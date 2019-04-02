The Celtics do their part in Dwyane Wade’s ‘One Last Dance’

“I now forgive you for messing up [Rajon] Rondo’s elbow,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said to Dwyane Wade, as he gifted the Miami Heat point guard a memento commemorating his 16-year NBA career.

Ahead of the Celtics-Heat game at TD Garden Monday night, Ainge presented Wade with a framed keepsake in honor of his accomplishments. Alongside an old photograph of the soon-to-be-retired star was a green piece of the 2008 parquet floor as well as a silver plaque listing several of his achievements, from three-time NBA champion to two-time Olympic medalist.

A piece of the parquet before your last game on it. Congrats on a great career @DwyaneWade 👏 #OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/QPUwVjjYK0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 1, 2019

“You’ve been fun to watch from the day you came into the NBA,” said Ainge, who was joined by Celtics president Rich Gotham for the private ceremony that took place about an hour before tip-off. “We appreciate all you’ve done.”

The gesture was intended to celebrate Wade’s history with Boston, as part of his presumed-to-be final NBA season, which has been appropriately dubbed “One Last Dance.” But Ainge, rarely afraid to crack a joke, couldn’t help but bring up one of the less savory moments from the past. During Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Wade and Rondo were entangled in a contentious tie-up that resulted in a dislocated elbow for Rondo. Some fans had a hard time buying it was accidental, arguing Wade had intentionally injured Rondo.

However, all seemed to be forgiven Monday night. The sellout crowd, sprinkled with his No. 3 jerseys, gave Wade a loud ovation when he first checked into the game with five and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter. Each subsequent check-in was met with a flurry of cheers, as was each of his baskets. Wade finished with 17 points on 8-for-17 shooting.

After the game, Wade said he was “just trying to play the game,” insisting that there weren’t any special feelings associated with playing at the Garden one last time. But he still took a moment to reflect on the years of battles against the Celtics. The Heat had to go through Boston for a seven-game series en route to their 2012 title.

“We had to beat this organization to get there once we developed the ‘Big Three,’” said Wade, who called the Celtics “another one of those franchises that helped [himself] and [the] organization know what it takes to win and get to that next level.”

“I appreciate them pushing us. They were the big brothers for a long time, and we were eventually able to match for a little bit. We’re thankful for what they did from that standpoint.”

The praise was by no means one-sided.

“He’s a special player,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Obviously, it’s amazing what he’s accomplished, and it’s amazing how he’s playing this year. Can’t say enough good things about him. Clearly, one of the many great leaders in this league and great representatives of the league. Hats off to him for a great career.”

Stevens also lauded Wade’s clutch shot-making ability.

“People always say there’s something about that, like you have that thing about you, that no moment is too big, but they prepare to be in that spot,” Stevens said. “Dwyane keeps you on your heels because he shot-fakes and gets to the foul line. He has his whole career. How many people still jump at that long shot-fake?”

Although Stevens — and others have, too — said Wade looks as though he still has a few years left in the tank, Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving did not have any interest in pushing the 37-year-old to come back for another season.

“I mean, let my man ride off in the sunset on the white horse,” Irving said, citing the amount of time and sacrifice that went into Wade’s career. “If it’s time for him, then it’s time. We’ll probably see him playing in some 40-and-over summer leagues. It’s just a transition going from an NBA player to a retired NBA player. I don’t think it’s something anybody is truly ready for.”

While Wade has been a known childhood idol for Celtics point guard Terry Rozier, Irving noted he looks up to him as well.

“He’s handled himself like a true professional,” Irving said. “I idolize someone like that. He’s really taken his brand to another level. He’s a very savvy businessman and won championships while doing it.”

Throughout the season, Wade often swaps jerseys with a member of the opposing team at the conclusion of the game. There didn’t appear to be an exchange on the floor Monday night, though there will be another opportunity Wednesday when the Celtics visit Miami for the pair’s final regular-season matchup.

Dwyane Wade looks on during the first quarter. —Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images