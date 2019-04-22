Nate McMillan on the Celtics: ‘Their next opponent is going to see a good team’

Boston will likely face the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nate McMillan
Nate McMillan yells to his team. –AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By
MICHAEL MAROT
AP,
2:02 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Boston Celtics proved they could be every bit as physical as the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

They may need to be even tougher for the rest of the postseason.

After delivering the knockout blow to the Pacers with a first-round sweep, the Celtics quickly turned their attention to their next challenge: Getting back to the Eastern Conference finals.

“You can obviously take some momentum going into it and be proud of the performance you put on,” said All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who already owns one championship ring from his time with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. “But a week later, it doesn’t even matter. You’ve got to prove it all over again.”

Advertisement

Certainly, the Celtics appear to have everything they need to continue playing into June.

Irving had 14 points and seven assists despite getting banged around in Sunday’s 110-106 victory. He took a seat on the court in the first half after apparently getting hit in the midsection and was seen rubbing his elbow in the second half following an awkward fall. Irving insisted he was fine.

All-Star Gordon Hayward scored 20 points off the bench in his hometown and teamed up with Marcus Morris to make five 3-pointers in the decisive fourth-quarter stretch that sealed Boston’s first 4-0 series win since 2011.

Forward Al Horford continues to do whatever the Celtics have asked and even younger players such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are continuing to play key roles.

Plus, the Celtics demonstrated their capacity to win games with offense or defense.

It’s a combination that should serve them well regardless of who they play next in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Top-seeded Milwaukee leads eighth-seeded Detroit 3-0.

“A lot of people downplayed Boston as a team, but we knew they would get it right come playoff time,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “(Coach) Brad (Stevens) has done a good job holding the team together. Now that they’re in the playoffs, they’re playing good basketball. Their next opponent is going to see a good team.”

Advertisement

And an experienced team that has something to prove following last year’s exit in the conference finals and this year’s underachieving regular season.

Many figured that when James decided to leave for the West Coast, Boston could be the favorite with Irving and Hayward healthy.

Instead, for the first time Stevens’ six seasons, the Celtics won fewer games than the previous season, and they found themselves in danger of losing home-court advantage for the first round. A strong finish to the regular season helped Boston slide into the No. 4 spot, just ahead of the short-handed Pacers, and it gave them just enough momentum.

Buy Tickets

“I appreciate the way our guys play late in games — we execute all the way through,” Stevens said. “We can still execute a little bit better in the middle of the game, but we’re happy to win this series.”

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
Red Sox
History indicates the Red Sox can recover from their horrid start April 22, 2019 | 2:04 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates with Tuukka Rask and Noel Acciari after defeating the Maple Leafs in Game 6.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 win over the Maple Leafs April 21, 2019 | 9:26 PM
Celtics Pacers Basketball
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' first-round sweep of the Pacers April 21, 2019 | 9:02 PM
Ryan Brasier, left, celebrates with Steve Pearce after the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.
Red Sox
Red Sox complete 3-game sweep of AL East-leading Rays 4-3 in 11 April 21, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Gordon Hayward Celtics Pacers
Celtics
'We look like the team everybody thought we were going to be the first game' April 21, 2019 | 6:49 PM
Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his first-period goal with Marcus Johansson.
Bruins
Marchand helps Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-2 to force Game 7 April 21, 2019 | 6:23 PM
Celtics
Celtics complete sweep by beating Pacers 110-106 April 21, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Michael Chavis: "I felt like I was in 'Snakes on a Plane' going to my debut" April 21, 2019 | 3:24 PM
David Guthrie, Kenny Atkinson
NBA
Nets GM fined, suspended for entering the referees' locker room April 21, 2019 | 1:17 PM
Thomas Dimitroff
Patriots
Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff explained why Bill Belichick is the 'lead dog' in the NFL community April 21, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy on the Bruins: 'Too much thinking and not enough frickin’ playing' April 21, 2019 | 11:26 AM
MLB
Aaron Judge has 'pretty significant strain,' will be out for a while April 21, 2019 | 11:14 AM
Jared Dudley
NBA
Former BC star Jared Dudley involved in playoff feud with Ben Simmons April 21, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Bruins
Muzzin, Maple Leafs eye elimination of Bruins in Game 6 April 21, 2019 | 2:55 AM
Andrew Benintendi follows the flight of his grand slam off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Charlie Morton during the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi helps Red Sox register 2nd consecutive win April 20, 2019 | 10:06 PM
Cristian Penilla of the Revolution slides to celebrate his goal against the New York Red Bulls during the second half Saturday.
Soccer
Cristian Penilla's goal lifts Revolution over Red Bulls April 20, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Chris Hogan took to Instagram to reflect on his time in New England.
Patriots
Chris Hogan thanks fans and organization: 'It was an incredible 3 years' April 20, 2019 | 9:37 PM
Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley, left, and Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler get into a shoving match during the second half of Game 4 on Saturday.
NBA
Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley tossed after Joel Embiid's foul April 20, 2019 | 7:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell and forward Jared Dudley during the first half Saturday.
NBA
Joel Embiid returns, powers Philadelphia 76ers past Brooklyn Nets April 20, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Aaron Judge, left, reacts while talking to a trainer and bench coach Josh Bard, center, after hitting a single to right field during the sixth inning Saturday.
MLB
Yankees star Aaron Judge exits early with oblique injury April 20, 2019 | 4:08 PM
Jayson Tatum Celtics
Celtics
Boston looks to clinch series against Indiana in game 4 April 20, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
The Cleveland Indians designated former Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez for assignment April 20, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Doug Flutie: Bill Belichick is the 'most boring interview in the country' April 20, 2019 | 12:52 PM
Nathan Eovaldi
Red Sox
Red Sox place Nathan Eovaldi on injured list with ‘loose body’ in his elbow April 20, 2019 | 11:55 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving reacts during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Indianapolis. Boston won 104-96. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Celtics
Sunday's matinee contest gives Celtics opportunity to be first to advance April 20, 2019 | 11:15 AM
Noah Fant
Patriots
NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah broke down the potential TE and QB picks for the Patriots April 20, 2019 | 10:50 AM
Tuukka Rask Bruins
Bruins
What Tuukka Rask and Bruce Cassidy had to say about the goaltender interference non-call in Game 5 April 20, 2019 | 8:52 AM
Michael Chavis Red Sox
Red Sox
3 things to know about newly promoted Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis April 20, 2019 | 7:56 AM
Zach Hyman appears to interfere with Tuukka Rask prior to Auston Matthews' third period tally.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 5 loss to the Maple Leafs April 20, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Cale Makar
NHL
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche advance to 2nd round April 20, 2019 | 3:08 AM