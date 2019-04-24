Celtics will open their series vs. Bucks at 1 p.m. Sunday

The schedule for the rest of the series has not been announced.

Kyrie Irving Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA
Superstars Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head in the Celtics-Bucks series. –The Associated Press
By
Rachel Bowers
3:06 PM

The Celtics will open their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Bucks Sunday at 1 p.m. in Milwaukee. The contest will air on ABC.

The schedule for the rest of the series has not been announced.

The Bucks, who swept the Detroit Pistons in the first round, hold home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers to advance.

Boston went 1-2 against Milwaukee in the regular season. The teams went seven games in the first round of the postseason a year ago, with Boston coming out on top.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Marshawn Lynch NFL Super Bowl
NFL
Marshawn Lynch is reportedly retiring for good this time April 24, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs
Bruins
What you need to know about the Columbus Blue Jackets April 24, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Sony Michel Isaiah Wynn NFL Draft
NFL
How to watch and stream the 2019 NFL Draft April 24, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Bill Belichick Super Bowl Parade
Patriots
Here are the Patriots’ picks in the 2019 NFL Draft April 24, 2019 | 2:14 PM
NFL Draft 2019 Nashville
Patriots
2019 NFL Draft: Position-by-position prospect scouting reports April 24, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Hockey
Bruins
Chad Finn: History may be lacking, but drama awaits with Bruins-Blue Jackets April 24, 2019 | 12:53 PM
Dont'a Hightower Patriots NFL Draft
Patriots
Here's a list of current Patriots drafted by the team April 24, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Danny AInge
Celtics
What David Griffin had to say about negotiating with Danny Ainge over Anthony Davis April 24, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Nick Bosa NFL Draft
NFL
Could NFL prospect Nick Bosa's recently deleted political tweets impact his draft stock? April 24, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Judge orders temporary delay of Kraft video release 'to avoid tainting the jury pool' April 24, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Work continues on the NFL Draft stage on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn.
Patriots
7 options for the Patriots with the No. 32 overall pick April 24, 2019 | 7:11 AM
Michael Chavis, Red Sox
Red Sox
Big-swinging Michael Chavis obliterated his first MLB home run April 24, 2019 | 6:16 AM
The Stanley Cup was filled to the brim when the Washington Capitals won it last season, necessitating the removal of a ring of names.
Bruins
Never mind win the Cup. The Maple Leafs might not be on it in 11 years. April 24, 2019 | 6:11 AM
Tuukka Rask makes one of his 32 saves of Game 7.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs April 24, 2019 | 6:08 AM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
'It should be a good series': What the Bruins had to say about their second-round opponent April 24, 2019 | 2:28 AM
Hector Velazquez, Red Sox
Red Sox
Sox doubleheader swept by Detroit for first time since 1965 April 24, 2019 | 1:06 AM
Mike Babcock Maple Leafs
Bruins
What the Maple Leafs had to say after getting ousted by the Bruins — again April 24, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Game 1 of Bruins-Blue Jackets series is Thursday night April 23, 2019 | 11:00 PM
Tom Brady Super Bowl interview
Bruins
What Tom Brady tweeted during the Bruins' Game 7 victory April 23, 2019 | 10:51 PM
Bruins Maple Leafs Game 7
Bruins
Video: Bruins role players score key goals in Game 7 victory April 23, 2019 | 10:03 PM
Bruins teammates mob Tuukka Rask at the end of Tuesday's Game 7 victory at TD Garden.
Bruins
Seventh heaven for the third time as Bruins send home Toronto again April 23, 2019 | 9:54 PM
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin
Bruins
David Pastrnak replies to Justin Bieber after Game 7 win April 23, 2019 | 9:33 PM
Rob Gronkowski Camille Kostek
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is embracing nature and mountain biking in retirement April 23, 2019 | 8:05 PM
Josh Gordon Patriots
Patriots
Josh Gordon signs tender to play for Patriots in 2019 April 23, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Julian Edelman Bruins
Bruins
Julian Edelman fired up the crowd at Bruins-Leafs Game 7 April 23, 2019 | 7:52 PM
Chris Sale, Red Sox, Tigers
Red Sox
Chris Sale still lacking as Red Sox drop doubleheader opener April 23, 2019 | 4:47 PM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his game-winning overtime goal with Brad Marchand as fans go crazy behind him.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who will score the winning goal in Game 7 of Bruins-Leafs? April 23, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Premier League
Soccer
Liverpool will play a soccer match at Fenway Park in July April 23, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk pokes fun at his father over TD Garden ice conditions April 23, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Patrice Bergeron #37, Tyler Seguin #19, and Brad Marchand in 2013 Game 7 comeback vs. Maple Leafs
Bruins
What happened the last two times the Bruins and Maple Leafs played Game 7 April 23, 2019 | 2:21 PM