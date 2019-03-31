Marcus Morris on the Celtics: “They’ll do a ’30 for 30′ on this team”

The Celtics have been talking for much of the year about turning the page on a frustrating regular season once the playoffs start. On Saturday, Marcus Morris predicted that playoff push will eventually be turned into a documentary.

The forward had 16 points and five rebounds for Boston on the second night of back-to-back games, but it was not enough as D’Angelo Russell led the Brooklyn Nets to a 110-96 win over the short-handed Celtics.

“We’ve been having criticism all year, it can’t be no worse than what it is now,” Morris told reporters after the loss, per WEEI. “Basically, we just tell ourselves keep going, man. Everybody is going to doubt us because of the year we had but when playoffs hit, it’s basically a new season. We still have a chance at turning this thing around. We’re excited, man. Probably two years from now, they’ll do a ’30 for 30′ on this team.”

Morris noted all the criticism “goes out the window” once the playoffs begin.

“Obviously, we didn’t have the year we wanted to have but we’re still in the playoffs, we’re still fighting for that fourth seed,” he said. “We’re going to see what happens.”

If all goes according to Boston’s plan, fans will be able to watch what happened for years to come. ESPN’s ’30 for 30′ film series highlights striking sports events or stories, from the death of Celtics draft pick Len Bias in “Without Bias” to “The Two Bills,” which traced the relationship between Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells.

The fourth-place Celtics have five games left in the regular season. Coach Brad Stevens, who rested Kyrie Irving and AL Horford after a vital win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, said he wants each player to “find the best version of themselves” before the playoffs tip off.

“We’re done with back-to-backs,” Stevens said. “We’ve got some still significant travel, but at the end of the day there’s no reason for everybody to not be fresh and ready to roll from here on out. So I’m excited to see if we can’t make some progress.”

On Monday, Boston faces the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden.