Celtics lock up No. 4 seed, will face Pacers in first round

The Celtics won the season series against the Pacers, 3-1, including two victories in the last 10 days.

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving reacts after he hit a three-pointer to make the score 99-98. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
April 7, 2019

When the Pacers lost to the Nets on Sunday, the Celtics locked up homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Indiana’s game ended before Boston’s matchup against the Magic began, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he would continue on with his regular rotation and do what he could to win anyway.

The team hoped to build on the rhythm it had developed while winning five of its last six games, and also escape the night healthy. But the Celtics were not especially successful on either front.

A fourth-quarter comeback from a 14-point deficit was not enough in a 116-108 setback to the Magic, guaranteeing the Celtics the No. 4 seed in the East and a matchup against the Pacers in the opening round of the playoffs. The setback proved particularly painful to starters Jayson Tatum (left shin contusion) and Marcus Smart (oblique bruise), who both left the game with their injuries.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
