DJ Pauly D got some courtside love from Kyrie Irving on Monday night

DJ Pauly D had quite a busy night in Boston on Monday.

The former “Jersey Shore” star first stopped by TD Garden to take in the Celtics-Heat game from courtside seats. In the final minute of the second quarter, he even got some love from Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who, after getting fouled while driving to the basket, turned around to greet the DJ.

After the Celtics came away with the 110-105 victory, Pauly D continued his night by dining at Empire, an Asian restaurant in the Seaport, before heading over to nearby nightclub The Grand to participate in a meet and greet and DJ show. Irving and teammates Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart, and Jayson Tatum were all in attendance.

Pauly D didn’t stay in Boston long, however. The 38-year-old Rhode Island native jetted off to the Bahamas Tuesday. The next scheduled stop on his tour is Friday night at Bond Nightclub in Nassau.