Jaylen Brown on target for the Celtics in Game 3

"Tonight, some shots happened to fall."

Jaylen Brown
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the first quarter on Friday. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
1:04 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — Jaylen Brown was nearly perfect Friday night.

In Game 3 of Boston’s first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Brown tallied 12 points in the first 12 minutes to help power the Celtics to a 13-point, first-quarter lead. In the first quarter alone, he eclipsed his scoring total (8) and matched his number of field goals made (4) from Games 1 and 2 combined.

“Obviously, he really shot the ball well [and] didn’t force anything that wasn’t there,’’ coach Brad Stevens said following the team’s 104-96 victory that extended its series lead to 3-0.

After going 0 for 5 from behind the arc in Games 1 and 2, Brown knocked down his first four three-point attempts to help the Celtics build their early cushion and rack up 41 points in the first quarter alone. While the lead eventually dissipated in the second, Brown’s hot hand continued throughout the game.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old missed only one field goal to finish with a team-high 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting. His lone misfire came with just less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, on an end-of-shot-clock heave that was closely contested by Pacers center Myles Turner.

“I just try to come out and be aggressive,’’ said Brown, who also grabbed seven defensive rebounds. “Tonight, some shots happened to fall.’’

Although Brown’s flashy stat line Friday likely caught more attention than those from the previous two games, Stevens noted there actually isn’t much of a difference among the three outings. He specifically highlighted Brown’s consistent defense guarding Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic, which, in Stevens’s words, is “a heck of a task.’’

According to the NBA’s tracking data, Brown limited Bogdanovic to 7 points on 3-for-8 shooting on 48 possessions in Games 1 and 2. Through the first three games in the series against the Celtics, Bogdanovic is shooting 38.7 percent from the field, down from his regular-season average of 49.7 percent, and 31.5 percent from downtown, down from his regular-season average of 42.5 percent.

Stevens also, once again, brought up Brown’s “pass of the game’’ to find forward Jayson Tatum for the go-ahead three in the final minute of Game 2 Wednesday night.

Advertisement

All that’s to say, Game 3 wasn’t necessarily a breakthrough performance for Brown.

“He got nine attempts and he made some,’’ Stevens said. “I think ultimately sometimes we overreact to makes.’’

Brown, who has returned to the starting lineup this postseason due to the partially torn oblique muscle sidelining shooting guard Marcus Smart, wasn’t the only one to turn in a good night. The Celtics collectively took advantage of Indiana’s defensive focus on point guard Kyrie Irving. Including Brown, five Celtics reached double-digit scoring. Tatum finished with 18, Horford added 16, Irving notched 19, and Morris had 11.

“When the game is going the way it’s going tonight, it’s better to get everyone else involved,” Irving said. “That was the mentality I had in this game on the road, really putting the emphasis on my teammates and putting their stamp on the game as well.”

Buy Tickets

“They have guys that are very capable,’’ echoed Pacers coach Nate McMillan. “It’s not just Irving that they have that’s making plays. It’s a solid team with a lot of ways to attack.’’

For the Celtics, the win not only gave them an opportunity to go for the sweep Sunday afternoon but it also got a monkey off their back from the get-go.

During the playoff run last season, the team struggled mightily on the road, winning just one of their eight away games. Brown, who was also a starter throughout the entirety of the postseason, said it feels good to have a road victory after the first opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to the next one,’’ he said. “We just got to keep doing it.’’

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Zach Hyman appears to interfere with Tuukka Rask prior to Auston Matthews' third period tally.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 5 loss to the Maple Leafs April 20, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
The Celtics beat the Pacers 104-96 to take 3-0 series lead April 19, 2019 | 11:13 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland hit back-to-back homers, Red Sox beat Rays 6-4 April 19, 2019 | 10:27 PM
Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak
Bruins
Auston Matthews and Kasperi Kapanen score late as the Maple Leafs edge the Bruins 2-1 April 19, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Marc Savard fired up the TD Garden crowd with a Bruins flag before Game 5 April 19, 2019 | 9:17 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Blue Jays super prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. feels ready for majors April 19, 2019 | 8:27 PM
danny amendola olivia culpo
NFL
Danny Amendola posted, then deleted, a postmortem on his relationship with Olivia Culpo April 19, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Blake Swihart, Red Sox
Red Sox
Blake Swihart traded to Arizona for minor leaguer April 19, 2019 | 7:54 PM
Red Sox Dave Donbrowski
Red Sox
The Red Sox went all-in last season and won big. It's costing them this year. April 19, 2019 | 7:47 PM
Kyrie Irving drives to the basket during the first quarter of Game 2.
Celtics
The return of Playoff Kyrie, and other thoughts on the Celtics April 19, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Brad Stevens Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Celtics notebook: Return to Indiana no biggie for Brad Stevens and Gordon Hayward April 19, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Toronto Canada 4/17/19 Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during scond period action of the NHL Playoff game at Scotiabank Arena. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Media
Chad Finn: What were Boston sports fans watching on a crazy Wednesday night? April 19, 2019 | 1:59 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
The Red Sox called up top prospect Michael Chavis April 19, 2019 | 1:08 PM
Tom Brady Parents Wedding
Patriots
Tom Brady wished his parents a happy 50th wedding anniversary April 19, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers NBA
NBA
Ben Simmons took control in 76ers-Nets Game 3 April 19, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Red Sox World Series 2013
Sports News
Every championship the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox have won April 19, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Here's an update on the Celtics' list of draft picks April 19, 2019 | 10:33 AM
Harvard Adam Fox NCAA Hockey
College Sports
Harvard’s Adam Fox is still mulling his options April 19, 2019 | 7:51 AM
David Price Tiger Woods
Red Sox
Red Sox' David Price says he'll skip White House visit because it's 'baseball season' April 19, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Yandy Diaz, Rays
Red Sox
With alarming amount on the line, Red Sox face Rays team excelling at all April 19, 2019 | 6:54 AM
Kate Smith
MLB
Yankees stop using singer's recording of 'God Bless America' while investigating racism April 18, 2019 | 9:23 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on injured list with knee irritation April 18, 2019 | 8:51 PM
Matt Barnes Red Sox closer 2019
Red Sox
Who is the Red Sox closer? Piecing together Alex Cora's strategy so far in 2019. April 18, 2019 | 3:45 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick Patriots NFL
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots' 2019 schedule April 18, 2019 | 2:31 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What are the Patriots' needs ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft? April 18, 2019 | 2:08 PM
Skiing
Pro skier Dave Treadway dies after 100-foot plunge into crevasse April 18, 2019 | 1:02 PM
Media
Chad Finn: What’s changed — and what’s stayed the same — in a decade on the sports media beat in Boston April 18, 2019 | 10:46 AM
Paul Pierce Ray Allen Celtics
Celtics
What Ray Allen had to say about the Paul Pierce-Dwyane Wade debate April 18, 2019 | 10:15 AM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays MLB
MLB
Video: Top prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Michael Chavis traded home runs in Pawtucket April 18, 2019 | 10:03 AM
Charles Johnson New Jersey Wrestling
Sports News
A wrestler was forced to cut his dreadlocks before a match. His town is still looking for answers. April 18, 2019 | 8:59 AM