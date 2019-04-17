Bill Belichick, numerous Patriots attend Celtics-Pacers Game 2

Amid his pre-draft prep, Patriots coach Bill Belichick stopped by TD Garden to take in Game 2 of the Celtics-Pacers first-round playoff series.

A frequenter of Boston sporting events, Belichick, who turned 67 years old on Tuesday, was joined by his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday. The couple sat courtside, next to Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia Fazzalari.

In between the first and second quarters, Belichick, wearing jeans and a suit jacket over a light blue button-down shirt, cracked a smile upon being shown on the center-court video board. He, of course, was showered with cheers.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, safety Duron Harmon, safety Devin McCourty, and cornerback Jason McCourty all also got some face time, with Edelman, donning a black beanie, garnering the loudest applause.

Joining the veterans were a slew of younger Patriots, including seven members of the 2018 draft class: linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, cornerback Keion Crossen, cornerback Duke Dawson, tight end Ryan Izzo, running back Sony Michel, and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. Newly-signed tight end Austin Seferian Jenkins was also in attendance, as were defensive tackle Adam Butler, cornerback J.C. Jackson, and offensive guard Shaq Mason.

Celtics legend Larry Bird, who was in the stands for Game 1, returned for Game 2 as well. He once again received a thunderous ovation upon being shown on the big screen during the second quarter.