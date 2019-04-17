Illness may sideline Al Horford for Celtics-Pacers Game 2 tonight

Celtics forward Al Horford is questionable for Game 2 of the opening-round playoff series against the Pacers Wednesday night at TD Garden because of an illness.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 2: Al Horford (illness) – QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart (left oblique tear) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 17, 2019

Horford, who participated in Tuesday’s practice, had 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in Boston’s Game 1 win Sunday. If he is unable to play, Marcus Morris would be the most likely candidate to reenter the starting lineup in his place.

Morris entered the starting lineup with Marcus Smart on Nov. 23 and stayed there until being replaced by Aron Baynes for the final few weeks of the regular season. He had 20 points in Game 1.