Jaylen Brown, in pain, sits out Heat game with back spasms

MIAMI — Before the Celtics faced the Heat on Wednesday night, forward Jaylen Brown winced as he sat down in a chair at his locker, and then winced again as he slowly and gingerly stood up and walked across the room. Brown missed his second consecutive game because of back spasms, and he said the pain remains pronounced.

“I’ve never experienced it [like this] where it’s hard to bend down, it’s hard to stand up or put your socks on,’’ Brown said. “ I’ve had it where I landed on my back and had injuries where I fell. That was like a bruise, but this is more muscular I think than anything.’’

Brown said the spasms began at the team’s shootaround on Monday morning, when he reached down and it felt like his back was cramping up. Then he reached down again and said his back “locked up,’’ from severe spasms.