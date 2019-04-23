Next series should tell us who the Celtics are

This much is certain: This is year’s Bucks team is vastly improved over last year’s unit.

Celtics Bucks Basketball
Kyrie Irving drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe and Giannis Antetokounmpo. –AP Photo/Aaron Gash
By
5:00 AM

I suppose there’s some temptation to come up with some big conclusion from the Celtics’ first-round sweep of the Pacers. But I’ve got to tell you, I’ve looked, and I’m not finding one.

The 49-win Celtics were annoyingly enigmatic with occasional stretches of excellence all season long. They were resilient against the Pacers — their resolve in Game 3 after blowing an early 15-point lead was pivotal in setting up the sweep, and it was encouraging. But it was also an opponent that was playing without far and away its best player, guard Victor Oladipo.

The Pacers were an opponent worthy of respect, but not much concern. Sure, a sweep is always somewhat sweet — the Celtics won two road games in the series, one more than they won during the entire 2017-18 postseason — but frankly, they just did what they were supposed to do. Boston teams don’t raise banners for small victories. That’s more of an Indy thing.

Advertisement

We’ve been waiting seemingly for months for the postseason to come around and tell us who these Celtics truly are. But all we really found out in the Pacers series is that they’re going to give us another series to find those conclusions.

And anything, to paraphrase a certain tall fella who helped put a banner in the rafters 11 years ago, seems possible.

The Celtics next opponent will be the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee is the top-seed in the East, and they sure did earn it, winning a league-high 60 games, or about as many as we figured the Celtics would win before we realized all of the talented pieces didn’t quite fit as effortless as we’d hoped.

The Bucks gave the Celtics a fight in a memorable first-round series last season, taking the Celtics to seven games while helping to bring back Drew Bledsoe in Boston fans’ recent consciousness. That Celtics team was a better regular season team (55 wins, No. 2 seed) than this year’s squad despite having Kyrie Irving for just 60 games and Gordon Hayward for about seven minutes. Maybe they miss Abdel Nader this year more than we knew?

This much is certain: This is year’s Bucks team is vastly improved over last year’s unit. Giannis Antetokounmpo took that last long stride toward true superstardom; he’ll finish either first or second in the Most Valuable Player balloting this year, and he’d have my vote. He’s long received superstar calls – I think he’s allowed three steps plus two bonus Eurosteps on every sojourn to the hoop, which basically allows him to cover the full court on one dribble. He’s arguably the most likable player in the league, but you’d better brace yourself to be aggravated at what he gets away with. Irving, a true star for longer, still doesn’t receive such officiating largesse.

Advertisement

Savvy personnel moves have allowed for the Bucks to improve, especially the July addition of center Brook Lopez, who has made an Al Horford-like transition into an adept 3-point shooter. But the biggest improvement for the Bucks is on the bench. Mike Budenholzer, a Gregg Popovich acolyte who oversaw a the unexpected ascent of a 60-win Hawks team in 2015, is an enormous upgrade over Joe Prunty, who had the precise level of swagger of an overwhelmed substitute middle-school teacher during last year’s playoffs. Despite all of the contrived straining to pin the Celtics’ underachievement on Brad Stevens this season, he’s a terrific coach. But he might be no more than a draw versus Budenholzer.

Buy Tickets

I’m not ready to predict whether the Celtics will beat the Bucks, but I have no doubt that they can. Some might suggest Gordon Hayward’s stellar play – other than getting turned into Frederic Weis 2.0 by Pacers posterizer Myles Turner Sunday – should be the takeaway from that series. But his 20-point gem Sunday wasn’t anything new – he’s been playing at a high level, even approaching Utah Hayward level, for a couple of weeks now. His rise in production and confidence is without a doubt the most encouraging development of this season.

If he can keep playing like this, and the other good things about this team continue to be good, they can beat the Bucks, even without the estimable Marcus Smart. That means, among other requisites, that Irving must be in can’t-stop-me-now Playoff Kyrie form, that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at least alternate excellent performances, that Terry Rozier doesn’t get caught up too much in his sequel duel with Eric (not Drew) Bledsoe, that Horford averages 17-9-5 while doing his myriad small things that are actually big things, that Marcus Morris makes his share of no-no-yes! shots, and that someone (Semi Ojeleye, perhaps) can get in Giannis’s way often enough during his one-dribble, five-step sprints to the rim.

Advertisement

It’s a lot to ask. But it’s not too much to ask. Beyond mild encouragement, there’s not much of value to take away from what we’ve seen so far from the Celtics this postseason. But now, the quality of opponent and degree of difficulty rises. The season-long questions about whether the Celtics will ever be what we thought they would will be answered. The Bucks will be here, and the buck will stop here.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Luke Walton NBA Basketball
NBA
Newly hired Kings coach Luke Walton sued for sexual assault April 23, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Tigers-Red Sox series April 23, 2019 | 7:51 AM
David Pastrnak Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
NHL
'Everything's on the line': Bruins-Leafs, Sharks-Knights go to Game 7 April 23, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs
NBA
Bucks advance to second round for the first time since 2001 to face the Celtics April 23, 2019 | 7:31 AM
This Sept. 16, 2018, file photo shows former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
Media
Peyton Manning reportedly turns down 'Monday Night Football' opportunity April 22, 2019 | 10:01 PM
Nathan Eovaldi.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi to have elbow surgery April 22, 2019 | 9:08 PM
Patrice Bergeron and the Bruins look to put a few more pucks past Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen in Game 7.
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about their Game 7 matchup with Toronto April 22, 2019 | 5:56 PM
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which finalist should be elected to the Patriots Hall of Fame? April 22, 2019 | 4:18 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 23: A general view as rain falls prior to Game One of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Red Sox, Tigers rained out, to play doubleheader Tuesday April 22, 2019 | 3:20 PM
Dwayne Haskins Tom Brady comparison
NFL
An NFL draft prospect described how he's similar to Tom Brady April 22, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Kyler Murray Oklahoma NFL Draft
NFL
2019 NFL draft: The top positional needs for all 32 teams April 22, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Elijah Holyfield Georga NCAA Football
NFL
Evander Holyfield's son, Elijah, is a question mark at the NFL Draft April 22, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Gary Tanguay NBC Sports Boston
Media
Gary Tanguay announces he is battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma April 22, 2019 | 11:57 AM
A fan's head obstructed NBC Sports' broadcast of Game 6 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs during the third period Sunday.
Media
NBC Sports says camera problem led to fan obscuring view during Bruins-Leafs game April 22, 2019 | 10:55 AM
Brad Marchand TD Garden ice
Bruins
Brad Marchand described the ice at TD Garden as 'terrible' April 22, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Scores of runners chase riches every day in Kenya's highlands.
World
In Kenya, running can be a road to ruin April 22, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Marathon
3 Chinese runners accused of cheating in Boston Marathon April 22, 2019 | 8:50 AM
Kyler Murray 2019 NFL Draft
NFL
A new rite of passage for NFL draft hopefuls: Scrubbing your social media history April 22, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
The Celtics' true playoff test lies ahead after a first-round sweep April 22, 2019 | 7:43 AM
James Dolan New York Knicks
NBA
Knicks owner James Dolan remains the biggest question mark in quest for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving April 22, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Christian Vázquez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
As Blake Swihart moves on, Christian Vazquez reminds us why he caught on April 22, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
Red Sox
History indicates the Red Sox can recover from their horrid start April 22, 2019 | 2:04 AM
Nate McMillan
Celtics
Nate McMillan on the Celtics: 'Their next opponent is going to see a good team' April 22, 2019 | 2:02 AM
David Pastrnak Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 win over the Maple Leafs April 21, 2019 | 9:26 PM
Celtics Pacers Basketball
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' first-round sweep of the Pacers April 21, 2019 | 9:02 PM
Ryan Brasier, left, celebrates with Steve Pearce after the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.
Red Sox
Red Sox complete 3-game sweep of AL East-leading Rays 4-3 in 11 April 21, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Gordon Hayward Celtics Pacers
Celtics
'We look like the team everybody thought we were going to be the first game' April 21, 2019 | 6:49 PM
Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his first-period goal with Marcus Johansson.
Bruins
Marchand helps Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-2 to force Game 7 April 21, 2019 | 6:23 PM
Celtics
Celtics complete sweep by beating Pacers 110-106 April 21, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Michael Chavis: "I felt like I was in 'Snakes on a Plane' going to my debut" April 21, 2019 | 3:24 PM