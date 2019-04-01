Brad Stevens pulled a classic April Fools’ Day dad joke on his daughter

Prior to the Celtics’ matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday, head coach Brad Stevens revealed that he had the perfect dad joke for his daughter on April Fools’ Day.

In his pregame interview on NBC Sports Boston, Stevens told Brian Scalabrine that he had convinced his daughter that a pipe had broke at her school and she would have the day off.

Even Dad Stevens had some pranks of his own for #AprilFoolsDay 😂 pic.twitter.com/rDEWmHuDb5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 1, 2019

“She was pretty giddy and then I told her I got her,” Stevens said with a huge smile on his face. “She was mad.”

As an apology, Stevens sent his daughter to school with an April Fools’ joke of her own:

“She’s got a friend who’s a huge Virginia fan,” he said. “I told her to tell him that they re-reviewed the shot [from the team’s Elite 8 win] and it didn’t count.”

However, Stevens got what was coming to him. According to him, a pipe broke in his office hours later.

“That’s karma,” he said.