Morning sports update: Bucks fans chanted ‘We want Boston’ ahead of Celtics series

Also: Celtics trivia, Chris Sale's unorthodox place for a throw, and more Brad Marchand banter.

Kyrie Irving Bucks fans
Kyrie Irving during a game in Milwaukee against the Bucks in 2019. –AP Photo/Aaron Gash
By
10:16 AM

The Bruins face the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the teams’ opening round playoff series tonight at TD Garden. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

And the Red Sox play the Tigers in a doubleheader on Tuesday. Game one will start at 1:05 p.m., with the second game beginning at 7:10 p.m.

Bucks fans are looking forward to a Celtics matchup: As the Bucks pulled away from the Pistons in Game 4 of Milwaukee’s first-round sweep of Detroit, fans began a new chant. Looking ahead to the next series, Bucks fans got things going by declaring, “We want Boston.”

The Bucks are coming off the team’s first win in a playoff series since 2001. The Celtics, who lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, will prove a tougher test for the top-seeded Bucks than the Pistons did.

Advertisement

Trivia: The Bucks’ four-game sweep of the Pistons on Monday night extended Detroit’s active postseason losing streak to an NBA record 14 straight games. The string of defeats now includes three straight sweeps, but began with two consecutive losses (games five and six) to the Celtics in the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals.

In the Pistons’ 2008 Game 5 loss that began the streak, the Celtics won despite managing just three bench points, coming all at once from a three-pointer. Which Celtics bench player hit the shot?

Hint: After going to college at Xavier, he was selected by the Nuggets with the 18th pick in the 1999 draft. He’s won three NBA titles (two as a player, and one as an assistant coach).

More from Boston.com:

Chris Sale got some work in despite the Monday Red Sox rainout:

No spoilers here:

Also from the Brad Marchand social media front:

On this day: Exactly 100 years ago, Babe Ruth led the Red Sox in a season-opening rout of the Yankees. The 10-0 win was highlighted by Ruth hitting an inside-the-park home run.

“Big George’s blow today wasn’t the customary wallop over the garden wall,” noted the Boston Globe game recap, “but it did the business jut the same.”

Advertisement

Ruth connected with a pitch on the outer half of the plate from Yankees starter George Mogridge. Duffy Lewis, formerly a Red Sox player (for whom the pre-Green Monster “Duffy’s cliff”  was named) was in center field for the Yankees. He misjudged the power of Ruth’s hit.

“Babe’s liner looked like a simple enough base hit, but O, how the old ball did travel,” wrote the Globe.

“Jack Barry, who was on second base when the hit was made, simply walked home; but, as for Ruth, he tore around the bases, galloping like mad, while Lewis chased the ball and then gave it up to Vick, his right-field mate. But there wasn’t a chance to stop old ‘Babe,’ and around he raced and crossed the plate still in his stride.”

Buy Tickets

Ruth would go on to hit 29 home runs in his final season in Boston, the most in a single year (though he would famously double his own record after departing for New York).

Daily highlight: Giannis Antetokounmpo flashed a Michael Jordan moment on Monday night as the Bucks swept the Pistons (advancing to meet the Celtics in the second round of the playoffs). Pistons center Andre Drummond was so shocked by the move that all he could do was laugh.

Trivia answer: James Posey

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Luke Walton NBA Basketball
NBA
Newly hired Kings coach Luke Walton sued for sexual assault April 23, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Tigers-Red Sox series April 23, 2019 | 7:51 AM
David Pastrnak Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
NHL
'Everything's on the line': Bruins-Leafs, Sharks-Knights go to Game 7 April 23, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs
NBA
Bucks advance to second round for the first time since 2001 to face the Celtics April 23, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Celtics
Chad Finn: Next series should tell us who the Celtics are April 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
This Sept. 16, 2018, file photo shows former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
Media
Peyton Manning reportedly turns down 'Monday Night Football' opportunity April 22, 2019 | 10:01 PM
Nathan Eovaldi.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi to have elbow surgery April 22, 2019 | 9:08 PM
Patrice Bergeron and the Bruins look to put a few more pucks past Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen in Game 7.
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about their Game 7 matchup with Toronto April 22, 2019 | 5:56 PM
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which finalist should be elected to the Patriots Hall of Fame? April 22, 2019 | 4:18 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 23: A general view as rain falls prior to Game One of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Red Sox, Tigers rained out, to play doubleheader Tuesday April 22, 2019 | 3:20 PM
Dwayne Haskins Tom Brady comparison
NFL
An NFL draft prospect described how he's similar to Tom Brady April 22, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Kyler Murray Oklahoma NFL Draft
NFL
2019 NFL draft: The top positional needs for all 32 teams April 22, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Elijah Holyfield Georga NCAA Football
NFL
Evander Holyfield's son, Elijah, is a question mark at the NFL Draft April 22, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Gary Tanguay NBC Sports Boston
Media
Gary Tanguay announces he is battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma April 22, 2019 | 11:57 AM
A fan's head obstructed NBC Sports' broadcast of Game 6 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs during the third period Sunday.
Media
NBC Sports says camera problem led to fan obscuring view during Bruins-Leafs game April 22, 2019 | 10:55 AM
Brad Marchand TD Garden ice
Bruins
Brad Marchand described the ice at TD Garden as 'terrible' April 22, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Scores of runners chase riches every day in Kenya's highlands.
World
In Kenya, running can be a road to ruin April 22, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Marathon
3 Chinese runners accused of cheating in Boston Marathon April 22, 2019 | 8:50 AM
Kyler Murray 2019 NFL Draft
NFL
A new rite of passage for NFL draft hopefuls: Scrubbing your social media history April 22, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
The Celtics' true playoff test lies ahead after a first-round sweep April 22, 2019 | 7:43 AM
James Dolan New York Knicks
NBA
Knicks owner James Dolan remains the biggest question mark in quest for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving April 22, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Christian Vázquez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
As Blake Swihart moves on, Christian Vazquez reminds us why he caught on April 22, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
Red Sox
History indicates the Red Sox can recover from their horrid start April 22, 2019 | 2:04 AM
Nate McMillan
Celtics
Nate McMillan on the Celtics: 'Their next opponent is going to see a good team' April 22, 2019 | 2:02 AM
David Pastrnak Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 win over the Maple Leafs April 21, 2019 | 9:26 PM
Celtics Pacers Basketball
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' first-round sweep of the Pacers April 21, 2019 | 9:02 PM
Ryan Brasier, left, celebrates with Steve Pearce after the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.
Red Sox
Red Sox complete 3-game sweep of AL East-leading Rays 4-3 in 11 April 21, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Gordon Hayward Celtics Pacers
Celtics
'We look like the team everybody thought we were going to be the first game' April 21, 2019 | 6:49 PM
Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his first-period goal with Marcus Johansson.
Bruins
Marchand helps Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-2 to force Game 7 April 21, 2019 | 6:23 PM
Celtics
Celtics complete sweep by beating Pacers 110-106 April 21, 2019 | 4:51 PM