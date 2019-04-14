Kyrie Irving, Marcus Morris lead Celtics’ rally past Pacers in Game 1

Boston held the visitors to a paltry 29 points in the second half.

Al Horford, Kyrie Irving, Celtics
Al Horford (right) pumps his fist after being fouled while making a basket by Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic (rear). –AP Photo
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
3:49 PM

Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris each had 20 points, and the Celtics rallied in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 84-74 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Jayson Tatum finished with 15 points. Al Horford added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward had 10 points. It was the first playoff game since 2017 for Irving and Hayward after each missed last year’s postseason with injuries.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Boston.

The Pacers led by 11 points in the first half but had just eight points in the third quarter. The Celtics capitalized and led by as many as 22 in the fourth. Indiana scored 29 points in the second half, its fewest in a half this season.

Advertisement

Cory Joseph had 14 points for the Pacers. Bojan Boganovic was the lone Pacers starter in double figures with 12 points.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
