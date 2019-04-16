Morning sports update: Kevin Garnett had very specific food rules during his time with the Celtics

Also: "Here comes the pizza" celebrates another anniversary. Can you guess the trivia question about it?

Kevin Garnett Boston Celtics
Kevin Garnett celebrates winning the NBA Finals with the Celtics in 2008. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
10:08 AM

According to the Boston Athletic Association, 26,737 runners, wheelchair athletes and handcycle athletes completed the 123rd Boston Marathon on Monday. Periods of rain and wind failed to dampen the enthusiasm the race generates each year.

The Bruins fell in Game 3 of the playoff series against the Maple Leafs, 3-2. And the Red Sox lost to the Orioles 8-1 on Monday.

Kendrick Perkins recalled Kevin Garnett’s food rules: In a recent edition of Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast, “The Woj Pod,” former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins recalled several anecdotes from his years in Boston. One notable story came in regard to Kevin Garnett’s unbreakable rule about food, which team physician Brian McKeon once violated:

I remember one time, we used to order Maggiano’s, right? And we had spaghetti and all types of sh*t going on on the buffet line. Sh*t was good. So we come in after the game. Everybody knew this rule, right? “Hey man, don’t touch the food. Players eat first.” This was established from day one, right? Dr. McKeon, obviously he didn’t get the message. So, I remember like yesterday, KG, he’s wrapped up in his towel coming out of the shower, he’s got a towel over his shoulders.

He’s coming out shining and he’s like, “Hey man, what the f*ck you doing?’” So everybody turns like, “Oh sh*t.” He walks over standing over him with that intimidating like, “Hey man, what the f*ck you doing? Hey man, players eat first. Matter of fact, give me this sh*t.” Took the plate, boom! Threw it in the trash right in front of his face. “Hey man, get out of here until the players finish eating man. F*ck wrong with you, man? We already said this.”

On another occasion, video coordinator Brian “Lucky” Adams violated Garnett’s food rule while on a team flight.

“You know the rules,” Garnett alleged said. “Players eat first. Give me that sh*t. As a matter of fact, go sit in the back of the plane and don’t come back up here until I tell you so.”

Trivia: Which Red Sox player was at bat (and struck out) during the famous (infamous?) “pizza throw” incident of 2007? (More on this, as well as the answer, farther down).

Hint: He helped the Red Sox win the 2007 World Series, hitting a grand slam in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series in the process. His two brothers were also major league players (one of them was part of another Red Sox World Series team).

More from Boston.com:

Where does the 2019 Boston Marathon finish rank? The final sprint to the line in the men’s division of the Boston Marathon on Monday was the closest finish in years. But where does the duel between winner Lawrence Cherono and Lelisa Desisa rank in all-time closest finishes? [The Boston Globe]

After two missed free throws, Sixers fans won a free frosty. Kevin Harlan’s call had the right enthusiasm:

D’Angelo Russell is not here to say nice things:

On this day: In 2000, the Patriots made a seemingly forgettable sixth-round draft selection.

And in 2007, after a foul ball in short left field led to Angels outfielder Garrett Anderson colliding with Fenway Park fans, another fan decided it was a good idea to throw a pizza in the general direction of the incident.

After initial confusion, NESN announcers Don Orsillo and Jerry Remy were reduced to uncontrollable laughter as they recapped the pizza throw over and over again, coining the famous line, “Here comes the pizza.” It’s a moment that has lived on in Fenway lore.

Daily highlight: Landry Shamet nailed a late three-pointer to give the Clippers the lead, and eventually the win in a remarkable 31-point comeback against the defending champion Warriors.

Trivia answer: J.D. Drew

