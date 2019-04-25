Where John Havlicek’s numbers rank in Celtics history

Havlicek was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984.

John Havlicek
Celtics great John Havlicek's No. 17 hangs in the rafters at TD Garden. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
April 25, 2019

John Havlicek is one of the greatest players in the history of the Celtics franchise. He was part of eight NBA championships over 16 seasons and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984.

Here is where Havlicek ranks in franchise history:

■ First in points (26,395)

■  First in games played (1,270)

■  First in minutes played (46,471)

■  First in field goals (10,513)

■  First in playoff appearances (172)

■  Second in assists (6,114)

■  Second in free throws (5,369)

■  Second in playoff points (3,776)

■  Fourth in playoff assists (825)

■  Fifth in rebounds (8,007)

■  Additionally, Havlicek has logged the 13th-most minutes of any player in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain has logged more minutes in a season than Havlicek’s 3,698 in the 1971-72 season.

■  Havlicek earned 13 consecutive selections to the NBA All-Star team, earned 11 selections to the All-NBA first or second teams, and was named to the first or second All-NBA defensive teams eight times.

