Celtics, Rockets, and Bucks eye 2-0 series leads

Tip-off for Celtics-Pacers Game 2 is 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving drives on Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis during the second quarter in Game 1. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
April 16, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics are preparing for their Game 2 matchup with the Pacers aware their series-opening win was notable more for its ugliness more than the outcome.

Meanwhile, the Rockets and Bucks are heading into their respective Game 2s with the Jazz and Pistons expecting more competitive games after dominating victories.

Boston limited Indiana to eight points in the third quarter of its 84-74 Game 1 win. It was the Celtics’ lowest point total of the season and the first time they won a game in 2018-19 in which they didn’t reach 100 points.

Change is on the minds of both teams.

Advertisement

For the Celtics that could mean tweaks to the starting lineup as they continue to adjust to the absence of Marcus Smart, who is recovering from a torn left oblique.

“It’s frustrating, but you have to take it day-by-day and one day at a time,” Smart said Tuesday.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens acknowledged Smart’s absence forced them to play differently and will continue to require adjustments.

Without Smart to help with ball handling duties, it mostly falls on Kyrie Irving.

“That limits you a little bit,” Stevens said. “We’ll play Terry (Rozier) and Gordon (Hayward) more with Kyrie than we have. But I think ultimately there’s going to be moments where Kyrie will be it. We’ll have one point guard on the floor.”

Will that mean changes to the starting lineup?

“We re-evaluate everything every day,” Stevens said.

Pacers forward Thaddeus Young said the film just highlighted shortcomings they knew about.

“Free throws. And just upping our intensity on the defensive end. They upped their defensive pressure. I think we backed up a little bit,” Young said.

A look at Wednesday’s games:

Pacers at Celtics

Boston leads 1-0. Game 2, 7 p.m. EDT, TNT

NEED TO KNOW: The 74 points scored by the Pacers in Game 1 marked the lowest total by a Celtics playoff opponent since Orlando scored 71 points on May 22, 2010. Indiana also shot a brutal 57% (12 for 21) from the free throw line. Those are two things the Pacers aren’t expecting to do two games in a row.

Advertisement

KEEP AN EYE ON: Boston’s rotations. Jaylen Brown started in place of Smart in Game 1, but Stevens has lots of options to give the Pacers different looks.

INJURY WATCH: Smart said he is remaining optimistic he can make an early return to action like he did last postseason following thumb surgery. But he said Tuesday was the first day he was able to walk without pain and that his focus for now is treatment.

PRESSURE IS ON: The Pacers’ starting lineup. Bojan Bogdanovic was the lone Indiana starter to reach double figures in Game 1. Part of that was Boston’s pressure, but a lot of it was the Pacers missing open shots. If that trend continues, they’ll be headed home down 2-0.

Buy Tickets

Pistons at Bucks

Milwaukee leads 1-0. Game 2, 8 p.m. EDT, NBA TV

NEED TO KNOW: Detroit’s 35-point loss in Game 1 was more lopsided then the Pistons’ entire four-game series the last time they were in the playoffs. In 2016, they lost four straight games to Cleveland by a combined 34 points.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Milwaukee had a 22-11 advantage in fast-break points in Game 1 and outrebounded the Pistons 54-46. If Detroit is going to keep this game closer, turning those two categories around may be the best path.

INJURY WATCH: Detroit star Blake Griffin has been having knee problems and missed Game 1. The Pistons have described him as day to day, and coach Dwane Casey said Tuesday there was no change in his outlook.

PRESSURE IS ON: Andre Drummond is Detroit’s other star frontcourt player, and with Griffin out, he wasn’t able to hold off the Bucks’ onslaught in the series opener. He had 12 points before being ejected in the third quarter for a flagrant foul on Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Advertisement

Jazz at Rockets

Rockets lead 1-0. Game 2, 9:30 p.m. EDT, TNT

NEED TO KNOW: After their 32-point win in Game 1, the Rockets talked about the need to maintain focus, after they won the opener of their second-round series against the Jazz last season only to lose Game 2 at home. The Rockets went on to win that series in five games but don’t like the fact that they lost that game in Houston and are determined not to let it happen again.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Harden. The Jazz used a defense focused on making the left-handed superstar go to his right in Game 1. The tactic kept him from using his step-back 3-pointer as effectively as he normally does. If they use the same tactic in Game 2 look for Harden to continue driving to the paint and dishing off to teammates such as Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker for corner 3s.

INJURY WATCH: Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha is questionable with soreness in his left hip and Kyle Korver is probable because of a sore right knee. The Rockets don’t have injuries but hope center Clint Capela will feel better after struggling during Game 1 while recovering from an upper respiratory infection.

PRESSURE IS ON: Mitchell. He will need to play better if the Jazz hope to even this series after he had five turnovers and no assists in the opener.

___

AP Sports Writers Kristie Rieken in Houston and Noah Trister in Detroit contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Celtics Sports NBA NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Blake Swihart, Red Sox
Red Sox
What could Blake Swihart have been? The Sox never seemed to want to know. April 17, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Islanders Penguins NHL Playoffs
NHL
'We've been overlooked a little bit' April 17, 2019 | 7:28 AM
Marathon
Boston Marathon was a first for its last runner April 16, 2019 | 11:40 PM
Lightning Blue Jackets Hockey
NHL
Blue Jackets stun NHL-best Lightning with a sweep April 16, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
Red Sox
Yankees rout struggling Red Sox April 16, 2019 | 9:21 PM
Brad Marchand skates by as Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews celebrates his goal with teammates during Game 3 in Toronto.
Bruins
Bruins' top line struggles to be a difference maker through 3 games April 16, 2019 | 8:21 PM
Atlanta, GA - 2/01/2019 - 98.5 sports hub radio co host Tony Massarotti. Super Bowl LIII Media Row. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 02Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.2998834641.
Media
Sports Hub scores decisive victory over WEEI in winter ratings April 16, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Demaryius Thomas
Patriots
Patriots sign wide receiver Demaryius Thomas April 16, 2019 | 5:08 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics NBA
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'It felt like somebody stabbed me with a knife' April 16, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Blake Swihart Sandy Leon Red Sox
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Is dropping Blake Swihart and bringing up Sandy Léon the right move for the Red Sox? April 16, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Blake Swihart Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox designate Blake Swihart for assignment, recall Sandy Léon April 16, 2019 | 1:13 PM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Head coach Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers complains about a call during their game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NBA
Doc Rivers says a stranger returned nearly $2,000 he had dropped on the street April 16, 2019 | 1:08 PM
Dave McGillivray crosses the finish line of the Boston Marathon holding hands with Jack Middlemiss while his son, Luke, cheers.
Marathon
‘It was without a doubt the hardest marathon I’ve ever run’ April 16, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Rodney Harrison Richard Seymour Patriots
Patriots
Here are the 2019 finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame April 16, 2019 | 11:36 AM
Patriots Fenway Park April 2019
Patriots
We’ll finally learn the Patriots’ full 2019 schedule on Wednesday night April 16, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Boston Marathon 2019 Men's Finish
Marathon
Where does this year's men's race rank among the Boston Marathon’s closest finishes? April 16, 2019 | 10:14 AM
Kevin Garnett Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kevin Garnett had very specific food rules during his time with the Celtics April 16, 2019 | 10:08 AM
ALDS Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
Steve Pearce's toe remains the difference between the Red Sox and Yankees' playoff fates in 2018 April 16, 2019 | 9:01 AM
Boston Marathon Hand Cycle Racers
Marathon
This Army veteran has run the Boston Marathon via prosthetics, wheelchair, and now a handcycle April 16, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Chris Sale walks off the mound after the top of the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Chris Sale lost his fastball. Now the Red Sox could lose the AL East. April 16, 2019 | 8:20 AM
Capitals Hurricanes NHL Playoffs 2019
NHL
Watch: Alex Ovechkin injures Hurricanes' Svechnikov in fight April 16, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Mookie Betts: 'Basically, what I'm doing is unacceptable' April 16, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks NFL
NFL
'Hey Seattle, we got a deal': Russell Wilson re-signs with Seahawks April 16, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Bruins Maple Leafs Game 3 NHL Playoffs
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 3 loss to the Maple Leafs April 16, 2019 | 6:58 AM
Calgary Flames v Colorado Avalanche - Game Three
NHL
UMass sophomore Cale Makar scores playoff goal in NHL debut April 16, 2019 | 3:06 AM
DeMarcus Cousins
NBA
'It's significant': DeMarcus Cousins injures left quadriceps early in Game 2 April 16, 2019 | 2:49 AM
Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley
NBA
Warriors squander 31-point lead, Clippers tie series at 1-1 April 16, 2019 | 2:34 AM
Nets 76ers Basketball
NBA
Ben Simmons's triple-double leads 76ers to Game 2 win over Nets April 15, 2019 | 11:33 PM
Toronto's Auston Matthews celebrates his second-period goal.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Toronto 3-2; Leafs lead series 2-1 April 15, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Marathon
Chad Finn: This year’s Boston Marathon was a tale of two races April 15, 2019 | 8:30 PM