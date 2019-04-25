Read the Celtics’ statement on the passing of John Havlicek

Boston Celtics great John Havlicek died Thursday in Jupiter, Florida at age 79.

Havlicek holds the team’s all-time record for points and games played, among other marks. The “Havlicek stole the ball” call by announcer Johnny Most during the 1965 Eastern Conference finals is immortalized in sports history.

The Celtics released a statement, declaring that Havlicek was “a champion in every sense, and as we join his family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss, we are thankful for all the joy and inspiration he brought to us.”

Read the full statement: