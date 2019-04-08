Seven Celtics listed as ‘out’ for regular season finale

Rest looks to be the focus for Tuesday night.

Al Horford (left) and Kyrie Irving (center) missed Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Al Horford (left) and Kyrie Irving (center) missed Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
April 8, 2019

Following the Indiana Pacers’ 108-96 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, the Celtics clinched the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. With home-court officially secured, the team is seemingly going for rest in the regular season finale.

The Celtics announced Monday that at least seven players will not suit up for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, and Aron Baynes will all miss the team’s final game.

Smart suffered a strained oblique in the Celtics’ loss to the Magic on Sunday. Head coach Brad Stevens said after the game that Smart was moving around without much issue in the locker room, adding hope that the injury won’t keep the guard out for the rest of the season.

Tatum is dealing with a shin injury that caused him to miss most of Sunday’s contest. However, he’s expected to be good to go for the start of the playoffs.

