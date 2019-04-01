Brad Stevens pulled a classic April Fools’ Day dad joke on his daughter

The Celtics head coach faced some karma later in the day

Brad Stevens
Brad Stevens on the sidelines against the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff). –Jim Davis /Globe Staff
By
April 1, 2019

Prior to the Celtics’ matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday, head coach Brad Stevens revealed that he had the perfect dad joke for his daughter on April Fools’ Day.

In his pregame interview on NBC Sports Boston, Stevens told Brian Scalabrine that he had convinced his daughter that a pipe had broke at her school and she would have the day off.

“She was pretty giddy and then I told her I got her,” Stevens said with a huge smile on his face. “She was mad.”

As an apology, Stevens sent his daughter to school with an April Fools’ joke of her own:

Advertisement

“She’s got a friend who’s a huge Virginia fan,” he said. “I told her to tell him that they re-reviewed the shot [from the team’s Elite 8 win] and it didn’t count.”

However, Stevens got what was coming to him. According to him, a pipe broke in his office hours later.

“That’s karma,” he said.

TOPICS: Celtics Brad Stevens
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks field during NFL football practice, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta, as the team prepares for Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Patriots
Here is the Patriots' offseason schedule April 1, 2019 | 6:38 PM
Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen
Patriots
How Julian Edelman and the rest of Twitter reacted to Tom Brady's arrival April 1, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Maya Brady Tom Brady California
Sports News
Maya Brady is good. Really good. April 1, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox Shortstop
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Xander Bogaerts has been underappreciated in Boston April 1, 2019 | 12:52 PM
Tom Brady Twitter
Patriots
Tom Brady's first tweet was an April Fools' Day joke April 1, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees MLB
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton placed on 10-day injured list with strained biceps April 1, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Premier League soccer fans in Boston.
Soccer
The best photos and videos from the Premier League's Fenway takeover April 1, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Joe Torre Yankees 2004
Sports News
Chad Finn: Examining Derek Jeter's fate as a Boston sports villain April 1, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Rick Porcello Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about the early struggles of the Red Sox starting rotation April 1, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Bill Laimbeer Larry Bird
Celtics
5 Celtics villains from the 1980s April 1, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Michael Irvin NFL
NFL
Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin says he's '100 percent clean' after cancer scare April 1, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Providence Cornell NCAA Hockey Tournament
College Sports
Providence shuts out Cornell to advance to Frozen Four April 1, 2019 | 8:05 AM
David Price
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Athletics series April 1, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Jake DeBrusk Bruins Red Wings NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-3 loss to the Red Wings April 1, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Celtics among teams preparing for a new chance in post-LeBron East April 1, 2019 | 3:17 AM
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha greets teammates after scoring during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Red Wings in Detroit 6-3 March 31, 2019 | 10:31 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Here are the reported details regarding Xander Bogaerts's new contract extension March 31, 2019 | 10:21 PM
Xander Bogaerts hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of Game Two of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on October 6, 2018.
Red Sox
Red Sox close to 6-year deal worth $120 million with Xander Bogaerts March 31, 2019 | 9:38 PM
Cassius Winston
NCAA Tournament
Michigan State knocks off top-seeded Duke, 68-67, to make Final Four March 31, 2019 | 9:01 PM
Cam Reddish, Tre Jones
NCAA Tournament
What top-seeded Duke had to say after getting ousted in the NCAA Tournament March 31, 2019 | 8:50 PM
Red Sox
Rick Porcello latest Red Sox starter to get hit hard; Mariners top Boston 10-8 March 31, 2019 | 8:27 PM
Paul Pierce
Celtics
Paul Pierce shares the tweak that would make Jayson Tatum an All-Star — and offers to help March 31, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Leah Hextall CWHL
Sports News
Canadian Women's Hockey League going out of business March 31, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Pablo Sandoval
Red Sox
Here's how much the Red Sox are paying in dead money this season March 31, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Roger Clemens Blue Jays Fenway Park
Sports News
8 Boston sports villains from the '90s March 31, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
Marcus Morris on the Celtics: 'They'll do a '30 for 30' on this team' March 31, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'passionately' advocated for rule changes at the NFL owners meetings March 31, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Red Sox
Mariners chase another starter as Red Sox rally in ninth falls short March 31, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Kristaps Porzingis
NBA
Attorney: NBA star Kristaps Porzingis is accused of rape March 30, 2019 | 11:47 PM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts during the first half Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics
Celtics start hot, but drop road game to Brooklyn Nets March 30, 2019 | 8:32 PM