defeating Duke 77-74. It was a game worthy of the tournament’s biggest stage, with 14 lead changes. Duke, sporting a roster of five future NBA first-round picks (including 1999 top overall pick Elton Brand) entered the game as 9.5-point favorites.

Connecticut, led by Richard Hamilton’s 27 points, absorbed Duke’s best shots during the first half and trailed 39-37 at the break. In the second half, the Huskies elevated just enough to overcome the Blue Devils’ plethora of NBA talent. The Hartford Courant recently published an oral history of the ’99 season. For any UConn fan, it’s a must read.

Daily highlight: Connor McDavid produced an absurd piece of skill to score.

Trivia answer: Dave Cowens

TOPICS: Celtics Red Sox College Sports Basketball
