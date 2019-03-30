‘The Bachelorette’ paid a visit to the Auerbach Center

"She shoots, she scores..."

Jaylen Brown Terry Rozier
Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown celebrate during the fourth quarter. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
7:12 AM

After shooting around with teammates at the Auerbach Center on Thursday afternoon, Celtics players Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier stayed at the practice facility to greet two special visitors: Hannah Brown, the newest lead of reality dating show “The Bachelorette,” and one of her suitors (for a spoiler on which one, click here).

Hannah and her date had spent the day leading up to their Celtics visit at Quincy Market, the Boston Common, and the iconic Cheers bar in Beacon Hill. According to photos posted by “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss, once she arrived in Brighton, Hannah swapped her black booties for sneakers and her sweater and studded leather jacket for a green No. 11 jersey.

Advertisement

She then attempted at least one jump shot and perhaps even a dunk — the latter presumably required some assistance. Fleiss tweeted a photo of Hannah hanging off the rim with the caption, “Hops!!!”

Jaylen and Rozier appeared to make a good impression on Fleiss, who tweeted his stamp of approval late Thursday night. A California native, Fleiss is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, where Jaylen played one season of college basketball before declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft.

“Ok, Bachelor Nation, [Jaylen Brown] and [Terry Rozier] are the coolest,” Fleiss tweeted. “Can’t believe I’m saying this, but — Go Celtics!!!”

Hannah’s season of “The Bachelorette” is scheduled to premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. on May 13.

