Aron Baynes proving to be a big addition to Celtics’ starting lineup

“I rely on him a lot when he’s out there playing."

Aron Baynes Celtics Pacers
Aron Baynes dunks against Bojan Bogdanovic. –Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
By
12:05 AM

Finally healthy, Celtics center Aron Baynes is certainly enjoying himself.

“I feel like a kid every time I step out on the court,’’ Baynes said after Boston’s 114-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. “I’m just excited to be out there.’’

The 6-foot-10-inch center had all the more reason to smile when he notched his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds at TD Garden.

In his third start in as many games, Baynes made an impact immediately by tallying a team-high 7 points in the first quarter. His presence permeated both ends of the floor, as he drew a charge, blocked a shot, knocked down a 3-pointer, and grabbed two offensive boards all in the first nine minutes.

Advertisement

“It was great,’’ forward Al Horford said of his teammate’s performance. “It was really great. He was obviously engaged on the defensive end. It makes a big difference for us. And then when his name was called on offense, he kept making plays and getting big offensive rebounds. It was great to see him play with that focus.’’

Baynes logged a season-high 33 minutes Friday, an encouraging sign for the Celtics. After missing two month-long stints because of separate injuries, the 32-year-old credits the team’s medical staff with helping him recover successfully — and quickly.

The Celtics suffered another scare when Baynes landed awkwardly on his left foot against the Philadelphia 76ers last week. But despite being diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, he was ruled day-to-day instead of week-to-week. Baynes sat out just one game before returning to the rotation, allowing the team to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

“It’s definitely fun to be healthy,’’ Baynes said. “Everybody loves to be out on the court. I’m no different. I love being out there. I’m thankful to be out there every time. The guys that I’m playing with, they make it so much easier for me. It’s definitely enjoyable to be out there, so I’m just trying to make the most of it.’’

Advertisement

With Baynes available, coach Brad Stevens was finally able to experiment with using two bigs in the starting lineup — a modification that he’s indicated on multiple occasions is of interest to him. Stevens has elected to start both Baynes and Horford in Boston’s most recent three games, and the commitment seems to be paying off.

Against the Pacers, for example, the pairing allowed the Celtics to more adequately defend Indiana’s trio of versatile big men — Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Thaddeus Young — as well as match up with their physicality.

“I know defensively if I make mistakes, [Baynes will] cover my back out there, so I can be a little bit more aggressive at times on the defensive end,’’ Horford said. “On offense, we just try to make the game easier for one another, whether it’s setting screens or finding the other one.’’

Buy Tickets

“We need rim protection,’’ added Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who called the decision to start both Baynes and Horford “a great game plan.’’

“We’ve been relatively small, not in height but, in terms of our physical presence out there when we have some of our wings guarding bigs.’’

Irving also expressed his approval for Baynes’s contributions on the offensive end, highlighting his ability to set screens.

“I rely on him a lot when he’s out there playing,’’ Irving said. “I know I have a great chance of getting open because he does a great job setting them.’’

Baynes said he’s doing a little bit less on his days off so that he can be used as much as needed on game days. With a first-round playoff matchup against the Pacers the most likely outcome as of now, there’s a good chance he will continue to start alongside Horford.

Advertisement

“We just haven’t had [Baynes] and Al healthy for very much of the year, so it’s been hard to play them together,’’ Stevens said. “It’s nice to have them back, it’s nice to have them available, and we need to have that as an option moving forward.’’

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics Bachelorette
Celtics
'The Bachelorette' paid a visit to the Auerbach Center March 30, 2019 | 7:12 AM
Mitch Moreland Red Sox
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland's 3-run, 9th-inning homer powers Red Sox' comeback over Mariners March 30, 2019 | 2:36 AM
Tre Jones
NCAA Tournament
Duke avoids upset, survives in the final seconds against Virginia Tech March 30, 2019 | 12:58 AM
Kyrie Irving after making a three-point shot against the Pacers.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving's late layup lifts Celtics over Pacers 114-112 March 29, 2019 | 9:50 PM
Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Marathon
3 ways to keep track of your favorite runner during the Boston Marathon March 29, 2019 | 7:45 PM
Malcolm Mitchell
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell on why he feels 'blessed' Super Bowl LI was his final NFL game March 29, 2019 | 3:55 PM
Joe Bellino Heisman Trophy Patriots
Patriots
Former Patriots running back Joe Bellino dies at 81 March 29, 2019 | 3:46 PM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
Kobe Bryant lays out next steps for Kyrie Irving March 29, 2019 | 2:43 PM
NBC Sports Premier League Mornings Live
Soccer
What Rebecca Lowe had to say about the upcoming NBC Sports-Premier League event in Boston March 29, 2019 | 2:28 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB Opening Day
Red Sox
Chad Finn: One lousy, ugly, suspense-free game is no reason for Red Sox fans to panic March 29, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Tedy Bruschi Stephen A. Smith Max Kellerman ESPN
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is ESPN's best studio analyst/commentator? March 29, 2019 | 11:24 AM
Bol Bol NBA draft Celtics
Celtics
Recent mock drafts have the Celtics picking Bol Bol March 29, 2019 | 9:49 AM
Boston, MA - 1/26/2019 - (1st quarter)Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during the first quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 27Warriors-Celtics, LOID: 8.5.195486713.
Celtics
Celtics release statement on fan incident involving DeMarcus Cousins March 29, 2019 | 9:01 AM
Gary Bettman NHL Commissioner
NHL
The NHL's Gary Bettman was a sports gambling skeptic. Now he's a convert. March 29, 2019 | 8:39 AM
Josh Rosen Arizona Cardinals QB
Patriots
Patriots reportedly interested in Josh Rosen March 29, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Miami Marlins Colorado Rockies MLB
MLB
MLB teams hit a record-setting amount of home runs on Opening Day March 29, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Bill Belichck
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I think it’s a thriving relationship that never gets old' March 29, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Manu Ginobili
NBA
'You have to play with your heart on your sleeve': Spurs retire Manu Ginobili's No. 20 March 29, 2019 | 6:50 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo aggravates ankle in win over the Clippers March 29, 2019 | 6:45 AM
Chris Sale 2019 Opening Day
Red Sox
'Today was not a good one': Red Sox get rocked on Opening Day March 29, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Velocity down, Chris Sale did not get a swing-and-miss on his fastball March 28, 2019 | 10:46 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. Gronkowski says he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons. Gronkowski announced his decision via a post on Instagram Sunday, March 24, 2019, saying that a few months shy of this 30th birthday “its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Patriots
This local brewery commemorated Rob Gronkowski's retirement with a special can label March 28, 2019 | 8:33 PM
Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand: 'I never really thought I’d be in this position' March 28, 2019 | 5:31 PM
Guerin Austin has been with NESN since 2014.
Media
Guerin Austin’s future on NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts uncertain March 28, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Greg Schiano Bill Belichick
Patriots
Greg Schiano steps down from his role with the Patriots March 28, 2019 | 4:33 PM
NFL Patriots Chiefs AFC Championship
NFL
The NFL is still considering a proposal by the Chiefs to change overtime rules March 28, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Ty Outlaw
NCAA Tournament
Virginia Tech says 6th-year senior Ty Outlaw will play vs. Duke after marijuana arrest March 28, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Mookie Betts on MLB's Opening Day: 'You still get those butterflies' March 28, 2019 | 2:35 PM
HEMPSTEAD, NY - AUGUST 1: Mike Stone #16 of the New York Lizards defended by Josh Hawkins #33 of the Boston Cannons at James M. Shuart Stadium on August 1, 2015 in Hempstead, New York. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Media
NBCSB will carry all Boston Cannons games this season March 28, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Sandy Leon Red Sox
Red Sox
Catcher Sandy Leon accepts his assignment to Pawtucket March 28, 2019 | 12:40 PM