Morning sports update: An update on the Celtics’ list of draft picks

Also: Boston College-Patriots trivia, and Rob Gronkowski's comment on denting the Super Bowl trophy.

Danny Ainge
Danny Ainge will be watching the NBA lottery to see the status of the Grizzlies' pick. –Elise Amendola / AP File Photo
By
10:33 AM

The Celtics are back tonight, with Game 3 of the first-round series against the Pacers set to tip off in Indiana at 8:30 p.m. Boston leads the best-of-seven series, 2-0.

The Bruins are set to face the Maple Leafs in Game 5 at TD Garden. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

And the Red Sox are in Tampa to start a three-game series against the Rays

The state of the Celtics’ array of picks: The Celtics are currently immersed in the playoffs, battling in a first-round playoff series against the Pacers (up 2-0). But beyond this season, Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge will have some decisions to make.

Part of the team’s offseason plans revolve around draft picks. As has become custom for the Celtics in the last several years, the team owns another team’s pick. In fact, Boston owns several teams’ picks in the 2019 NBA draft (scheduled for June 20).

This year, Boston’s current picks list is:

  • Memphis Grizzlies’ pick (Top-8 protected)
  • Sacramento Kings’ pick (Top-1 protected)
  • Los Angeles Clippers’ pick (conveyed if outside the top 14 picks)
  • Celtics’ own pick

As of right now, both the Celtics and Clippers picks are projected to be in the later part of the first round, as both are playoff teams. The Kings pick has the worst possible lottery odds (a one percent chance of getting the top pick) and will likely be the 14th overall selection.

The Grizzlies pick is where the mystery remains (until the lottery is conducted on Tuesday, May 14). Memphis’ pick will be conveyed to Boston if it falls outside the top eight picks. Otherwise the Grizzlies keep it this year, and it rolls over until next year (when it’s Top-6 protected). If it still hasn’t been conveyed then, it is an unprotected pick in 2021.

The Celtics would most likely want the Grizzlies to retain the pick this year so that it could remain a tantalizing asset to be potentially packaged in offseason trade efforts, specifically for Anthony Davis.

Currently, the Grizzlies are in the eighth position in the lottery, meaning that it will be a close call if the Celtics get the pick this year or not. According to the odds, Memphis has:

  • 6 percent odds to get the No. 1 pick
  • 19 percent odds to get in the top 3
  • 26.2 percent odds for top 5
  • 98 percent odds to be in the top 10.

Ultimately, Memphis has a 60.7 percent chance of keeping its own pick this year (and staying in the top 8).

Trivia: Who was the last Boston College player selected by the Patriots in the first round of the NFL draft?

Hint: It happened 20 years ago. The player in question finished his career with the Jets.

Jeopardy’s latest champion is on a historical pace: Ken Jennings famously won 74 Jeopardy games in a row in 2004, totaling $2.5 million in winnings. But a new winner, James Holzhauer, is setting records of a his own. The Las Vegas sports bettor has been wagering aggressively and running up historic margins of victory. [The Ringer]

Rob Gronkowski’s response to denting the Super Bowl trophy:

“Play better, and play better soon”

Stephen Curry makes this look routine, but it’s really not.

On this day: In 1897, the Boston Athletic Association hosted the first Boston Marathon. Its distance was “only” 24.5 miles, and was won by J.J. McDermott. The race finished at Irvington Oval, a track in the Back Bay. Interestingly, the marathon was only one of several track and field events put on by the BAA to celebrate Patriots’ Day.

The marathon, according to a Boston Globe account, “proved a great success and is an assurance of an annual fixture of the same kind.”

Daily highlight: “It hits Lindberg’s ball!” Or did it?

Trivia answer: Damien Woody

