Kyrie Irving’s late layup lifts Celtics over Pacers 114-112

Kyrie Irving after making a three-point shot against the Pacers.
Kyrie Irving after making a three-point shot against the Pacers. –Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
March 29, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a driving layup with 0.5 seconds left and the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 114-112 on Friday night.

Boston moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Both teams have identical 45-31 records, but the Celtics lead the regular-season series 2-1, giving them the current inside track on home-court advantage in a first-round series.

Irving finished with 30 points and five assists. He has scored at least 30 points in six of his last seven games. Al Horford added 19 points and seven rebounds. Aron Baynes had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

If the current standings hold, the teams would meet in the first round. Their final regular-season meeting is Friday in Indiana.

Advertisement

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 27 points. Thaddeus Young added 18 points and nine rebounds. Myles Turner finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Neither team will be able to relax as the regular season winds down.

Both Indiana and Boston play five of the final six games against teams currently in playoff position.

The Celtics slipped out to 105-99 lead early in the fourth quarter, after Indiana went 2:42 without a basket. But the Pacers recovered with a 6-0 run to tie the game a 105 with 4 minutes to play.

It was tied again at 107 when Marcus Smart drained a 3-pointer late in the shot clock. But Darren Collison answered with his own 3 on the other end.

The Pacers had a chance to break another tie at 112 with less than minute to play, but Young came up short on a driving layup.

The Celtics turned it over on Smart’s errant pass coming out of a timeout, giving Indiana the ball back. The Pacers ran the clock down and it wound in the hands of Collison, who misfired on a jumper with 10.2 seconds remaining to set up Irving’s final shot.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Finished 12 of 27 from the 3-point line.

Celtics: Baynes posted his first double-double of the season.

Advertisement

RESTED AN RUNNING

The Celtics entered Friday’s matchup on two days’ rest and played with energy at the outset, taking a 20-9 lead. Unlike in some of its previous losses in which its lack of fast-break points was glaring, Boston made it a point to push the ball.

Five of its first nine points came in transition and included a nice behind-the-back pass by Smart to Horford for a dunk that prompted Indiana to call the game’s first timeout.

Irving was even fresher after sitting out Tuesday’s win over Cleveland specifically to rest. He hit his first three shots.

Buy Tickets

The Pacers didn’t have a single transition basket in the first quarter, were outscored 18-6 in the paint and trailed by as many as 13.

But Indiana got 18 first-half points from Bogdanovic and trimmed the Celtics’ lead to 63-60 at the half. The Pacers kept attacking after halftime, outscoring Boston 31-26 in the third quarter to take a 91-89 lead into the final period.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Orlando on Saturday.

Celtics: At Brooklyn on Saturday.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Malcolm Mitchell
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell on why he feels 'blessed' Super Bowl LI was his final NFL game March 29, 2019 | 3:55 PM
Joe Bellino Heisman Trophy Patriots
Patriots
Former Patriots running back Joe Bellino dies at 81 March 29, 2019 | 3:46 PM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
Kobe Bryant lays out next steps for Kyrie Irving March 29, 2019 | 2:43 PM
NBC Sports Premier League Mornings Live
Soccer
What Rebecca Lowe had to say about the upcoming NBC Sports-Premier League event in Boston March 29, 2019 | 2:28 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB Opening Day
Red Sox
Chad Finn: One lousy, ugly, suspense-free game is no reason for Red Sox fans to panic March 29, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Tedy Bruschi Stephen A. Smith Max Kellerman ESPN
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is ESPN's best studio analyst/commentator? March 29, 2019 | 11:24 AM
Bol Bol NBA draft Celtics
Celtics
Recent mock drafts have the Celtics picking Bol Bol March 29, 2019 | 9:49 AM
Boston, MA - 1/26/2019 - (1st quarter)Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during the first quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 27Warriors-Celtics, LOID: 8.5.195486713.
Celtics
Celtics release statement on fan incident involving DeMarcus Cousins March 29, 2019 | 9:01 AM
Gary Bettman NHL Commissioner
NHL
The NHL's Gary Bettman was a sports gambling skeptic. Now he's a convert. March 29, 2019 | 8:39 AM
Josh Rosen Arizona Cardinals QB
Patriots
Patriots reportedly interested in Josh Rosen March 29, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Miami Marlins Colorado Rockies MLB
MLB
MLB teams hit a record-setting amount of home runs on Opening Day March 29, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Bill Belichck
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I think it’s a thriving relationship that never gets old' March 29, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Manu Ginobili
NBA
'You have to play with your heart on your sleeve': Spurs retire Manu Ginobili's No. 20 March 29, 2019 | 6:50 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo aggravates ankle in win over the Clippers March 29, 2019 | 6:45 AM
Chris Sale 2019 Opening Day
Red Sox
'Today was not a good one': Red Sox get rocked on Opening Day March 29, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Velocity down, Chris Sale did not get a swing-and-miss on his fastball March 28, 2019 | 10:46 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. Gronkowski says he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons. Gronkowski announced his decision via a post on Instagram Sunday, March 24, 2019, saying that a few months shy of this 30th birthday “its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Patriots
This local brewery commemorated Rob Gronkowski's retirement with a special can label March 28, 2019 | 8:33 PM
Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand: 'I never really thought I’d be in this position' March 28, 2019 | 5:31 PM
Guerin Austin has been with NESN since 2014.
Media
Guerin Austin’s future on NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts uncertain March 28, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Greg Schiano Bill Belichick
Patriots
Greg Schiano steps down from his role with the Patriots March 28, 2019 | 4:33 PM
NFL Patriots Chiefs AFC Championship
NFL
The NFL is still considering a proposal by the Chiefs to change overtime rules March 28, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Ty Outlaw
NCAA Tournament
Virginia Tech says 6th-year senior Ty Outlaw will play vs. Duke after marijuana arrest March 28, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Mookie Betts on MLB's Opening Day: 'You still get those butterflies' March 28, 2019 | 2:35 PM
HEMPSTEAD, NY - AUGUST 1: Mike Stone #16 of the New York Lizards defended by Josh Hawkins #33 of the Boston Cannons at James M. Shuart Stadium on August 1, 2015 in Hempstead, New York. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Media
NBCSB will carry all Boston Cannons games this season March 28, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Sandy Leon Red Sox
Red Sox
Catcher Sandy Leon accepts his assignment to Pawtucket March 28, 2019 | 12:40 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft's lawyers file motion to toss video evidence in soliciting prostitution case March 28, 2019 | 12:25 PM
Red Sox 2019 MLB Opening Day
Sports Q
Chad Finn: How many games will the Red Sox win in 2019? March 28, 2019 | 12:21 PM
Harry Kane and Tom Brady after Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Harry Kane explained why he's a Tom Brady superfan, and why he wants to play in the NFL March 28, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts picked up the check at a Red Sox team dinner March 28, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Alex Cora with the World Series trophy
Red Sox
What experts are saying about the Red Sox' chances to repeat March 28, 2019 | 10:56 AM