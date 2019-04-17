Bill Belichick, numerous Patriots attend Celtics-Pacers Game 2

Belichick, of course, was showered with cheers.

Celtics jumbotron
Bill Belichick is shown on the center-court video board at TD Garden. –Nicole Yang for Boston.com
By
April 17, 2019

Amid his pre-draft prep, Patriots coach Bill Belichick stopped by TD Garden to take in Game 2 of the Celtics-Pacers first-round playoff series.

A frequenter of Boston sporting events, Belichick, who turned 67 years old on Tuesday, was joined by his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday. The couple sat courtside, next to Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia Fazzalari.

In between the first and second quarters, Belichick, wearing jeans and a suit jacket over a light blue button-down shirt, cracked a smile upon being shown on the center-court video board. He, of course, was showered with cheers.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, safety Duron Harmon, safety Devin McCourty, and cornerback Jason McCourty all also got some face time, with Edelman, donning a black beanie, garnering the loudest applause.

Advertisement

Joining the veterans were a slew of younger Patriots, including seven members of the 2018 draft class: linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, cornerback Keion Crossen, cornerback Duke Dawson, tight end Ryan Izzo, running back Sony Michel, and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. Newly-signed tight end Austin Seferian Jenkins was also in attendance, as were defensive tackle Adam Butler, cornerback J.C. Jackson, and offensive guard Shaq Mason.

Celtics legend Larry Bird, who was in the stands for Game 1, returned for Game 2 as well. He once again received a thunderous ovation upon being shown on the big screen during the second quarter.

TOPICS: Celtics Patriots Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rob Gronkowski Lombardi Trophy Fenway Park
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski dented the Lombardi Trophy bunting a Julian Edelman pitch April 17, 2019 | 6:23 PM
James Adducci holds up his winning ticket after winning more than one million dollars betting on Tiger Woods winning the Masters, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Golf
Tiger Woods bettor has long criminal record in Wisconsin April 17, 2019 | 6:06 PM
Demaryius Thomas Patriots signing
Patriots
6 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas April 17, 2019 | 4:51 PM
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 29: Willie McGinest is inducted into the New England Patriots hall of fame during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 29, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Patriots
Willie McGinest speaks out against Massachusetts bill to ban youth tackle football April 17, 2019 | 4:04 PM
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London
NFL
2019 NFL schedule features 4 games in London and 1 in Mexico City April 17, 2019 | 2:54 PM
D'Qwell Jackson, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Deflategate
Patriots
The linebacker whose interception of Tom Brady started 'Deflategate' just wants his football back April 17, 2019 | 2:29 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price wants all 30 MLB teams to play on Jackie Robinson Day April 17, 2019 | 1:37 PM
Al Horford Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Illness may sideline Al Horford for Celtics-Pacers Game 2 tonight April 17, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Patriots
Prosecutors blocked from immediately releasing Robert Kraft video April 17, 2019 | 12:38 PM
David Pastrnak Bruins NHL
Bruins
What NHL analysts are saying about David Pastrnak's playoff production April 17, 2019 | 11:46 AM
Tom Brady at Patriots rookie camp on April 28, 2000.
Patriots
Here's what Tom Brady said to reporters after being drafted by the Patriots in 2000 April 17, 2019 | 9:54 AM
DeMarcus Cousins Golden State NBA
NBA
Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is out indefinitely with a torn left quadriceps April 17, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Cierre Wood NFL Murder Charge
NFL
Former NFL player Cierre Wood and girlfriend charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter April 17, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Red Sox Yankees Erasmo Ramirez
Red Sox
Injuries and early season-struggles make a lesser Red Sox-Yankees rivalry April 17, 2019 | 8:21 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets Tampa Bay Lightning NHL
Sports News
Examining the all-time worst playoff meltdowns after the Lightning's first-round sweep April 17, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Blake Swihart, Red Sox
Red Sox
What could Blake Swihart have been? The Sox never seemed to want to know. April 17, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Islanders Penguins NHL Playoffs
NHL
'We've been overlooked a little bit' April 17, 2019 | 7:28 AM
Marathon
Boston Marathon was a first for its last runner April 16, 2019 | 11:40 PM
Lightning Blue Jackets Hockey
NHL
Blue Jackets stun NHL-best Lightning with a sweep April 16, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
Red Sox
Yankees rout struggling Red Sox April 16, 2019 | 9:21 PM
Brad Marchand skates by as Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews celebrates his goal with teammates during Game 3 in Toronto.
Bruins
Bruins' top line struggles to be a difference maker through 3 games April 16, 2019 | 8:21 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Celtics, Rockets, and Bucks eye 2-0 series leads April 16, 2019 | 8:08 PM
Atlanta, GA - 2/01/2019 - 98.5 sports hub radio co host Tony Massarotti. Super Bowl LIII Media Row. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 02Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.2998834641.
Media
Sports Hub scores decisive victory over WEEI in winter ratings April 16, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Demaryius Thomas
Patriots
Patriots sign wide receiver Demaryius Thomas April 16, 2019 | 5:08 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics NBA
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'It felt like somebody stabbed me with a knife' April 16, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Blake Swihart Sandy Leon Red Sox
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Is dropping Blake Swihart and bringing up Sandy Léon the right move for the Red Sox? April 16, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Blake Swihart Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox designate Blake Swihart for assignment, recall Sandy Léon April 16, 2019 | 1:13 PM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Head coach Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers complains about a call during their game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NBA
Doc Rivers says a stranger returned nearly $2,000 he had dropped on the street April 16, 2019 | 1:08 PM
Dave McGillivray crosses the finish line of the Boston Marathon holding hands with Jack Middlemiss while his son, Luke, cheers.
Marathon
‘It was without a doubt the hardest marathon I’ve ever run’ April 16, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Rodney Harrison Richard Seymour Patriots
Patriots
Here are the 2019 finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame April 16, 2019 | 11:36 AM