Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry will remain with Celtics

MIAMI — Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry told the Globe on Wednesday that he declined an invitation to interview for Georgia State’s head coaching position and will remain with the Celtics.

The Bulldogs’ opening was created when longtime coach Ron Hunter, the father of R.J. Hunter, who is on a two-way contract with the Celtics, left the school recently over a contract dispute and was named head coach at Tulane.

Shrewsberry, who has been one of Brad Stevens’s top lieutenants in Boston since Stevens was hired in 2013, has interest in becoming a Division 1 head coach. He was a finalist for the UMass opening last year, but that job ultimately went to former Chattanooga coach Matt McCall. Shrewsberry also interviewed for the opening at Saint Joseph’s last month, but that job went to 76ers assistant Billy Lange, who had deep roots in Philadelphia after serving as an assistant at La Salle and Villanova.