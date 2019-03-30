Celtics without Kyrie Irving, Al Horford in Brooklyn

Boston was playing on a second consecutive night.

Al Horford (left) and Kyrie Irving (center) missed Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Al Horford (left) and Kyrie Irving (center) missed Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
AP,
5:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Celtics were without starters Kyrie Irving and Al Horford for their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics ruled out Irving (low back soreness) and Horford (sore left knee) Saturday morning. They said at the time that Jayson Tatum was also questionable with an illness, but announced he was available after arriving at the arena.

Boston was playing on the second straight night, having edged Indiana at home on Friday in a key matchup for Eastern Conference playoff seeding.

