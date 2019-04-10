Celtics: Marcus Smart out 4-6 weeks with partially torn oblique muscle

Smart sustained the injury during the third quarter of Boston's home loss to Orlando on Sunday.

Marcus Smart.
Marcus Smart is out 4 to 6 weeks with a partial tear to his left oblique abdominal muscle. –AP Photo/Jim Mone
AP,
April 10, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say guard Marcus Smart will be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks after being diagnosed with a partial tear to his left oblique abdominal muscle.

The injury was revealed in an MRI scan on Wednesday. Smart sustained the injury during the third quarter of Boston’s home loss to Orlando on Sunday. He was helped off the floor by members of the training staff and was holding his left side after colliding with Magic center Nikola Vucevic.

Boston is set to face Indiana in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The timetable for Smart’s return means he will be sidelined for that series and the second round, as well, should the Celtics advance.

Last season, Smart returned from a thumb surgery late in the first round of the playoffs despite initially being given a recovery window of 6 to 8 weeks.

Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
