Celtics spoil Wade’s final Garden visit, beat Heat 110-105

Kyrie Irving reaches in on a steal-attempt against Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade during the first quarter. –The Associated Press
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
April 1, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 25 points, including a pair of key late free throws, and the Boston Celtics held off the Miami Heat 110-105 on Monday night.

Al Horford added 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Celtics (46-32), who are trying to beat out the Indiana Pacers for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 30 points. Bam Adebayo added 19 points and 14 rebounds. Dwyane Wade finished with 17 points and seven assists in his final regular-season game at TD Garden.

Miami (38-39) maintained its half-game lead over Orlando for the final playoff spot in the East after the Magic’s 121-109 loss to Toronto.

Advertisement

Boston led by as many as 23 points in the second quarter before its lead shrunk to three with 6:44 left in the fourth after the Heat went back to a zone that had been effective at times in the first half.

The Celtics continued to have some issues with it but were able to knock down a pair of 3-pointers to help push their lead back up to 101-92.

The Heat took advantage of some Boston turnovers and got a jumper from Wade that cut it to 103-100 with 2 minutes left.

Dion Waiters missed a 3-pointer for Miami that would have tied the game and Irving converted on a three-point play on the other end.

Following a tip-in by Wade, Irving found nothing but air on a fading 3-point attempt, giving it back to Miami. But the Heat’s ensuing possession ended with Kelly Olynyk’s turnover.

Irving then was fouled and calmly sank a pair of free throws.

Two nights after Wade received a warm welcome in Madison Square Garden and picked up a victory in his final game against the New York Knicks, Boston gave him a similar greeting at TD Garden on Monday.

Before the game, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge presented Wade with a plaque in commemoration of his career accomplishments.

Advertisement

Later, he received a loud ovation from Boston fans when he subbed into the game in the first quarter.

It was one of the few highlights for either Wade or Miami in the first half.

The Celtics jumped out to 30-8 lead after the Heat started just 3 for 14 from the field, including 0 for 7 from the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

Heat: Had 15 turnovers. . Shot just 27% from the 3-point line (10 of 37).

Celtics: It was Horford’s second career triple-double and first as a Celtic. His first was Jan. 13, 2015, with Atlanta.

PAYING RESPECT

Wade used his shoes to write a special remembrance in honor of rapper Nipsey Hussle , who was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Buy Tickets

“Nipsey Hussle. Rest in Heaven,” the message read.

The 33-year-old Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was an Eritrean-American father of two who was engaged to actress Lauren London. He was lauded for his philanthropic work in the Los Angeles area.

Hussle’s friends across the music industry and other stars, including Rihanna and Snoop Dogg, took to social media to express their condolences as well. Many used the opportunity to point out his role in uplifting African Americans through his community initiatives.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Celtics on Wednesday

Celtics: Visit Heat on Wednesday.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Massachusetts Florida
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens pulled a classic April Fools' Day dad joke on his daughter April 1, 2019 | 8:43 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks field during NFL football practice, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta, as the team prepares for Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Patriots
Here is the Patriots' offseason schedule April 1, 2019 | 6:38 PM
Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen
Patriots
How Julian Edelman and the rest of Twitter reacted to Tom Brady's arrival April 1, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Maya Brady Tom Brady California
Sports News
Maya Brady is good. Really good. April 1, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox Shortstop
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Xander Bogaerts has been underappreciated in Boston April 1, 2019 | 12:52 PM
Tom Brady Twitter
Patriots
Tom Brady's first tweet was an April Fools' Day joke April 1, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees MLB
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton placed on 10-day injured list with strained biceps April 1, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Premier League soccer fans in Boston.
Soccer
The best photos and videos from the Premier League's Fenway takeover April 1, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Joe Torre Yankees 2004
Sports News
Chad Finn: Examining Derek Jeter's fate as a Boston sports villain April 1, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Rick Porcello Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about the early struggles of the Red Sox starting rotation April 1, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Bill Laimbeer Larry Bird
Celtics
5 Celtics villains from the 1980s April 1, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Michael Irvin NFL
NFL
Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin says he's '100 percent clean' after cancer scare April 1, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Providence Cornell NCAA Hockey Tournament
College Sports
Providence shuts out Cornell to advance to Frozen Four April 1, 2019 | 8:05 AM
David Price
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Athletics series April 1, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Jake DeBrusk Bruins Red Wings NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-3 loss to the Red Wings April 1, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Celtics among teams preparing for a new chance in post-LeBron East April 1, 2019 | 3:17 AM
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha greets teammates after scoring during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Red Wings in Detroit 6-3 March 31, 2019 | 10:31 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Here are the reported details regarding Xander Bogaerts's new contract extension March 31, 2019 | 10:21 PM
Xander Bogaerts hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of Game Two of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on October 6, 2018.
Red Sox
Red Sox close to 6-year deal worth $120 million with Xander Bogaerts March 31, 2019 | 9:38 PM
Cassius Winston
NCAA Tournament
Michigan State knocks off top-seeded Duke, 68-67, to make Final Four March 31, 2019 | 9:01 PM
Cam Reddish, Tre Jones
NCAA Tournament
What top-seeded Duke had to say after getting ousted in the NCAA Tournament March 31, 2019 | 8:50 PM
Red Sox
Rick Porcello latest Red Sox starter to get hit hard; Mariners top Boston 10-8 March 31, 2019 | 8:27 PM
Paul Pierce
Celtics
Paul Pierce shares the tweak that would make Jayson Tatum an All-Star — and offers to help March 31, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Leah Hextall CWHL
Sports News
Canadian Women's Hockey League going out of business March 31, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Pablo Sandoval
Red Sox
Here's how much the Red Sox are paying in dead money this season March 31, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Roger Clemens Blue Jays Fenway Park
Sports News
8 Boston sports villains from the '90s March 31, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
Marcus Morris on the Celtics: 'They'll do a '30 for 30' on this team' March 31, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'passionately' advocated for rule changes at the NFL owners meetings March 31, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Red Sox
Mariners chase another starter as Red Sox rally in ninth falls short March 31, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Kristaps Porzingis
NBA
Attorney: NBA star Kristaps Porzingis is accused of rape March 30, 2019 | 11:47 PM