FROM

Jaylen Brown, in pain, sits out Heat game with back spasms

“Like, I’m uncomfortable just sitting down right now."

Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown grimaces after he was hit in the face accidentally by LaMarcus Aldridge. –JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF
By
5:00 AM

MIAMI — Before the Celtics faced the Heat on Wednesday night, forward Jaylen Brown winced as he sat down in a chair at his locker, and then winced again as he slowly and gingerly stood up and walked across the room. Brown missed his second consecutive game because of back spasms, and he said the pain remains pronounced.

“I’ve never experienced it [like this] where it’s hard to bend down, it’s hard to stand up or put your socks on,’’ Brown said. “ I’ve had it where I landed on my back and had injuries where I fell. That was like a bruise, but this is more muscular I think than anything.’’

Advertisement

Brown said the spasms began at the team’s shootaround on Monday morning, when he reached down and it felt like his back was cramping up. Then he reached down again and said his back “locked up,’’ from severe spasms.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jake DeBrusk Bruins Winter Classic
Bruins
Jake DeBrusk's sophomore season compares favorably to Tyler Seguin's April 4, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
A little luck helps Red Sox beat A's, end 4-game skid April 4, 2019 | 1:59 AM
Gregg Popovich
NBA
Gregg Popovich ejected 63 seconds into game against Denver April 4, 2019 | 1:07 AM
Gordon Hayward, Bam Adebayo
Celtics
Gordon Hayward scores 25, Celtics top Heat 112-102 April 3, 2019 | 11:04 PM
Michael Bennett
Patriots
Felony charge against Michael Bennett dropped April 3, 2019 | 4:42 PM
Pauly D and Kyrie Irving
Celtics
This former 'Jersey Shore' star visited Boston Monday — and hung out with Kyrie Irving April 3, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Boston Marathon
Marathon
No known threats to Boston Marathon but caution urged April 3, 2019 | 3:22 PM
David Ortiz Charlie Baker Sam Kennedy
Red Sox
David Ortiz was a celebrity barber at a charity event Wednesday April 3, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Bobby Orr, Bruins, 1969
Bruins
50 years ago this week, an elbow knocked out Bobby Orr and stoked Bruins-Leafs forever April 3, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft’s lawyers rip ‘fake bomb threat’ used to install hidden spa cameras April 3, 2019 | 2:06 PM
Terry Rozier, Celtics, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris
Celtics
10 defining moments of the Celtics' struggles this season April 3, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Micah Shrewsberry
Celtics
Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry will remain with Celtics April 3, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Blaine Lacher Bruins NHL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is your all-time favorite obscure Bruin? April 3, 2019 | 12:06 PM
print scan for Sports/ Boston Marathon 1946 kelly at Heartbreak Hill. Newton Ma. 194616S1 (library tag 04161999)
Marathon
How Heartbreak Hill got its name April 3, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Tom Brady at baseball's Fenway Park
Patriots
Tom Brady referenced his baseball past in a Twitter joke with Aqib Talib April 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Geno Auriemma
College Sports
Geno Auriemma says college coaches are 'afraid of their players' April 3, 2019 | 10:05 AM
pedestrian crossing at marathon
Marathon
Crossing the course of the Boston Marathon is a careful operation. Here’s how it’s done. April 3, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Canadian Women's Hockey League
Sports News
The National Women’s Hockey League is expanding into Canada after its Canadian counterpart folded April 3, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Cleveland Indians Terry Francona MLB
MLB
The Indians are extending Terry Francona’s contract through 2022 April 3, 2019 | 8:17 AM
Miguel Andujar Yankees MLB
MLB
8 Yankees are now on the 10-day injured list April 3, 2019 | 7:52 AM
Brad Marchand Bruins Blue Jackets NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' convincing 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets April 3, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Chris Sale, Oakland
Red Sox
Single solo shot tops Chris Sale, Red Sox in Oakland April 3, 2019 | 1:19 AM
Marcus Johansson, Bruins
Bruins
Marchand makes it 100 as Bruins clinch home ice, crush Columbus April 2, 2019 | 10:06 PM
Twin River Sportsbook
Patriots
Rhode Island sportsbooks took a massive hit when the Patriots won the Super Bowl April 2, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Jack Easterby speaks to Josh Gordon prior to the Patriots game against Detroit in September 2018.
Patriots
Jack Easterby, departed Patriots character coach, joins Houston Texans April 2, 2019 | 6:19 PM
AAF Suspended Football
Sports News
AAF reportedly suspending operations 8 games into season April 2, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Ernie Grunfeld
National
Ernie Grunfeld fired as president of the Washington Wizards April 2, 2019 | 3:41 PM
David Price MLB Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Taking a look at the Red Sox’ starting pitchers one turn through the rotation April 2, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Jake Debrusk first tweet
Sports News
30 first tweets from famous Boston athletes April 2, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Boston College Ky Bowman NBA
College Sports
Boston College guard Ky Bowman declares for the NBA draft April 2, 2019 | 2:33 PM