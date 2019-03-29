TD Garden fan banned 2 years for directing obscenity at DeMarcus Cousins

A TD Garden spokesperson said the ban was issued by the NBA.

Boston, MA - 1/26/2019 - (1st quarter)Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during the first quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 27Warriors-Celtics, LOID: 8.5.195486713.
DeMarcus Cousins, during the Celtics-Warriors game in Boston, Jan. 26, 2019. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
updated at 10:00 AM

The Golden State Warriors confirmed Friday the team was recently informed a fan at TD Garden was banned for two years after directing an obscenity at center DeMarcus Cousins during the Celtics-Warriors game in January.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported the news Thursday night, saying the fan had called Cousins “n*****.” According to Haynes, Cousins told one of the members of Golden State’s security staff, who informed the Garden’s security, who “took care of the fan.”

Neither Cousins nor the Warriors offered a statement on the matter.

A TD Garden spokesperson said the ban was issued by the NBA. It isn’t clear whether the ban applies to only Celtics games or all Garden events. The Celtics and NBA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Cousins appeared to allude to the incident — but did not reference the specific game or location — during a recent episode of Haynes’s “Posted Up” podcast. The pair was discussing the fallout from a similar incident involving Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook and a Utah Jazz fan.

“Bro, I’ve been called n*****,” Cousins told Haynes in the episode that dropped Tuesday. “It’s happened to me on a few occasions. I reported to the league. I may have said whatever I said back, and I’m still punished for it.”

Cousins echoed the response of many players, including Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

“Of course, we want the fan experience to be as amazing as possible,” Cousins said. “We want them to enjoy NBA games and feel like they can interact with us and all that, but there’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed. And it gets crossed often.”

TOPICS: Celtics NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bol Bol NBA draft Celtics
Celtics
Recent mock drafts have the Celtics picking Bol Bol March 29, 2019 | 9:49 AM
Gary Bettman NHL Commissioner
NHL
The NHL's Gary Bettman was a sports gambling skeptic. Now he's a convert. March 29, 2019 | 8:39 AM
Josh Rosen Arizona Cardinals QB
Patriots
Patriots reportedly interested in Josh Rosen March 29, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Miami Marlins Colorado Rockies MLB
MLB
MLB teams hit a record-setting amount of home runs on Opening Day March 29, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Bill Belichck
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I think it’s a thriving relationship that never gets old' March 29, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Manu Ginobili
NBA
'You have to play with your heart on your sleeve': Spurs retire Manu Ginobili's No. 20 March 29, 2019 | 6:50 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo aggravates ankle in win over the Clippers March 29, 2019 | 6:45 AM
Chris Sale 2019 Opening Day
Red Sox
'Today was not a good one': Red Sox get rocked on Opening Day March 29, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Velocity down, Chris Sale did not get a swing-and-miss on his fastball March 28, 2019 | 10:46 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. Gronkowski says he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons. Gronkowski announced his decision via a post on Instagram Sunday, March 24, 2019, saying that a few months shy of this 30th birthday “its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Patriots
This local brewery commemorated Rob Gronkowski's retirement with a special can label March 28, 2019 | 8:33 PM
Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand: 'I never really thought I’d be in this position' March 28, 2019 | 5:31 PM
Guerin Austin has been with NESN since 2014.
Media
Guerin Austin’s future on NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts uncertain March 28, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Greg Schiano Bill Belichick
Patriots
Greg Schiano steps down from his role with the Patriots March 28, 2019 | 4:33 PM
NFL Patriots Chiefs AFC Championship
NFL
The NFL is still considering a proposal by the Chiefs to change overtime rules March 28, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Ty Outlaw
NCAA Tournament
Virginia Tech says 6th-year senior Ty Outlaw will play vs. Duke after marijuana arrest March 28, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Mookie Betts on MLB's Opening Day: 'You still get those butterflies' March 28, 2019 | 2:35 PM
HEMPSTEAD, NY - AUGUST 1: Mike Stone #16 of the New York Lizards defended by Josh Hawkins #33 of the Boston Cannons at James M. Shuart Stadium on August 1, 2015 in Hempstead, New York. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Media
NBCSB will carry all Boston Cannons games this season March 28, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Sandy Leon Red Sox
Red Sox
Catcher Sandy Leon accepts his assignment to Pawtucket March 28, 2019 | 12:40 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft's lawyers file motion to toss video evidence in soliciting prostitution case March 28, 2019 | 12:25 PM
Red Sox 2019 MLB Opening Day
Sports Q
Chad Finn: How many games will the Red Sox win in 2019? March 28, 2019 | 12:21 PM
Harry Kane and Tom Brady after Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Harry Kane explained why he's a Tom Brady superfan, and why he wants to play in the NFL March 28, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts picked up the check at a Red Sox team dinner March 28, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Alex Cora with the World Series trophy
Red Sox
What experts are saying about the Red Sox' chances to repeat March 28, 2019 | 10:56 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox World Series Parade
Red Sox
Opening Day: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and notes March 28, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Parade 2018
Red Sox
How have teams done in the season following a World Series win? March 28, 2019 | 10:01 AM
Jon Lester Red Sox
Sports News
Jon Lester reacts to Red Sox admitting they 'blew' 2014 contract negotiations March 28, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Rob Manfred MLB commissioner
MLB
MLB bids to purchase regional sports networks from Disney March 28, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Robert Kraft is fighting to have video of him at Orchids of Asia day spa kept from the public.
Patriots
A slew of Florida media are fighting to make the Robert Kraft video public March 28, 2019 | 8:35 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin Thomas Walsh Skiing
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin and Paralympian Thomas Walsh share mutual bond in skiing March 28, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Brandon Moss Red Sox
Red Sox
6 players you forgot made an Opening Day start for the Red Sox March 28, 2019 | 8:06 AM