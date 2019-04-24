Celtics will open their series vs. Bucks at 1 p.m. Sunday

The Celtics will open their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Bucks Sunday at 1 p.m. in Milwaukee. The contest will air on ABC.

Game 1 of #Celtics–#Bucks will be Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee at 1 ET, Noon CT on ABC, the @NBA announced. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 24, 2019

The schedule for the rest of the series has not been announced.

The Bucks, who swept the Detroit Pistons in the first round, hold home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers to advance.

Boston went 1-2 against Milwaukee in the regular season. The teams went seven games in the first round of the postseason a year ago, with Boston coming out on top.