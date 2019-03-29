TD Garden fan banned 2 years for directing obscenity at DeMarcus Cousins

The Golden State Warriors confirmed Friday the team was recently informed a fan at TD Garden was banned for two years after directing an obscenity at center DeMarcus Cousins during the Celtics-Warriors game in January.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported the news Thursday night, saying the fan had called Cousins “n*****.” According to Haynes, Cousins told one of the members of Golden State’s security staff, who informed the Garden’s security, who “took care of the fan.”

Neither Cousins nor the Warriors offered a statement on the matter.

A TD Garden spokesperson said the ban was issued by the NBA. It isn’t clear whether the ban applies to only Celtics games or all Garden events. The Celtics and NBA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cousins appeared to allude to the incident — but did not reference the specific game or location — during a recent episode of Haynes’s “Posted Up” podcast. The pair was discussing the fallout from a similar incident involving Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook and a Utah Jazz fan.

“Bro, I’ve been called n*****,” Cousins told Haynes in the episode that dropped Tuesday. “It’s happened to me on a few occasions. I reported to the league. I may have said whatever I said back, and I’m still punished for it.”

Cousins echoed the response of many players, including Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

“Of course, we want the fan experience to be as amazing as possible,” Cousins said. “We want them to enjoy NBA games and feel like they can interact with us and all that, but there’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed. And it gets crossed often.”