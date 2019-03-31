Paul Pierce shares the tweak that would make Jayson Tatum an All-Star — and offers to help

"I probably will talk to Danny."

Paul Pierce
Paul Pierce and Deion Branch at TD Garden in 2018. –Barry Chin/Globe staff
By
3:21 PM

Paul Pierce knows a thing or 10 about earning an NBA All-Star nod. Now, the retired Boston Celtics forward wants to help Jayson Tatum reach those same heights.

For Pierce, the key to unlocking Tatum’s potential will be driving to the basket and going to the free-throw line.

“Oh, he’d be an All-Star,” Pierce told The Boston Herald. “Just those little things right there, getting to the hoop and getting to the line. For a guy with his athleticism, his skill set and his ball-handling, his height, he should be a guy that gets to the line at least six times a night and makes five out of six.”

Advertisement

Pierce believes making that switch will take Tatum from a 16-point scorer to a 20-point scorer and put him in the annual All-Star conversation.

The 2008 Finals MVP attempted 6.4 free throws per game over the course of his 19 NBA seasons. Pierce holds the Celtics franchise single-season and career records for free throws made and attempted. Through his first two campaigns, Tatum is averaging 3.1 attempts from the charity stripe.

Pierce offered to share his expertise with the 21-year-old, though he noted he has yet to talk to Celtics general manager Danny Ainge about the situation.

“Me and Kevin [Garnett] talked about it when he went down there, but that’s something I would love to do,” Pierce said. “I probably will talk to Danny.”

Tatum’s aware that he needs more trips to the free throw line to realize his potential. Pierce put forward Houston Rockets star James Harden as a model for Tatum to follow, but Celtics fans probably won’t enjoy the hypothetical.

“We’re not going to see Tatum’s whole skill set, I believe, until he either goes to another team or there’s less talent on the team,” he said. “I mean, look at James Harden. We didn’t know James Harden was going to be this until he went to Houston. He was the sixth man on OKC. Now he’s a perennial MVP and arguably the best player in the league.”

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Leah Hextall CWHL
Sports News
Canadian Women's Hockey League going out of business March 31, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Pablo Sandoval
Red Sox
Here's how much the Red Sox are paying in dead money this season March 31, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Roger Clemens Blue Jays Fenway Park
Sports News
8 Boston sports villains from the '90s March 31, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
Marcus Morris on the Celtics: "They'll do a '30 for 30' on this team" March 31, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'passionately' advocated for rule changes at the NFL owners meetings March 31, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Red Sox
Mariners chase another starter as Red Sox rally in ninth falls short March 31, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts during the first half Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics
Celtics start hot, but drop road game to Brooklyn Nets March 30, 2019 | 8:32 PM
David Pastrnak and the Bruins didn't have the sharpest of outings on Saturday afternoon.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Panthers March 30, 2019 | 7:01 PM
LeBron James will miss the remainder of the season.
NBA
LeBron James to sit out rest of the season March 30, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Al Horford (left) and Kyrie Irving (center) missed Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics
Celtics without Kyrie Irving, Al Horford in Brooklyn March 30, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Brandon Bye of the Revolution provides the game-winning strike, beating Minnesota United FC goalie Vito Mannone during second-half action Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
Soccer
Revolution notch 1st win of season, 2-1 over Minnesota United March 30, 2019 | 4:11 PM
Joakim Nordstrom fights for position in front of the Panthers net with MIke Matheson.
Bruins
Florida Panthers beat Bruins 4-1, snap Boston's 12-game home streak March 30, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Zion Williamson
College Sports
'That’s where it got insane': 6 memorable stories that built Zion Williamson's legend March 30, 2019 | 2:39 PM
Celtics Bachelorette
Celtics
Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown greeted two special guests at the Celtics' practice facility Thursday March 30, 2019 | 7:12 AM
Mitch Moreland Red Sox
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland's 3-run, 9th-inning homer powers Red Sox over Mariners March 30, 2019 | 2:36 AM
Tre Jones
NCAA Tournament
Duke avoids upset, survives in the final seconds against Virginia Tech March 30, 2019 | 12:58 AM
Aron Baynes Celtics Pacers
Celtics
Aron Baynes proving to be a big addition to Celtics’ starting lineup March 30, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Players skate in celebration toward Massachusetts goaltender Filip Lindberg (35) after the team's 4-0 win over Notre Dame in an NCAA Division I men's ice hockey regional game in Manchester, N.H., Saturday.
College Sports
UMass is heading to its 1st Frozen Four ever March 30, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Kyrie Irving after making a three-point shot against the Pacers.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving's late layup lifts Celtics over Pacers 114-112 March 29, 2019 | 9:50 PM
Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Marathon
3 ways to keep track of your favorite runner during the Boston Marathon March 29, 2019 | 7:45 PM
Malcolm Mitchell
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell on why he feels 'blessed' Super Bowl LI was his final NFL game March 29, 2019 | 3:55 PM
Joe Bellino Heisman Trophy Patriots
Patriots
Former Patriots running back Joe Bellino dies at 81 March 29, 2019 | 3:46 PM
John Wetteland
MLB
Former World Series MVP John Wetteland indicted on 3 counts of child sex assault March 29, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
Kobe Bryant lays out next steps for Kyrie Irving March 29, 2019 | 2:43 PM
NBC Sports Premier League Mornings Live
Soccer
What Rebecca Lowe had to say about the upcoming NBC Sports-Premier League event in Boston March 29, 2019 | 2:28 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB Opening Day
Red Sox
Chad Finn: One lousy, ugly, suspense-free game is no reason for Red Sox fans to panic March 29, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Tedy Bruschi Stephen A. Smith Max Kellerman ESPN
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is ESPN's best studio analyst/commentator? March 29, 2019 | 11:24 AM
Bol Bol NBA draft Celtics
Celtics
Recent mock drafts have the Celtics picking Bol Bol March 29, 2019 | 9:49 AM
Boston, MA - 1/26/2019 - (1st quarter)Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during the first quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 27Warriors-Celtics, LOID: 8.5.195486713.
Celtics
Celtics release statement on fan incident involving DeMarcus Cousins March 29, 2019 | 9:01 AM
Gary Bettman NHL Commissioner
NHL
The NHL's Gary Bettman was a sports gambling skeptic. Now he's a convert. March 29, 2019 | 8:39 AM